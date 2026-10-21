Dressing for success: How HPWA empowers young latinas forging their professional paths

BRANDON — Standing before a mirror — selecting a blouse, learning to coordinate colors for a skirt, or figuring out which dress is appropriate for a job interview — a group of young Hispanic women took part in an experience that went far beyond fashion.

For them, every piece of advice, every outfit combination, and every step taken on the runway served as an opportunity to prepare for a professional future that demands knowledge, talent, and self-confidence.

On Oct. 10, the Dillard’s Brandon Exchange store hosted an initiative that brought together mentors and mentees from the Hispanic Professional Women’s Association.

The event, which featured a special fashion show, had a clear purpose: to teach the students how to dress and present themselves in various social and professional settings, while equipping them with the tools needed to navigate the professional world.

The day transformed the store into a learning environment where clothing, shoes, and accessories served to convey a deeper lesson: the importance of recognizing one’s own worth and learning how to project it.

Behind this experience is an organization that has been working for over three decades to expand opportunities for Hispanic women. Founded in Tampa in 1990 by a group of Latina professionals, the HPWA was established with a mission to foster personal and professional development, promote mentorship programs, and provide scholarships — specifically for young Latinas who are the first in their families to attend college. Their work is rooted in a core conviction: while opening the doors to education is essential, providing guidance to students as they grow can also make a decisive difference in their lives.

Much more than just clothing

For Vanessa Niño, sales manager at Dillard’s Brandon Exchange, the collaboration with HPWA offers an opportunity to help young women prepare for situations that may be entirely new to those just beginning their professional journeys.

The partnership is now in its second year, and according to Niño, the response to the call for participation was extraordinary.

“Above all, we want the students to know how to present themselves in the job market and in society — how to speak, move, and dress. It’s not just about attitude; it’s also about how they project themselves,” Niño noted.

During the event, the participants explored various ways to coordinate blouses, skirts, dresses, shoes, and accessories for different occasions. The guidance covered everything from attire for job interviews or professional meetings to appropriate choices for parties, cocktail events, galas, and social gatherings.

Several brands also took part, showcasing products such as fragrances, makeup, personal care items, and accessories, further broadening the students’ understanding of personal image and presentation.

For Niño, however, the true value of the day lay not merely in teaching the students how to dress well, but in providing them with tools to navigate the world with greater confidence.

“The goal is for these students to have far more opportunities than we ever did—to make their paths easier and less burdensome,” she explained.

This aspiration lies at the heart of the partnership: women who have navigated their own professional paths coming together to help others face the challenges they will encounter along their own.

A question answered on the runway

The initiative grew directly out of concerns the students shared with their mentors: How should I dress for an interview? What kind of clothing is appropriate for a professional event? How can I put together outfits with the clothes I already own?

Paula Sofía Gómez, president-elect of HPWA for the 2027–2028 term, explained that the fashion show is part of a broader training process designed to support young women throughout their academic and professional development.

“We noticed that the students we support frequently asked questions like: ‘How should I dress for an interview? How should I dress for an event? How can I combine certain pieces?’ So, this is a perfect opportunity to show them how to do it,” Gómez explained.

The event allowed several HPWA members to take on the role of models and showcase various outfit options, turning recommendations into practical examples.

The collaboration with Dillard’s Brandon Exchange, supported by the participating brands, allowed the students to examine these options up close, listen to explanations, and discover how small adjustments can lead to an appearance better suited to any given situation.

But the learning didn’t end when the fashion show concluded. This activity was another step in a program that connects mentees with experienced women — professionals capable of sharing knowledge, insights, and advice that aren’t always taught in a university classroom.

From self-doubt to professional confidence

Among the attendees was Daniela de Santiago, a social worker who first encountered HPWA during her second year of university. Now, two years into her professional career, she still recognizes the value of continued learning.

Her work involves supporting children in the foster care and adoption system—a role that demands sensitivity, a strong sense of responsibility, and constant interaction with prospective parents, authorities, and supervisors.

In such an environment, personal presentation is a daily requirement, though finding the right outfits isn’t always easy.

“I’ve been working in my professional field for two years now, but I still find it quite difficult to put outfits together. I think this will help me dress better — more professionally — and coordinate my clothes more effectively,” she shared.

The experience, however, offered lessons that went beyond mere colors and designs. Daniela highlighted the importance of keeping work attire separate from clothing worn for parties, social gatherings, or special events, and learning how to present oneself in a professional setting.

Her story also underscores the value of mentorship. While studying at the University of South Florida, she participated in a program for migrants that introduced her to HPWA. There, she found a support network that continued to guide her as she advanced in her professional journey. Her mentor was a lawyer who offered advice on professional development and how to present herself in meetings and workplace settings. Now a professional herself, Daniela can appreciate the value of those recommendations and the new learning opportunities that came her way.

Her story shows that mentorship doesn’t have to end at graduation; professional growth also means recognizing areas for improvement and remaining open to learning.

Building a career also means learning to trust

For Saraí Aldama Vaquero, a civil engineering student at the University of South Florida, the day held special significance.

A friend suggested she reach out to HPWA, and since then, she has found both financial support for her studies and a community of women eager to share their knowledge and experience.

“I am so grateful for all the help I’ve received — not just the financial support for my studies, but also guidance on how to be a professional woman. Through the mentors at HPWA, I’m learning to grow as a woman and as a professional, and how to navigate professional spaces,” she said.

Minutes before the fashion show, Saraí admitted she was feeling both happy and a bit nervous. She had high expectations for what she might learn and hoped to discover new ways to present herself at events and in the workplace.

For her, participating in an event like this was a departure from her usual university routine, where how one dresses is often dictated by the practical needs of the day. “As a student, you usually just put on whatever you have and head to class—but this is different,” she remarked.

Her reflection captures one of the core goals of the event: to help young women understand that professional preparation is also built through experiences that allow them to navigate situations with confidence, recognize their own capabilities, and become familiar with the environments that will shape their future.

Civil engineering demands technical knowledge and academic discipline. HPWA, in turn, provides her with complementary tools to thrive in a professional environment — one where she will also need to communicate her ideas, build professional relationships, and take on new challenges. In this process, the scholarship represents an important form of support, but mentorship and a sense of community add another dimension to their university experience.

When the fashion show concluded, the garments and accessories returned to the racks, but the lessons of the day remained with those who took part.