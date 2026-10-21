Eagle Scout project “leave one take one” beach box moves forward

INDIAN SHORES — Life Scout Reid Mitchell of Troop 707 gave a presentation at the Oct. 13 Indian Shores Town Council meeting to convince the board to permit him to proceed with his Eagle Scout Project “Leave One Take One” beach box project.

Mitchell, who is Mayor Diantha Schear’s grandson, was accompanied by his father, Ron Mitchell, the Scout Master for Troop 707. Both father and son were in uniform.

The poised 13-year-old explained his plan to create a 4-foot-by-6-foot wooden box that would serve as a shared repository for beach toys and games on the Indian Shores beach. In the past, visiting families would often leave games and toys randomly on the beach, resulting in pollution and garbage. Mitchell said his goal was “to reduce micro-plastics and help sea life” while providing an opportunity for children to share beach toys.

Troop 707 was the first in the Tampa Bay area to be a “pilot family troop,” including both boys and girls together, rather than boys only. Mitchell’s older brother also was a scout, and as the younger brother, Mitchell said he looked forward to pursuing an Eagle Scout Project to help the local community and to follow in his brother’s footsteps.

Mitchell attends Tampa Day School in Hillsborough which specializes in advancing students with ADHD. “I am an avid outdoorsman,” said Mitchell, “which is why this (Eagle Scout) project appeals to me.”

Council unanimously approved Mitchell’s project by a vote of 5-0.

Council considers board reappointments

Three citizen members were reappointed unanimously to boards, each for a 3-year term, expiring in October 2029. Mark McKee was reappointed to the Police Pension Board, and both Josie Hohner and Karl Olander were reappointed to the Board of Adjustments and Appeals.

Town’s Municipal Mayoral Election on Mar. 9, 2027

Town Clerk Freddie Lozano announced a memorandum regarding potential mayoral candidates and qualification requirements for the March 9 municipal election. The qualifying period for individuals seeking to qualify for the position is from noon Friday, Dec. 4, to noon Friday, Dec. 11. Those seeking to run must schedule an appointment to meet with Lozano by email at flozano@myindianshores.com, or by calling 727-595-4020.

Spring Beach Market agreement passes

Council considered and unanimously approved the Spring Beach Market agreement between the town of Indian Shores and market managers Tracy and Tricia White for the 2026-2027 market season.

Two resolutions unanimously pass

A resolution recommending the appointment of Mayor Ann-Marie Brooks to the Pinellas Planning Council/Metropolitan Planning Organization known as “Forward Pinellas” passed unanimously. Brooks was nominated by the BIG-C to serve on Forward Pinellas and is the mayor of Madeira Beach. Brooks will replace Mayor David Will who resigned his position on Forward Pinellas.

Another resolution vacating a right-of-way record in the official records of Pinellas County on or adjacent to the property located at 19771 Gulf Blvd., Indian Shores, Florida 33785 also passed unanimously.