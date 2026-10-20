Things to do around Tampa & Wesley Chapel: Oct. 22-28

Our Top 3

Fall Festival 2026

6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. Family Recreation Complex, 6610 Whiteway Drive, Temple Terrace. Temple Terrace Parks & Recreation will host a free family-friendly Fall Festival featuring Trunk-or-Treat, a hayride, petting zoo, mysterious maze, carnival games, a DJ and dancing, and a costume contest. Attendees are encouraged to bring a shelf-stable food item to support the Temple Terrace Elementary School Food Pantry. Free.

Charitable Evening of Music Benefiting The Inspire Foundation

6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23. The Shops at Wiregrass, Wesley Chapel. The Inspire Foundation and The Shops at Wiregrass will host an evening of live music featuring internationally acclaimed guitarist Pavlo Simtikidis. The event will raise awareness and support for programs that provide performing arts opportunities to children with disabilities and autism throughout Tampa Bay. A Pavlo Series Signature Guitar will be raffled, with 100% of raffle proceeds benefiting The Inspire Foundation. The event is free and open to the public, with donation opportunities available.

Stars, Stripes and Music: A 250th Annual Celebration

6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27. New Tampa Performing Arts Center, 8550 Hunters Village Road, Tampa. The New Tampa Piano and Pedagogy Academy will present “Stars, Stripes and Music: A 250th Annual Celebration,” featuring student performances and a musical tribute marking America’s 250th anniversary. Free

THURSDAY

Carrollwood Strummers

Noon-1:30 p.m. Oct. 22. The Studio, Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa. The Carrollwood Strummers Ukulele Group meets weekly. All skill levels are welcome. Look for the green building behind the main building. Access parking from Casey Road. candyotte@aol.com

Line Dancing Lessons

7-9 p.m. Oct. 22. Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Grab your boots and join Keel and Curley Winery every Thursday for free line dancing lessons on the Patio at Keel Farms. Come early and enjoy a delicious dinner from our farm-fresh menu before heading outside to dance the night away under the stars.

FRIDAY

“Come From Away”

Oct. 23-25. New Tampa Performing Arts Center, 8550 Hunters Village Road, Tampa. New Tampa Players will stage the acclaimed musical “Come From Away,” based on the true story of a small Canadian town that welcomed thousands of stranded airline passengers following the Sept. 11 attacks. Tickets available at NewTampaArtsCenter.org

Howl-O-Scream

Select nights. Through Oct. 31. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, 10165 N. McKinley Drive, Tampa. Step into Tampa Bay’s most terrifying Halloween event, where fear takes over every corner of the park. Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream transforms the entire park into a nightmarish realm of horror from haunted houses and scare zones to live shows and thrill rides consumed by darkness. https://tinyurl.com/4hu5ahma

The Haunted History of Florida

2-4 p.m. Oct. 23. Town ’N Country Regional Public Library, 7606 Paula Drive, Tampa. Explore Florida’s most historic and unsettling hauntings and learn the real stories behind the state’s ghostly legends. Recommended for adults. Free; registration recommended.

Senior Social

3 p.m. Oct. 23. B&B Theatres Wesley Chapel, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Join B&B Theatres every Friday for fun card games with the 50 and older community. Come alone or bring a few friends. Instruction available for all games. Free to play. Food and drinks available for purchase.

Friday Moonlight Market

5-9 p.m. Oct. 23. The Hub at Bexley, 16954 Focus Loop, Land O’ Lakes. Every 2nd and 4th Friday. This is a kid-friendly and pet-friendly event that promises something special for everyone. Don’t miss out on this festive, community-filled evening. Enjoy live music, grab some delicious grub, and explore a variety of vendors offering everything from jewelry and soaps to pastries and unique decorations.

Scream-A-Geddon Horror Park

7 p.m. Through Nov. 1. 27839 Saint Joe Road, Dade City. Scream-A-Geddon returns for horror lovers across the Bay Area. Offering 60 acres of terrifying scares makes Scream-A-Geddon one of the best horror parks in America. Closing hours vary. Tickets start at $35 and increase $6 when purchased at the gate. https://screamageddon.com

Karaoke Nights

7-9 p.m. Oct. 23. Shops at Wiregrass Center Court, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Guests can sing their heart out while listeners grab some light bites or drinks from nearby eateries. Karaoke is free. Normally presented every third Friday of the month. Lawn chairs and blankets are recommended.

Side Splitters Comedy Club presents: Cody Smith

7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 23-24. Side Splitters Comedy Club at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. From a kid who couldn’t leave his room due to severe social anxiety to a comedian with 9 million-plus followers - that’s the Comedic Cody story. Cody Lewis Smith grew up in tiny Altavista, Virginia, and turned his natural gift for making people laugh into an empire. https://sidesplitterscomedy.com

“Arsenic and Old Lace”

8 p.m. Oct. 23-25. Carrollwood Players, 4333 Gunn Highway, Tampa. Arsenic and Old Lace is a classic dark comedy about the only thing more deadly than poison: family. Matinee performances available. $28. https://tinyurl.com/mw5789r5

“Bat Boy: The Musical”

8-10:30 p.m. Oct. 23-25. Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa. Based on a ridiculous tabloid story, Bat Boy: The Musical is a comedy/horror show about a half-boy/half-bat creature who is discovered in a cave near Hope Falls, West Virginia. For lack of a better solution, the local sheriff brings Bat Boy to the home of the town veterinarian, Dr. Parker, where he is eventually accepted as a member of the family and taught to act like a “normal” boy. $30-$35. https://tinyurl.com/5pcpxx2v

Trunk or Treat

Oct. 16-30. Multiple Hillsborough County recreation centers. Families can enjoy trick-or-treating, costumes and Halloween-themed activities at recreation centers throughout Hillsborough County, including Northdale, Emanuel P. Johnson, Bealsville, Miller Park & Life Center, Jackson Springs, Keystone, Mango, Ruskin and Victor Crist Community Center Complex. Free. https://hcfl.gov/events/trunk-or-treat

SATURDAY

Hyde Park Village Pumpkin Patch

Oct. 10-25. Hyde Park Village, Tampa. Hyde Park Village’s annual Pumpkin Patch returns with pumpkins, seasonal activities and fall-themed programming benefiting the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. The patch will be open 3-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Proceeds support the Humane Society’s work helping animals in need.

Halloween Pickleball Tournament

8 a.m. Oct. 24. Branchton Park. 15504 Morris Bridge Road, Thonotosassa. Players can compete in a Halloween-themed pickleball tournament as part of Hillsborough County’s monthlong lineup of seasonal events. Free.

Oldsmar Flea Market

8 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 24-25. 180 N. Race Track Road, Oldsmar. The Oldsmar Flea Market is one of the largest markets on Florida’s West Coast, featuring hundreds of vendors selling furniture, local produce, gourmet food, antiques, modern and contemporary household items, clothing, electronics, jewelry, and much more. https://oldsmarfleamarket.com

Pepin Academies Falcon Fright Golf Tournament

9 a.m. Oct. 24. Rogers Park Golf Course. Join Pepin Academies’ Falcon Fright Golf Tournament featuring 18 holes of golf, lunch, contests, prizes, raffle drawings, a silent auction, and an optional Happy Gilmore Challenge. https://secure.qgiv.com/for/falconfrightgolftournament2026/event/falconfrightgolftournament/

UTB Saturday Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 24. UTB Saturday Market, 101 State St. E., Oldsmar. Support local vendors while enjoying fresh produce, handmade crafts, and delicious food. Presented by the Upper Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce.

Ybor City Saturday Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 24. Centennial Park, 1800 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa. One of the most popular shopping destinations for locally produced items unique to the Tampa Bay area.

Foster Parent Education Day Event

10 a.m.-noon Oct. 24. Carrollwood Cultural Center. Join the Children’s Network of Hillsborough for an in-person event dedicated to learning about becoming a foster parent and providing a safe, nurturing environment for children in need. https://childrensnetworkhillsborough.org/event/foster-parent-information-session-3/

Harvest Days

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 24-25. Keel Farms, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Celebrate fall on the farm every Saturday and Sunday in October. Free admission, $10 parking.

Downtown Saturday Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 24. Avalon Park Wesley Chapel, 4424 Friendly Way. Visit a vibrant outdoor market experience filled with gifts, baked goods, home decor, and your favorite local small businesses just in time for the holidays. Every first and third Saturday of the month.

Sunshine Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 24. Midtown Tampa, 3650 Midtown Drive, Tampa. This vibrant community market offers an exciting variety of fresh produce, artisan goods, delicious foods, and unique finds from an incredible array of local makers. Live music kicks off at 10 a.m. sharp on the green, bringing even more energy to this dog-friendly and family-friendly popular market. Every fourth Saturday of the month.

Pioneers and Beers

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 24. Pioneer Florida Museum, 15602 Pioneer Museum Road, Dade City. Featuring the best of Florida’s pioneer heritage alongside craft beer and spirits tastings from local breweries and distilleries. Enjoy live entertainment, browse unique vendors, sample delicious food, and explore the kids’ zone. Visitors can also experience hands-on pioneer demonstrations, historic buildings, exhibits, and activities. $5-$25. https://tinyurl.com/4f7vt8tp

22nd Annual Wesley Chapel Fall Festival

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 24-25. The Grove at Wesley Chapel. The annual festival and carnival features rides and games, food trucks, a kids’ zone with bounce houses and face painting, live performances, a pageant, costume contests for kids and pets, a Trick-or-Treat Stroll, and the North Tampa Bay Chamber Business Expo. The carnival opens Oct. 22 and is open every day until 11 p.m. https://tinyurl.com/ydrb2wau

Good Vibes: A Mental Health Block Party

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 24. Coppertail Brewing Co., 2601 E. Second Ave., Tampa. Love IV Lawrence and Coppertail Brewing Co. host a family-friendly event featuring live music, interactive activities, local food and beverages, and opportunities to connect with Tampa Bay mental health organizations and resources. Free. www.loveivlawrence.org.

Ninth Annual Fall Fest

Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 24, Noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 25. Armature Works, 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa. This weekend celebration features a pumpkin patch, petting zoo, bounce houses and other family-friendly fall activities. A $20 all-day activity pass covers bounce zone access. Face painting and animal rides are available separately. https://www.armatureworks.com/fall-festival/

Tampa Riverwalk Trick or Treat

4-9 p.m. Oct. 24. Cotanchobee Fort Brooke Park, 601 Water St., Tampa. The celebration includes approximately 50 treat stations, costume contests, a 4:30 p.m. “Thriller” flash mob, DJs, food trucks and a 7:15 p.m. screening of “Ghostbusters.” New this year, a sensory relief zone with noise-reducing headphones, fidget and sensory items, comfortable seating and other resources.

Tall Tales of Old Florida

6:45 p.m. Oct. 24. Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. Hwy. 301 N., Tampa. Explore Tampa’s 19th century living history museum by night. Meet storytellers who will spin wild yarns about a few of Florida’s unexplained oddities. A little scary, a little funny and always family friendly. Before and after your tour, enjoy Victorian games and activities. Not recommended for children under 6 years old. $18. All tickets include a festive snack and drink. Advance ticket purchase required. https://tinyurl.com/2eahyu7d

SUNDAY

Jewish Book Festival Tampa

Oct. 25-Nov. 1. Tampa JCCs and Federation, 522 N. Howard Ave., Tampa. The annual festival features acclaimed authors, discussions and community programs celebrating books and literature.

Sunshine Sunday

8-10 a.m. Oct. 25. Glazer Children’s Museum, 110 W. Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa. Sunshine Sunday is a special monthly event on the last Sunday of the month for children with special needs and their caregivers. Come explore the museum with lights and sounds turned down and sensory-adapted tools, special programs, and community resources at your fingertips. $5 for nonmembers, free for members.

Harvest Market

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 25. The Grove at Wesley Chapel, 6105 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Second and fourth Sunday Harvest Market hosts 60-plus vendors, artists, artisans, makers, crafters, and more. Free. www.facebook.com/flpenguinmarkets

Board Game Night

1-11 p.m. Oct. 25. The Tampa Bay Bridge Center, 114 W. 109th Ave., Tampa. The Tampa Gaming Guild invites the public out for weekly game nights on the first and third Sundays of the month, as well as every Wednesday and Friday evening from 5:30-11 p.m. Trial memberships give you access to regular gaming sessions up to 30 days free. tampagamingguild.org

MONDAY

Broadway Open Mic Night

7-9 p.m. Oct. 26. New Tampa Performing Arts Center, 8550 Hunters Village Road, Tampa. Enjoy an evening of Broadway favorites with live piano accompaniment during this open mic event. Free admission. NewTampaArtsCenter.org

TUESDAY

Bingo

5:30 p.m. Oct. 27. John Nelson Memorial Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 29, 4300 Land O’ Lakes Blvd., Land O’ Lakes. Every Tuesday, evening early bird game starts at 5:30 p.m. and the regular session begins at 6 p.m. The snack bar provides food and drinks for purchase. 727-992-1499.

Movie Screening: “Five Nights at Freddy’s”

6-8 p.m. Oct. 27. Maureen B. Gauzza Public Library, 11211 Countryway Blvd., Tampa. Enjoy a screening of the 2023 film “Five Nights at Freddy’s.” Recommended for teens. Free; registration recommended.

Dade City Photo Club

6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 27. The ABL, 14135 Seventh St., Dade City. Join fellow photographers to share ideas, showcase favorite photos, and connect with others who share a passion for capturing the world through a lens. Bring your camera and your favorite photograph of Dade City, or simply your favorite photograph, and be part of the beginning of a new creative community in East Pasco. https://tinyurl.com/sjaueuam

Big Band Jam

7 p.m. Oct. 27. Concordia Village Tampa, 4100 E. Fletcher Ave. Come out and enjoy music performed by a 17-piece big band every Tuesday in the senior ballroom. Free and open to the public.

WEDNESDAY

Senior Fitness Walk

10:30 a.m.-noon. Oct. 28. Citrus Park Town Center Mall, 8021 Citrus Park Town Center, Tampa. Free and fun Senior Fitness Walk every Wednesday morning. Meet at the mall entrance to Dick’s Sporting Goods. 813-494-6376.

Ales and Tales Book Club

6-7 p.m. Oct. 28. In the Loop Brewing, 3338 Land O’ Lakes Blvd., Land O’ Lakes. Join an adults-only book club, recommended for ages 21 and older. This month’s book discussion will be on “Beartown” by Fredrik Backman.

Al-Anon Family Groups (Families and Friends of Alcoholics)

7-8 p.m. Oct. 28. Hillsborough United Methodist Church, 9008 Harney Road, Temple Terrace. Al‑Anon is a mutual support program for people whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. The group meets each Wednesday.

Game Night at the Grove

7:30 p.m. Oct. 28. B&B Theatres, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Game nights alternate between trivia and bingo each week. This week’s theme is country music bingo. Free to play, no reservations required.

LOOKING AHEAD

Stage Fright

7 p.m. Oct. 29-31. Carrollwood Players, 4333 Gunn Highway, Tampa. This special limited engagement performance of classic scary tales read by some of CWP’s most accomplished actors is sure to get you primed for Halloween. Not recommended for young children. $20. Special matinee available 2 p.m. on Oct. 31. https://tinyurl.com/52dd354t

Loyalty and Allegiance During the American Revolution

7-8 p.m. Oct. 29. John F. Germany Public Library, 900 N. Ashley Drive, Tampa. Explore the many factors that influenced loyalties during the American Revolution and the complex nature of Revolutionary-era allegiances. Recommended for adults. Free.

Fall Fun At Sweetfields Farm

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 30-Nov. 1. Sweetfields Farm, 17200 Benes Road, Masaryktown. Celebrate fall on the farm at Sweetfields Farm’s annual Fall Festival, featuring family-friendly activities, a pumpkin patch, corn mazes, hayrides, farm animals, fresh-pressed apple cider, and sunflower and zinnia fields. Tickets required. https://www.simpletix.com/e/fall-season-fun-at-sweetfields-farm-2026-tickets-290271

Halloween Skate Jam

Oct. 30-31. Various Hillsborough County skate parks. Hillsborough County Parks & Recreation will host Halloween-themed skate jams featuring costume contests, skating activities and family-friendly fun. Events will be held at Carrollwood Village, Providence Skate Park, Jackson Springs and Apollo Beach. Free.

Making Stickers with the Silhouette

4-5:30 p.m. Oct. 30. New Tampa Regional Library, 10001 Cross Creek Blvd., Tampa. Learn how to use the Silhouette Cameo and create simple vinyl stickers. Recommended for teens. Free; registration recommended.

Rock the Cosmos: Laser Light Show

6:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. Oct. 30. MOSI, 4801 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa. Step inside America’s second-largest planetarium and experience vivid laser visuals, dynamic music, and dazzling special effects. Before the lasers hit the dome, enjoy a live star show, taking you on a journey into the night sky. This evening’s shows feature the music of Fright Light (Halloween music) (6:30 p.m.) and Metallica (8:15 p.m.). All laser shows contain a sequence of flashing lights. $10-$13. https://mosi.org/event/laser-light-shows

The Music of James Taylor

8-10 p.m. Oct. 30. New Tampa Performing Arts Center, 8550 Hunters Village Road, Tampa. The St. Pete Collective will perform a tribute concert celebrating the music and legacy of singer-songwriter James Taylor. Tickets available at NewTampaArtsCenter.org

Great West Chase

7 a.m., 8 a.m., and 9 a.m. Oct. 31. West Park Village Town Center, Westchase. Organized by WOW magazine, the race benefits area elementary schools. The Great West Chase now sees over 1,300 runners in three different races—a 10k, 5k and Fun Run. $25-$60. https://greatwestchase.wixsite.com/website

Oakstead Family Fun Run

7:30 a.m. Oct. 31. Oakstead Elementary School, 19925 Lake Patience Road, Land O’ Lakes. Costumes are encouraged for this family fun run. Choose from a 2-mile course or 1-mile fun run. This event is not chip timed. T-shirt and medal registration must be completed by Oct. 15, finisher medal only registration deadline is Oct. 23. $20-$35. Register on Pasco ONE.

Scarecrow Run 5K

8 a.m. Oct. 31. Little Everglades Ranch, 17951 Hamilton Road, Dade City. Join the inaugural Scarecrow Run 5K, a family-friendly run/walk benefiting the Pioneer Florida Museum and Village. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just looking for a fun way to spend your morning, participants of all ages and fitness levels are welcome. $40. https://tinyurl.com/52ev6rv5

Paws in the Park

10 a.m.-noon Oct. 31. Apollo Beach Dog Park. Dog owners are invited to bring their pets in costume for a Spooktacular Pooches on Parade. Photos will be available, and prizes will be awarded to the top three costumed dogs. Free.

India Festival

10 a.m. Oct. 31. Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. Highway 301, Tampa. Celebrate Indian culture with dance performances, food, exhibits, music and family-friendly activities.

Market Hall Trick-or-Treat & Movie Marathon

4 p.m. Oct. 31. Armature Works, 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa. Families can enjoy trick-or-treating throughout Market Hall followed by a Halloween movie marathon on the lawn. armatureworks.com

The Brewer’s Masquerade

7:30 p.m. Oct. 31. The ABL, 14135 Seventh St., Dade City. Enjoy a “Dungeon Crawler Carl” Halloween Bash at the ABL. https://tinyurl.com/yev8vc83

Fresh Market at Hyde Park Village

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 1. Hyde Park Village, 1602 W. Snow Ave., Tampa. Fresh Market is a monthly farmers market every first Sunday of the month featuring over 80 local vendors including produce, handcrafted goods, plants and more. While you shop and stroll, enjoy live music. This event is pet friendly.

Board Game Night

1-11 p.m. Nov. 1. The Tampa Bay Bridge Center, 114 W. 109th Ave., Tampa. The Tampa Gaming Guild invites the public out for weekly game nights on the first and third Sundays of the month, as well as every Wednesday and Friday evening from 5:30-11 p.m. Trial memberships give you access to regular gaming sessions up to 30 days free. tampagamingguild.org

Mixtura

3-5 p.m. Nov. 1. New Tampa Performing Arts Center, 8550 Hunters Village Road, Tampa. Bassist and composer Alejandro Arenas leads Mixtura in a performance blending a variety of musical influences and styles. Tickets available at NewTampaArtsCenter.org

Land O’ Lakes Photography Club

7 p.m. Nov. 3. Zoom. The Land O’ Lakes Photography Club meets the first Tuesday of the month via Zoom. Those with an interest in photography may attend a first meeting by contacting Lillian Cucuzza at LandOLakesPhotoClub@gmail.com for a link to meeting and further information. www.landolakesphotographyclub.com

Mayor’s Food Truck Fiesta

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 4. Lykes Gaslight Square Park, 241-263 E Madison St., Tampa. Featuring tasty treats from a variety of local vendors, the Mayor’s Food Truck Fiesta occurs the first Wednesday of every month.

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group

10-11:30 a.m. Nov. 5. Land O’ Lakes Branch, 2818 Collier Parkway. A trained support group facilitator from the Alzheimer’s Association will be leading this monthly support group for caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer’s.

Science After Dark

6-9 p.m. Nov. 5. MOSI, 4801 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa. Enjoy an exciting night out while exploring the wonders of science in a fun and engaging environment. Sip on a curated selection of beer and wine samples (must provide a valid ID). Indulge in a variety of delicious appetizers throughout the event, and don’t miss the chance to treat yourself to liquid nitrogen ice cream. Then, head over to the Saunders Planetarium to experience shows that take you on a journey through the cosmos. Tickets available for adults 18 and older only. https://mosi.org/event/science-after-dark

11th Annual Craft Fair

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 7. Village Presbyterian Church, 13115 S. Village Drive, Tampa. The fair will feature a variety of unique art and crafts, live music and a bake sale. Barbecue sandwiches, hot dogs and more will be available for purchase.

Native Plant Walk at Lettuce Lake

9-11 a.m. Nov. 7. Lettuce Lake Park, 6920 E. Fletcher Ave., Tampa. Come discover the beauty of native plants on a guided walk with a representative of the Suncoast Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society. The two-hour walk will start behind the Joel E. Jackson Nature Center in the Native Plant Garden. Walks are free but there is a $2 entrance fee.

Ybor City Saturday Market

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 7. Centennial Park, 1800 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa. One of the most popular shopping destinations for locally produced items unique to the Tampa Bay area. Find great produce at great prices, gourmet foods & sauces, fresh baked breads, prepared foods, herbs & plants, pet treats, honey, fine cigars, unique gifts, photography, artwork, jewelry, woodworking, bath & body products, candles & so much more.

Downtown Saturday Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 7. Avalon Park Wesley Chapel, 4424 Friendly Way. Visit a vibrant outdoor market experience filled with gifts, baked goods, home decor, and your favorite local small businesses just in time for the holidays. Every first and third Saturday of the month.

Fresh Market at Wiregrass

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 7. The Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Held the first and third Saturday of the month. Featuring over 50 vendors located on Paseo Drive in the heart of the shopping center. Guests can expect to find a variety of locally grown produce and take-home foods. The market also features local artists showcasing their creative efforts and eco-friendly products.

Museums On Us Weekend

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 7-8. Tampa Museum of Art, 120 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa. The Museums on Us program offers Bank of America and Merrill Lynch debit and credit cardholders free admission to over 225 museums and cultural institutions across the United States on the first full weekend of every month.

Ukulele Jam

12-2 p.m. Nov. 7. New River Library, 34043 State Road 54, Wesley Chapel. Bring your ukulele and jam with the Tampa Bay Ukulele Society on the first Saturday of each month.

Night Sip + Shop

5-9 p.m. Nov. 7. Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Enjoy a day on the farm while browsing a curated selection of local vendors offering handmade goods, art and crafts, baked items, and boutique products. Grab a drink while you shop; wine, cider, and craft beer are available. Farm-fresh food will also be available in the Tasting Room. Held the first Saturday of each month.