FSU baseball to take on USF at BayCare Ballpark

CLEARWATER — The minor league baseball season has ended, but BayCare Ballpark will still have some baseball action coming up.

The Clearwater ballpark will host a matchup between the Florida State Seminoles and University of South Florida Bulls at 1 p.m. Oct. 24.

Tickets are on sale now. Visit ThreshersBaseball.com for information. Gates will open at noon. Prepaid parking is available.

“We are excited to host this game at BayCare Ballpark between two passionate college baseball programs, USF and FSU,” said Doug Kemp, general manager of BayCare Ballpark. “Both programs have a very strong alumni presence in the Tampa Bay area, and Saturday, Oct. 24, is the perfect day for a fall baseball game with both football programs off that week. We feel like this will be a great venue for both USF and FSU fans.”

BayCare Ballpark opened in 2004 and hosts the Philadelphia Phillies’ MLB spring training and the minor league affiliate Threshers in the summer, as well as numerous city and community events throughout the year.