Happenings: A&E news and events

Benchmark International Arena celebrates 30 years

TAMPA — Benchmark International Arena celebrated its 30th anniversary on Oct. 12, marking three decades as one of the Tampa Bay area’s most iconic gathering places and a cornerstone of the community.

Since opening its doors in 1996, Benchmark International Arena has welcomed millions of guests, hosted generations of fans, and served as the backdrop for some of the most memorable moments in Tampa Bay history. From championship hockey and sold-out concerts to family shows, community events and once-in-a-lifetime experiences, the arena has become synonymous with world-class entertainment and civic pride.

For 30 years, the venue has stood as the home of Tampa Bay Lightning hockey, providing an electric atmosphere for fans while helping establish Tampa Bay as one of the premier hockey markets in North America. Beyond the ice, the arena has attracted an extraordinary range of entertainment, welcoming globally recognized artists, award-winning performers, family productions, cultural celebrations and special events that reflect the diversity and vibrancy of the region. As an arts and entertainment venue, Benchmark International Arena has played host to pop and rock royalty such as Paul McCartney, Elton John, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen & The E-Street Band, Fleetwood Mac, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, and The Rolling Stones. Among the modern superstars who have graced the stage are Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and Ariana Grande. Hip-Hop and R&B giants such as Jay-Z, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Beyoncé have all headlined the venue to massive crowds.

More than a venue, Benchmark International Arena has been a catalyst for connection, bringing together residents, visitors, businesses, nonprofits and community leaders through shared experiences that inspire, unite and create lasting memories.

“For 30 years, Benchmark International Arena has been far more than a building. It has been a place where our community comes together to celebrate, connect and create memories that last a lifetime,” said CEO Steve Griggs. “We are proud of the role this venue has played in Tampa Bay’s growth and grateful to the fans, guests, partners and team members who have been part of the journey. As we celebrate this milestone, we’re equally excited about the next chapter and continuing to deliver world-class experiences for future generations.”

Museum of Haunted History set for soft opening before Halloween

ST. PETERSBURG — Brandy Stark, the founder of the SPIRITS of St. Petersburg, recently announced the latest addition to the Pinellas paranormal scene: The Museum of Haunted History.

Stark, who has authored several books on paranormal activity in Pinellas, has long dreamed of creating the museum. In 2019, she won a grant from the St. Petersburg Arts Alliance to do a pop-up paranormal museum in her studio at ArtLofts. Now, after years of searching, she is preparing to open a more finalized project.

The museum will be housed in a 1939 bungalow. It was sold to a developer and slated to be torn down three times but repeatedly escaped its fate because the parcel was not large enough for the planned development into a series of townhouses. The house remained vacant for a time. It fits with one of Stark’s personal goals: to save a building from the 1920s or ’30s from demolition. After other sales fell through, Stark seemed to be the one destined for the property. Her bid was accepted, and, after a strange series of developments, the purchase went through.

According to Stark, the house also appears to host its original owner, decades after he lived there and sold the property in the 1970s. A mysterious figure who identifies as “William,” — possibly the William listed as the original property owner in 1939 — has made himself known to the paranormal researcher by stating his name on the spirit box, and leaving soft electronic voice recordings. He has been picked up along with at least one other spirit by the SPIRITS’ sensitives.

Following property upgrades and renovation, Stark will host a soft opening on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 23 and 24, from 6 to 9 p.m., at the house, 4754 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.

For the soft opening, there will be some haunted item displays, including Irene, the haunted wedding dress. Haunted dolls will be part of a haunted-doll-adopt-a-thon sale. Each doll was marketed as having only positive attachments, and each has been tested by the SPIRITS team to see if it registers with paranormal equipment (some do, others do not), resonates with the team’s sensitivities, or matches with the “origin stories” that many of them came with.

Additional renovations are needed prior to the official launch. The grand opening will likely fall in February 2027, with the newly relocated Valentwe’en 2027 art show, “Love Letters to the Dearly Departed,” featuring art that celebrates the lives of celebrities who have passed in recent years. Attendees can write love letters to attach to the art, and any pieces sold will include these letters as part of the sale.

In addition, Stark hopes to gather pieces of haunted properties that the team has investigated to integrate into the site, thus keeping the story of the location, the legends, and the team’s findings alive for another generation. A garden with donated plants from these properties will also be established. The team will move the Little Free Library of Supernatural Stuff to this location and plan to add a supernatural trinket trade drawer and a windphone to the site.

The free-standing garage, with a storage area and attached bathroom, will be converted into a rentable artist studio. Stark, the 2026 Best of the Bay Winner for Best Visual Artist, will be moving her artist display space into the kitchen area and will add pieces throughout the museum as well.

City unveils new digital experience showcasing St. Pete’s public art

ST. PETERSBURG — The city of St. Petersburg has launched its public art collection on the Public Art Archive, an interactive online platform that allows users to explore St. Pete’s public artwork, learn about the artists and artworks, and discover where pieces are located throughout the city.

St. Pete’s public art collection includes more than 90 works representing a wide range of artistic styles, materials, and forms, including sculptures, mosaics, murals, photographs, paintings, monuments, fountains, stained glass, and more. Many of these works are in public spaces where they can be enjoyed every day by residents and visitors.

“Public art is one of the ways St. Pete tells its story,” said Celeste Davis, Arts, Culture, and Tourism director. “The city’s new online collection gives people another way to experience the artwork throughout St. Pete — whether they are discovering a piece for the first time, looking for a favorite artwork, learning about a locally- or nationally-recognized artist, or planning their own public art adventure.”

The Public Art Archive offers search functionality, allowing users to filter the collection by artist, medium, placement, work type, year, and thematic elements. An integrated interactive map enhances the experience by facilitating location-based discovery, enabling users to seamlessly navigate to specific pieces or self-guided walking tours.

Start exploring St. Petersburg’s Public Art Archive database, visit https://www.publicartarchive.org/collections/City-of-St-Petersburg-Florida.

‘Beyond the Rainbow’ photo exhibit open at The Studio@620

ST. PETERSBURG — The city of St. Petersburg is hosting “Beyond the Rainbow,” a new photography exhibit celebrating the local LGBTQ+ community, running through Nov. 16 at The Studio@620, 620 First Ave. S.

Originally launched by the city during Pride Month 2026, “Beyond the Rainbow” began as a photographic campaign inspired by the colors of the Progressive Pride flag. The project now continues as a photographic art exhibit, bringing the campaign’s images together in a shared space where residents and visitors can experience the creativity, perspectives, and personal stories captured through the lens of the LGBTQ+ community. The exhibit marks the next chapter of a city initiative that began by celebrating Pride and continues by inviting the community to engage with the people and experiences behind it.

“St. Pete’s spirit is rooted in creativity, individuality, and the belief that our community is stronger when people can show up as themselves,” said Nathan Bruemmer, LGBTQ+ liaison for the city of St. Petersburg. “‘Beyond the Rainbow’celebrates the LGBTQ+ community as an essential part of what makes our city vibrant, reminding us that every story matters, visibility matters, and everyone deserves to feel they belong.”

ProjectFREE RisingSTARZ to present original musical comedy

GULFPORT — ProjectFREE RisingSTARZ Theater will present “Virtually — The New Age,” running Oct. 23-25, at the Back Door Theater, 1619 49th St. S., Gulfport.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Visit https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/virtually-the-new-age.

What happens when ancient Greek gods collide with a world ruled by technology? In this original musical comedy, a powerful app threatens to take control, three students fight to break its spell, and a virtual glitch unleashes larger-than-life personalities from the past. Saving the future has never been so entertaining. Audiences can expect witty exchanges, unexpected twists, engaging music and sing-along favorites in a spirited production that brings generations — and worlds — together.

The most compelling part of the story, however, is happening onstage. ProjectFREE’s talented performers with diverse abilities bring creativity, confidence and commanding stage presence to every scene. Their work makes a powerful point: great theater is defined by talent, not labels.

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