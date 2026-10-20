Things to do around Manatee: Oct. 22-28

Our Top 3

Manatee Pro Rodeo

5:30-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct 23-24. Mosaic Arena at the Manatee County Fair. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. www.manateecountyfair.com/events/2026/manatee-pro-rodeo2

“Carrie: The Musical”

7:30 p.m. Oct. 21-25, 29-Nov.1. Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. The electrifying stage adaptation of Carrie by Stephen King blends intense drama with a soaring contemporary score. This cult-favorite musical also explores the devastating consequences of bullying, isolation, and the desperate need to belong. manateeperformingartscenter.com

Trunk or Treat at the Palmetto Boys & Girls Club

5-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23. Palmetto Boys & Girls Club, 1600 10th St. W., Palmetto. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County is bringing Halloween fun to Palmetto with a community Trunk or Treat featuring candy, music, games, and Halloween activities in a safe community setting. Free. 941-722-1268, ext. 305.

THURSDAY

Breast Cancer Prevention Program

10-11 a.m. Oct. 22. Island Branch. Attend an informational program focused on breast cancer prevention. Registration required.

Vegetable Gardening

10 a.m.-noon. Oct. 22. UF/IFAS Extension Manatee County, 1303 17th St. W., Palmetto. This class covers crucial site considerations, choosing the right crop varieties for our climate, understanding planting windows, and managing pests and diseases sustainably. Come along, whether you are a beginner or looking to sharpen your green thumb. Registration is just $10 and includes six seasonal vegetables to kickstart your garden. https://tinyurl.com/55e8amw9

Casual Cornhole

10-11 a.m. Oct. 22. Waterside Place, 7500 Island Cove Terrace, Lakewood Ranch. Whether you’re a cornhole pro or a newbie, show off your skills. Occurs weekly.

Adult Drop-In Art

6-7 p.m. Oct. 22. Lakewood Ranch Library, 16410 Rangeland Parkway. Join the library each month for a different craft. Feel free to drop in anytime from 6-7 p.m. and meet some new people while having fun.

Bingo & Blooms at the Bradenton Woman’s Club

6 p.m. Oct. 22. 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. Grab your bingo cards and settle in for Bingo & Blooms, a 21 and older evening supporting the Bradenton Woman’s Club and its work in the community. $25. www.bradentonwomansclub.com/bingo

“Dear Evan Hansen”

7:30 p.m. Oct. 22-24; 2 p.m. Oct. 25.; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28-30; 2 p.m. Oct. 1-Nov. 1. Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Experience the Tony Award-winning musical featuring a deeply moving story by Steven Levenson and a powerful score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul about honesty, identity, and belonging. manateeperformingartscenter.com

FRIDAY

SWAT Networking

8-9:15 a.m. Oct. 23. Chicken Salad Chick, 5434 Lockwood Ridge Road, Bradenton. Whether you’re brand new to Successful Women Aligning Together or a longtime member who wants a refresher, this is the perfect opportunity to reconnect with everything your membership includes. Hear how to build real relationships, increase your visibility, get more referrals, take advantage of member perks, and fully leverage the opportunities available to you. www.swatnetworking.org/swatevents

Coquina Beach Market

10 a.m.–2 p.m. Oct. 23-24. Coquina Beach, 2650 Gulf Drive, Bradenton Beach. Coquina Beach Market is back for another season at the south end of Anna Maria Island. Browse a rotating lineup of local vendors at this outdoor market running three days a week (Wednesday, Friday and Sunday) through June.

Holmes Beach Drum Circle

5 p.m. Oct. 23. Anna Maria Island, near Spanish Rocks, Anna Maria Island. Friday evenings one hour before sunset bring people together for drumming, dancing and community connection as the sun goes down. Free.

“A Dance With Death”: A ’50s Murder Mystery Dinner

7 p.m. Oct. 23; check-in begins at 6:30 p.m. GROVE Ballroom, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch. GROVE presents an interactive 1950s sock-hop murder mystery featuring clues, suspects, twists and laughs as guests work to solve a death on the dance floor. Tickets include a three-course dinner, one welcome cocktail and the murder mystery experience; a cash bar will be available. ’50s-inspired attire is encouraged but not required. Community tables seat eight, and guests must be 21 or older. $100, plus tax and 20% service charge.

SATURDAY

The Grove Arts & Crafts Festival

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 24. The Grove Community, 4801 Ninth St. E., Bradenton. Spend Saturday browsing locally made goods at the festival. It features more than 30 vendors with handmade items, art, jewelry, stained glass and other creations, alongside live music and food available for purchase. Free.

Robinson Restoration

9-11 a.m. Robinson Preserve South. Help restore habitat at Robinson Preserve by cleaning up the newly cleared area and planting natives near the NEST at the south entrance. Tools, materials and instructions will be provided. Bring a reusable water bottle and wear closed-toed shoes. shelby.reece@mymanatee.org. Register online at https://events.humanitix.com/robinson-restoration

Pup-or-Treat: A Halloween Event for Pets & Their Families

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 24. Shannon Funeral Home, 1015 14th St. W., Bradenton. Bring the pets along for a Halloween morning made for four-legged friends and their families. Pup-or-Treat will feature treats, a food truck, music, a photo booth, shopping, and a pet-decorating activity sponsored by Sandy Paws, along with costume contests and local organizations like the Humane Society of Manatee County. Free. 941-746-2111.

Country Critters Fall Festival

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. Country Critters, 15571 Rutland Road, Parrish. Families can enjoy pumpkin carving, pony rides, a pumpkin patch, free face painting, local vendors, and plenty of hands-on time with the animals. Festival admission is $15 per person for those 2 and older, with tickets available for purchase online. www.countrycrittersfl.com/#events

Cat Adoption Event

2-4 p.m. Oct. 24. South Manatee Branch Library, 6081 26th St. W., Bradenton. Meet some of the cats currently looking for homes through Manatee County Animal Welfare during this special adoption event. Visitors can stop by during the afternoon to meet the available cats and potentially find a new feline companion to bring home.

“Echoes of My Barrio” Full-Length Premiere

3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Oct. 24. Sarasota Contemporary Dance, 1400 Boulevard of the Arts, Suite 300. In 2025, Tania Vergara traveled to her hometown of Camagüey, where she recorded the calls of the pregoneros (street vendors) who have become essential to the impoverished economy of Cuba. The humble voices of the street reveal the resilience of a people who endure in a spirited, often humorous and moving performance. $35. https://sarasotacontemporarydance.org/in-studio

Dressed for Death: An Evening of Victorian Mourning Traditions

4-6 p.m. Oct. 24. Sam G Curry House, 1305 Fourth Ave. E., Bradenton. See the historic 1860 Sam G. house prepared for a Victorian wake during this special Reflections of Manatee program, featuring authentic memento mori, death photography, mourning decorations and a presentation by local historical interpreter Crystal Kopp. $5.

Pumpkin Lights & Candy Nights: A Good Old-Fashioned Trunk or Treat

5-8 p.m. Oct. 24. 53rd Avenue Church of Christ, 3412 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton. Bring the costumes and candy buckets for a free evening of old-fashioned Halloween fun, featuring decorated trunks, games, glowing pumpkins, treats and food options like hot dogs, popcorn and cotton candy. Free.

SUNDAY

Yoga in the Park

8-9 a.m. Oct. 25 Waterside Place, 7301 Island Cove Terrace, Lakewood Ranch. Start your Sunday off with a little mindfulness and movement. Not only will you get to enjoy the fresh air and beautiful surroundings, but you’ll also experience the many benefits yoga has to offer. Occurs weekly.

Mixon Farms Market

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 25. Mixon Farms, 2525 27th St. E, Bradenton. Browse fresh produce, baked goods, meat, eggs, poultry, art, jewelry, plants, candles, soaps and body care, plus other locally offered goods. The market will also feature coffee, yoga, and music as part of the Sunday lineup. The market runs every Sunday through May 30.

Farmers’ Market at Lakewood Ranch

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 25. Waterside Place, 1561 Lakefront Drive, Sarasota. Shop local every Sunday with 100-plus local vendors including organic produce, flowers, specialty spices and rubs, honey, fresh bread, baked goods, prepared foods, pet products, jewelry, and more. Spend your Sunday mornings lakeside while enjoying a variety of local musicians, great food, and fun activities for the little ones at The Kids’ Zone.

Dog Days at Flamingo Bay: Howl-O-Ween Edition

Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 25. Flamingo Bay Brewing Co, 1910 14th St. W., Bradenton. Celebrate Halloween with your pup at the event featuring local vendors, food, craft beer, adoptable dogs from the Humane Society of Manatee County, and costume contests for humans and pets. Free.

MONDAY

Mingle Monday

5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 26. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. Meet new people and spend the evening connecting with women who share a passion for community. Enjoy light bites, adult beverages, and relaxed conversation in a friendly setting. Mingle Monday is held on the fourth Monday of each month.

Women’s Empowerment Yoga

6:30-7:30 a.m. Oct. 26. Embodied Health, 1102 12th St. W, Bradenton. Designed for all experience levels, each session offers a supportive space to reconnect with yourself and begin the week feeling grounded, refreshed, and empowered. First class is free. Advance registration is required, as class sizes are intentionally kept small. Occurs weekly. https://embodied.health/classes

TUESDAY

Almighty Queen — A Tribute to Queen

2 and 7 p.m. Oct. 27. Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Almighty Queen has mastered the style of British rock band Queen, capturing and blending heavy metal, glam rock, opera, and hard rock with spot-on vocals. manateeperformingartscenter.com

State College of Florida Open House

4-6 p.m. Oct. 27. State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota, Bradenton campus, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton. Learn about degree programs, workforce certificates, online programs, financing options, student organizations and support services. Guests can tour departments, meet faculty and staff, and explore career and university transfer pathways. RSVP not required.

Weekly Country Night

6-9 p.m. Oct. 27. Flamingo Bay Brewing Co, 1910 14th St. W, Bradenton. Spend your Tuesday evening at Weekly Country Night with Buffalo Gals Line Dancing. The evening begins with easy-to-follow line dance lessons led by Christina Reed, followed by plenty of social dancing as the music keeps playing. Lessons are $5.

Magic of Manatee Chorus Rehearsals

7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27. Redeemer Lutheran Church, 6311 Third Ave. W. Women who love to sing are invited to spend a Tuesday evening with the chorus, which is currently welcoming new members of all ages. Open rehearsals take place each Tuesday. Advance registration is not required, though contacting the chorus beforehand is helpful so members can prepare. Call Katie Skinner at 402-759-5543.

WEDNESDAY

Sunset Volleyball

6-8 p.m. Oct. 28. Waterside Place, 7301 Island Cove Terrace, Sarasota. Sunset Volleyball is a series of pickup volleyball games designed for volleyball players who are ready to jump in, play without instruction, and have a great time. Occurs weekly.

Wednesday Movie Night

8-11 p.m. Oct. 28. Adobe Kava, 1302 13th Ave. W, Bradenton. The audience decides what plays. Cast your vote in Adobe Kava’s Instagram Story poll before 8 p.m., and the winning movie will be shown at 8:30 p.m. Bring your friends, grab your favorite drink, and settle in for an evening of movies and community. Every week offers a different film.

Japanese Supernatural

2:30-3:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Central Library. Explore Japanese supernatural traditions and themes during this library presentation. Registration required.

LOOKING AHEAD

“Ahoy-Hoy”

7:30 p.m. Oct. 29. Urbanite Theatre, 1487 Second St., Sarasota. Urbanite Theatre presents “Ahoy-Hoy” by Jenny Stafford, a fast-paced comedy inspired by one of history’s most famous races to invent the telephone. Tickets are required. Show runs through Nov. 29. Urbanitetheatre/ahoy-hoy

Trail of Treats on Anna Maria Island

4-6:30 p.m. Oct. 30. 5313 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach. Halloween fun is making its way around the island with the Anna Maria Island Chamber of Commerce’s Trail of Treats, featuring a costume contest with trophies, snacks, prizes, and trick-or-treating at participating island businesses. Free.

Spooktacular Snakes

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 30. UF/IFAS Extension Manatee County, 1303 17th St. W., Palmetto. Discover the incredible world of Florida’s native snakes — learn how to identify common species, understand their role in our ecosystems, and separate myths from facts. From vibrant harmless species to the state’s well-known venomous snakes, this engaging session will help you feel more confident and informed outdoors. $5. https://tinyurl.com/mr3bnjnd

Island Trunk or Treat

6-8 p.m. Oct. 30. The Center of Anna Maria Island, 407 Magnolia Ave, Anna Maria. Halloween fun is coming to The Center of Anna Maria Island with a free Island Trunk or Treat presented with School for Constructive Play. Palm Avenue behind The Center will be closed during the event, giving families space to walk around, visit decorated trunks and tables, and collect Halloween treats. Free. Centerami.org

Fall Arts & Craft Fair

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 31. Saints Peter and Paul The Apostles Church, 2850 75th St. W., Bradenton. Enjoy a day of local shopping featuring 36 vendors with coastal decor, holiday gifts, jewelry, baby items and specialty items. Free.

Monster Truck Nitro Tour

1 p.m. Oct 31. and 5 p.m. Nov. 1 Mosaic Arena at the Manatee County Fair, 1402 14th Ave. W., Palmetto. Monster trucks will invade the fairgrounds for two shows. See the trucks compete in racing, wheelie contests and in freestyle action. Purchase tickets at www.monstertrucktour.com/palmetto

12th Annual Trick-or-Treat in the Village

6-8 p.m. Oct. 31. Village of The Arts, 1227 12th St. W., Bradenton. Halloween is coming to the Village of the Arts for its 12th annual neighborhood trick-or-treat celebration with costumes, candy, galleries and businesses opening their doors. Free.

Music on Main

6-9 p.m. Nov. 6. Main Street, Lakewood Ranch. Join a free concert series and block party for the public. The street is lined with food vendors, beer trucks, and sponsor booths, as well as inflatables and activities for kids. Proceeds from the event will benefit a local nonprofit organization. www.LWRmainstreet.com

22nd Annual Hispanic Fall Festival

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 7. St. Jude Catholic Church, 17th Street and Hammock Place, Sarasota. One of Southwest Florida’s largest Hispanic celebrations returns with live music, folkloric dance performances, a flag parade representing more than a dozen nations, an art exhibition, live painting demonstrations and food from across Latin America. The event also includes a Lexus raffle, with proceeds benefiting the church’s Program for the Needy and construction of a new church. Free admission.

12th Street Summer Market

9 a.m.-noon. Nov. 7. City Centre Shops, 259 12th St. W., Bradenton. Every first and third Saturday of each month. This community market features a rotating collection of local vendors offering everything from handmade jewelry and artwork to specialty foods, honey, spices, baked goods, crochet creations, and more.

Memory Café

10-11:30 a.m. Nov. 10. South Manatee Branch Library, 6081 26th St. W., Bradenton. A memory cafe is a comfortable social gathering that welcomes people with memory loss and their loved ones. We gather to help you connect, socialize, and build new support groups in a stigma-free environment. The cafe is free, but registration is required to a maximum of six couples. Register one name per couple. https://tinyurl.com/ffa89vrk

Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony

10 a.m. Nov. 11. Fort Hamer Road, Parrish. The Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony will return for another year. Enjoy the free parade and join up at Parrish Community Park afterwards for a memorable celebration.

Bradenton Area Senior Expo

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 12. Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto. Featuring up to 60 local businesses offering community services, health and wellness services, home care, mental health, financial resources, and so much more for the senior community.