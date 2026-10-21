Letters: Keep an eye on standing water to fight mosquitoes

I am writing about the increase of flies and concerns about water around Seminole. When there is standing water, especially after a lot of rain, it can create places where insects can grow and spread. Water that sits for a long time can also collect dirt and other things that attract flies and other pests. This can become a problem for people living in the area because insects can carry germs and make people worried about their health.

I think it is important for people in Seminole to be aware of standing water and keep their yards and neighborhoods clean. People should dump out water that is sitting in buckets, containers, or other areas when they can. Keeping areas clean and getting rid of standing water can help reduce the number of insects around homes and neighborhoods. I hope the Beacon can bring more attention to this issue so people know what they can do to help.

Brayden Wasoba

Seminole