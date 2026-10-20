Things to do around Pasco: Oct. 22-28

Our Top 3

Pack the Park

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. Sims Park, New Port Richey. Bring the family for a fun-filled day featuring Trunk or Treat car show, free pumpkin painting, free kids’ haircuts, a dog costume contest, inflatables, carnival games, a sensory zone, face painting, vendors, food trucks, and more. This community event benefits the Pack A Sack Food for Kids program, which provides weekend meals to children in the community. 727-849-4724. FeedingPasco Kids.com

Pioneers and Beers

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. Pioneer Florida Museum, 15602 Pioneer Museum Road, Dade City. Featuring the best of Florida’s pioneer heritage alongside craft beer and spirits tastings from local breweries and distilleries. Enjoy live entertainment, browse unique vendors, sample delicious food, and explore the kids’ zone. Visitors can also experience hands-on pioneer demonstrations, historic buildings, exhibits, and activities. $5-$25. https://tinyurl.com/4f7vt8tp

Riverside Concert Series: Lily Holbrook

6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23. Sims Park, New Port Richey. Lily Holbrook is an acclaimed singer-songwriter whose enchanting voice and folk-rock sound have captivated audiences from New York City to Los Angeles. Now based in St. Petersburg, Lily combines heartfelt songwriting with a passion for activism, creating music that inspires and connects with listeners. Feel free to bring a lawn chair and blanket.

THURSDAY

Senior Game Day

12:30-3:30 p.m. Oct. 22. Elfers Senior Center, 4136 Barker Drive, New Port Richey. Held every Thursday. Come and enjoy all kinds of board and card games. Games are provided and you’re welcome to share one of your own. Everyone is welcome, the center is a very friendly group and willing to teach. 727-844-7703.

Booktober Chills and Thrills Author Party

6 p.m. Oct. 22. Starkey Ranch TLC, 12118 Lake Blanche Drive, Odessa. Celebrate all things mystery with local authors during an evening featuring crafts, mocktails, bites and author meet-and-greets. Guests can enjoy suspenseful storytelling and connect with authors during this Booktober-themed event. Registration required.

Survivors of Suicide Grief Support Group

6:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 22. Oasis Coffee Spot, 9213 Little Road, New Port Richey. A peer-led support group for family members, friends, co-workers, and loved ones of individuals who lost their lives to suicide. This group aims to provide a safe, confidential environment in which bereaved people can share their experiences and feelings, and gain support from each other. Meets the third Thursday of the month. 727-859-3768.

FRIDAY

Fall Plant Sale

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 23-24. New Port Richey Garden Club, 9810 Gary St., Hudson. Come and check out a variety of plants for sale at great prices.

Senior Social

3 p.m. Oct. 23. B&B Theatres Wesley Chapel, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Join B&B Theatres every Friday for fun card games with the 50 and older community. Come alone or bring a few friends. Instruction available for all games. Free to play. Food and drinks available for purchase.

Dinner with John T.

5 p.m. Oct. 23. Oasis Coffee Spot, 9213 Little Road, New Port Richey. Every Friday, John will entertain you with songs you know and love, as well as an occasional introduction to a classic song you may not have heard yet.

Friday Moonlight Market

5-9 p.m. Oct. 23. The Hub at Bexley, 16954 Focus Loop, Land O’ Lakes. Every 2nd and 4th Friday. This is a kid-friendly and pet-friendly event that promises something special for everyone. Don’t miss out on this festive, community-filled evening. Enjoy live music, grab some delicious grub, and explore a variety of vendors offering everything from jewelry and soaps to pastries and unique decorations.

Fourth Friday Bazaar

6-10 p.m. Oct. 23. Downtown New Port Richey’s Railroad Square, Nebraska Avenue between Adams Street and Grand Boulevard. The bazaar will feature artisanal artists, makers, bakers and local businesses selling handmade goods, jewelry, art, woodwork and gifts. https://tinyurl.com/4z34jue4

Side Splitters Comedy Club presents: Cody Smith

7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 23-24. Side Splitters Comedy Club at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. From a kid who couldn’t leave his room due to severe social anxiety to a comedian with 9 million-plus followers — that’s the Comedic Cody story. https://sidesplitterscomedy.com

Scream-A-Geddon Horror Park

7 p.m. Sept. 25-Nov. 1. 27839 Saint Joe Road, Dade City. Scream-A-Geddon returns for horror lovers across the Tampa Bay area. Offering 60 acres of terrifying scares makes Scream-A-Geddon one of the best horror parks in America. Closing hours vary. Tickets start at $35 and increase $6 when purchased at the gate. https://screamageddon.com

Willybuilt Meet

7-9 p.m. Oct. 23. The WingHouse Bar & Grill, 6515 US Highway 19, New Port Richey. Willybuilt Friday weekly car meet, no burnouts, no revving, no crazy loud music. Come out to have fun and enjoy the cars and people who all share the same passion for cars.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show”

8 p.m. Oct. 23-25. Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. This cult classic storms the stage with a full live shadow cast, outrageous costumes, and all the chaotic energy you crave. Costumes are highly encouraged. Most tickets include a prop bag. Sunday shows offered at 5 p.m. Only 18-over admitted. Oct. 23 features ASL interpretation. Tickets start at $14. www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com

SATURDAY

Oldsmar Flea Market

8 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 24. 180 N. Race Track Road, Oldsmar. The Oldsmar Flea Market is one of the largest markets on Florida’s West Coast, featuring hundreds of vendors selling furniture, local produce, gourmet food, antiques, modern and contemporary household items, clothing, electronics, jewelry, and much more. https://oldsmarfleamarket.com

UTB Saturday Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 24. UTB Saturday Market, 101 State St. E., Oldsmar. Support local vendors while enjoying fresh produce, handmade crafts, and delicious food. Presented by the Upper Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce.

Downtown Saturday Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 24. Avalon Park Wesley Chapel, 4424 Friendly Way. Visit a vibrant outdoor market experience filled with gifts, baked goods, home decor, and your favorite local small businesses just in time for the holidays. Every first and third Saturday of the month.

Jane Austen Tea Party

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 24. New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St., New Port Richey. Step into Regency-era England during a celebration of author Jane Austen featuring a proper English tea service, trivia, themed crafts and more. Presented in partnership with The White Heron Tea & Gifts.

Margaree’s and Sonny Oden’s Combined Jam

1 p.m. Oct. 24. King of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. Highway 19, Port Richey. The Jam, which is held each Saturday, includes country, bluegrass and gospel music. Everyone is welcome. Donation of $4 at the door; musicians are free. All proceeds go to the church. 727-355-2290.

SUNDAY

Harvest Market

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 25. The Grove at Wesley Chapel, 6105 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Second and fourth Sunday Harvest Market hosts 60-plus vendors, artists, artisans, makers, crafters, and more. Free. www.facebook.com/flpenguinmarkets

Cornhole Tournament

1 p.m. Oct. 25. Beef O’Brady’s Dade City & Dade City Tap House & Spirits, 14136 7th St. Tournaments held every second and fourth Sunday of the month. Cash prizes. Registration opens at noon. 352-567-4136.

Docent-Guided Tour

3-5 p.m. Oct. 25. MAPS Museum, 7650 Orchid Lake Road, New Port Richey. Take a tour with museum director Charles Zidar. Tickets must be purchased before noon the day of the tour. Online registration only. $15-$20. www.mapsmuseum.org

MONDAY

Walk & Talk Club

10-11 a.m. Oct. 26. New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St. Join the library for a weekly walk discovering different destinations around the city. The walk will begin and end at the New Port Richey Public Library. Meet in the courtyard.

Parkinson’s and Other Neurological Disorders Exercise Program

2 p.m. Oct. 26. Galen Wilson Senior Center, 8600 Galen Wilson Blvd., Port Richey. Every Monday and Wednesday, certified trainer Sarita Machado provides a structured exercise program to work on the physical effects of Parkinson’s. During the same time, caregivers can meet and discuss the questions that come up with others who are experiencing similar situations. $5. For information, call 727-644-4555.

TUESDAY

Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market

9 a.m.-12 p.m. Oct. 27. Outside the New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St. Each Tuesday, enjoy products from local organic growers in an open-air courtyard, and learn about growing and preparing your own. The day includes lectures and demonstrations; check out non-GMO, heirloom seeds at the Library Seed Bank. Accepts EBT/SNAP benefits. Visit Facebook for more information.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly

10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 27. St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 4843 Mile Stretch Drive, Holiday. Every Tuesday, meetings are held in the Father Joseph E. Bearmount building. The first meeting is free, and you will find the TOPS members encouraging, inspiring, and motivational. Call TOPS Chapter leader John at 210-865-1870.

GriefShare

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sept. 29-Nov. 10. Family First Church, 12435 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill. This 13-week faith-based support group is aimed to help you move through the grief process and offer guidance leading to relief, comfort and peace of mind. Participants are welcome to join at any time during the 13-week period. For more information, contact Pam Sciabica at 352-238-0026.

Lit Lounge: Horror

5-7 p.m. Oct. 27. New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St., New Port Richey. Explore literature’s macabre and monstrous side during an evening featuring live readings, specialty mocktails and free raffles. Writers may share up to five minutes of their own spooky stories by signing up upon arrival. Adults 18 and older.

Bingo

5:30 p.m. Oct. 27. John Nelson Memorial Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 29, 4300 Land O’ Lakes Blvd., Land O’ Lakes. Every Tuesday, evening early bird game starts at 5:30 p.m. and the regular session begins at 6 p.m. The snack bar provides food and drinks for purchase. 727-992-1499.

Dade City Photo Club

6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 27. The ABL, 14135 Seventh St., Dade City. Join fellow photographers to share ideas, showcase favorite photos, and connect with others who share a passion for capturing the world through a lens. Bring your camera and your favorite photograph of Dade City, or simply your favorite photograph, and be part of the beginning of a new creative community in East Pasco.

Suncoast Harmony Chorus

6:30 p.m. Oct. 27. Salishan Gracious Living, 191 Astaire Lane, Spring Hill. Suncoast Harmony Chorus is the place to be if you love singing. Practices are weekly. For more info, contact Cindy at 352-597-4376 or visit www.suncoast-harmony.com

Cornhole Tournament

7-10 p.m. Oct. 27. Shops at Wiregrass on Piazza Avenue, Wesley Chapel. Every second Tuesday of the month, join the Wiregrass cornhole tournament. Players can come solo or with a partner for a chance to win prizes, as well as fuel up with bites and drinks nearby. $10. Register online or at 6:15 p.m. before the tournament starts. https://tinyurl.com/bdmsadnk

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday Music Jam

Noon-2:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Elfers Senior Center, 4136 Barker Drive, New Port Richey. Held each Wednesday. Music is country, bluegrass and gospel. Everyone is welcome. Plenty of seats and a big dance floor. 727-389-6000.

Ales and Tales Book Club

6-7 p.m. Oct. 28. In the Loop Brewing, 3338 Land O’ Lakes Blvd., Land O’ Lakes. Join an adults-only book club, recommended for ages 21 and older. This month’s book discussion will be on “Beartown” by Fredrik Backman.

Game Night at the Grove

7:30 p.m. Oct. 28. B&B Theatres, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Game nights alternate between trivia and bingo each week. This week’s theme is rock and roll music bingo. Free to play, no reservations required.

LOOKING AHEAD

Fall Sip or Treat

5-9 p.m. Oct. 29. Downtown New Port Richey. Features an evening of wine tastings at participating downtown businesses, live street performers, festive photo opportunities, and a costume contest. Includes a canvas tote bag for wine stroll ticket holders, as well as designated driver and under-21 ticket options. $15–$30. nprmainstreet.com/event/fall-sip-or-treat

Trick-or-Treat Parade

11 a.m. Oct. 30. New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St., New Port Richey. Rhymes to Readers Storytime will feature Halloween stories, rhymes and songs followed by a trick-or-treat parade around City Hall to visit city departments. Costumes are encouraged, and children should bring something to hold their candy.

Oakstead Family Fun Run

7:30 a.m. Oct. 31. Oakstead Elementary School, 19925 Lake Patience Road, Land O’ Lakes. Costumes are encouraged for this family fun run. Choose from a 2-mile course or 1-mile fun run. This event is not chip timed. T-shirt and medal registration must be completed by Oct. 15, finisher medal only registration deadline is Oct. 23. $20-$35. Register on Pasco ONE.

Scarecrow Run 5K

8 a.m. Oct. 31. Little Everglades Ranch, 17951 Hamilton Road, Dade City. Join the inaugural Scarecrow Run 5K, a family-friendly run/walk benefiting the Pioneer Florida Museum and Village. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just looking for a fun way to spend your morning, participants of all ages and fitness levels are welcome. $40. https://tinyurl.com/52ev6rv5

Free Food Giveaway

10 a.m. Oct. 31. Mount Moriah AME Church, 722 S. Disston Ave., Tarpon Springs. Mount Moriah AME Church hosts a free food giveaway the last Saturday of every month.

Power Ranger Steve Cardenas Signing

11 a.m.–1 p.m. Oct. 31. Six Strings & Superheroes, 5645 Main St., New Port Richey. Meet Steve Cardenas, the legendary Red Power Ranger, for autographs and photos. Visitors who dress up as a Power Ranger will receive special discounts and incentives.

The Brewer’s Masquerade

7:30 p.m. Oct. 31. The ABL, 14135 Seventh St., Dade City. Enjoy a “Dungeon Crawler Carl” Halloween Bash at the ABL. https://tinyurl.com/yev8vc83

Family Fun Night

4-7 p.m. Nov. 1. Waterfront Park, 8119 Old Post Road, Port Richey. Every first Sunday. Together with Somebody Cares Pasco, Light of the World Tabernacle, and The Oasis Coffee Spot, Good News Christian Fellowship is planning a free family fun night featuring live music/bands, carnival games, a bubble gun, water balloon toss, a prayer tent, free socks and underwear, and appearances from the Port Richey Fire Truck and Police Department and more. Food trucks will also be on site. www.facebook.com/FamilyFunNightPR

GRAND Group

5-6:30 p.m. Nov. 2. One Stop Shop, 15029 14th St., Dade City. A monthly support group for grandparents navigating the journey of raising grandchildren. Usually the first Monday of each month. Guest speakers to help with parenting grandchildren. Sharing of resources for grandparents. 352-521-1254.

John Timpanelli and Friends Show

6-8 p.m. Nov. 3. Oasis Coffee Spot, 9213 Little Road, New Port Richey. Join John every first and third Tuesday of the month as he brings on stage some special guests. Enjoy music, food and drinks.

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group

10-11:30 a.m. Nov. 5. Land O’ Lakes Branch, 2818 Collier Parkway. A trained support group facilitator from the Alzheimer’s Association will be leading this monthly support group for caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer’s.

GRAND Group

5-6:30 p.m. Nov. 5. Elise Logan Memorial Park, 15830 Greenglen Lane, Shady Hills. A monthly support group for grandparents navigating the journey of raising grandchildren. First Thursday of each month. Guest speakers to help with parenting grandchildren. Sharing of resources for grandparents. Meet and connect with other grands. 352-521-1254.

Hudson Beach Yacht Club General Meeting

7 p.m. Nov. 5. Sea Ranch Civic Center, 13711 Veronica Drive, Hudson. The Hudson Beach Yacht Club will host its monthly general meeting. Visitors are welcome, and boat ownership is not required to attend. For information, visit myhbyc.com or call 727-808-0909 and leave your name and phone number.

The Market Elaine

5:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 6. The Grove at Wesley Chapel, 6013 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Come experience a vibrant atmosphere filled with more than 150 vendors, live entertainment and activities for all ages. Held the first Friday of each month.

Friday Moonlight Market

5-9 p.m. Nov. 6. The Hub at Bexley, 16954 Focus Loop, Land O’ Lakes. Every 2nd and 4th Friday. This is a kid-friendly and pet-friendly event that promises something special for everyone. Don’t miss out on this festive, community-filled evening. Enjoy live music, grab some delicious grub, and explore a variety of vendors offering everything from jewelry and soaps to pastries and unique decorations.

Rally Point

6 p.m. Nov. 6. Woodland Farms, 9318 Bahia Loop, Land O’ Lakes. Every second Friday, Woodland Farms hosts a veteran outreach program, Rally Point. Veterans of every branch and era are welcome to join this Fireside Chat.

Cars at the Corner Car Show

6-9 p.m. Nov. 6. Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, 1948 Collier Parkway, Lutz. First Friday of every month. The open car show for muscle and specialty cars and trucks also features music, entertainment, and discounted meals for participating drivers. 813-468-0277.

Tarpon Springs First Friday

6-10 p.m. Nov. 6. Downtown Tarpon Springs, 100 E. Tarpon Ave. A free family event held the first Friday of the month — featuring art, food, vendors, shops, music, and beer and wine, with a fun theme every month. Free parking and shuttle at the Dog/Splash Park at 508 Live Oak St. (5:30–10:30 p.m.)

Pasco Audubon Morning Nature Walk

8 a.m. Nov. 7. J. B. Starkey Wilderness Park Education Center, 10500 Wilderness Road, New Port Richey. Anyone interested in birding or nature in general is welcome to join on field trips. Almost all are free. Registration may be required, check the schedule for details. Dress for the weather and prepare to be outdoors for about 4 hours. www.westpascoaudubon.com/pascoaudubon/schedule.html

Fall Neighborhood Clean-Up Day

8 a.m.–5 p.m. Nov. 7. Frances Avenue Park and 6131 South River Road, New Port Richey. Join the city of New Port Richey for the annual cleanup event. Dumpsters and special disposal services (including paper shredding and tire disposal at the South River Road location) will be available. Proof of city residency is required. Free entry.

Fresh Market at Wiregrass

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 7. The Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Held the first and third Saturday of the month. Featuring over 50 vendors located on Paseo Drive in the heart of the shopping center. Guests can expect to find a variety of locally grown produce and take-home foods. The market also features local artists showcasing their creative efforts and eco-friendly products.

Caregivers and Companions Memory Café

10:30 a.m.-noon. Nov. 7. Tarpon Springs Library, 138 East Lemon St. A Memory Cafe is a welcoming place for individuals living with memory changes and their family and friends. Join in meetings every first Saturday of the month to make meaningful connections through games, movement, crafts, snacks and more. All meetings are free. https://bit.ly/TSMemoryCafe

Ukulele Jam

12-2 p.m. Nov. 7. New River Library, 34043 State Road 54, Wesley Chapel. Bring your ukulele and jam with the Tampa Bay Ukulele Society on the first Saturday of each month.

Veterans First Saturday Car Show and Dinner

4-8 p.m. Nov. 7. Americana 50s Diner, 1730 US-19, Holiday. Any branch of service is welcome, along with any veteran’s organization. Better still, any relative of a veteran is welcome to bring a veteran hero. Meet every first Saturday.

Sunshine Sessions

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 8. Cavalaire Square, 5739 Missouri Ave., New Port Richey. Sunshine Sessions will feature curated house music and daytime rave vibes by Heather Effie. The event blends wellness culture, movement, and community connection into a vibrant outdoor experience. Guests can enjoy bubble machines, affirmation cards, giveaways, dancing, and wellness-inspired activities in a welcoming environment designed for all ages.

Harvest Market

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 8. The Grove at Wesley Chapel, 6105 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Second and fourth Sunday Harvest Market hosts 60-plus vendors, artists, artisans, makers, crafters, and more. Free. www.facebook.com/flpenguinmarkets

Cornhole Tournament

1 p.m. Nov. 8. Beef O’Brady’s Dade City & Dade City Tap House & Spirits, 14136 7th St. Tournaments held every second and fourth Sunday of the month. Cash prizes. Registration opens at noon. 352-567-4136.