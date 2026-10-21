Music scene: A quick look at concerts and music festivals on the way to the Tampa Bay area

Jannus Live

Little Stranger

ST. PETERSBURG — The alternative hip hop duo Little Stranger is on the road in support of their album “Broken Hearted Boys Club,” released in July. The tour will bring them to the Tampa Bay area for two shows. Little Stranger will perform with supporting acts Mihali and Damn Skippy on Friday, Oct. 30, 9:30 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.

Little Stranger will then perform with supporting act Badfish on Saturday, Oct. 31, 9:30 p.m., at Jannus Live.

Tickets start at $40.20 for each show. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

Hailing from Philadelphia and now based in the vibrant city of Charleston, South Carolina, the alt indie hip-hop duo — made up of Kevin and John Shields, no relation but best friends — have spent years honing their signature sound and perfecting their version of the “organized chaos” that a Little Stranger live show entails. In an era where genre is increasingly irrelevant, Little Stranger delivers a fresh take on melodic hip-hop, garnering comparisons to newer artists like Remi Wolf, Still Woozy, and Marc Rebillet, but also the golden age of hip hop running into pop, epitomized by early 2000s Timbaland, Gorillaz, and Nerd. Between John’s melodic singer-songwriter magnetism, Kevin’s in-your-face delivery, and an overall undeniable groove, the duo has become known for their unique sound, gaining millions of streams, playing countless sold-out shows, and major festivals like Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Governor’s Ball, Hangout Fest, BottleRock, Levitate Music & Arts Festival, and more.

Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

The Carpenters Songbook: A Live Celebration

CLEARWATER — The Carpenters Songbook: A Live Celebration will be presented on Sunday, Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.

Tickets start at $50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

Few voices in pop history are as instantly recognizable, or as deeply loved, as Karen Carpenter’s. The Carpenters Songbook: A Live Celebration brings the icon’s extraordinary voice and the brother-sister duo’s unforgettable music back to the stage in a beautifully crafted all-new production from the creative team behind The Simon & Garfunkel Story.

With a full band and heartfelt storytelling, this concert captures the warmth, emotion, and musical brilliance of The Carpenters. It’s a touching tribute that invites audiences to sing-along, reminisce, and fall in love all over again. Expect to relive all their favorites including “We’ve Only Just Begun,” “Close to You” and “Rainy Days and Mondays” with this heartfelt love letter to the quiet magic of Karen and Richard Carpenter.

Mahaffey Theater

Sonic Live in Concert

ST. PETERSBURG — As Sonic the Hedgehog celebrates 35 years as one of the most iconic video game franchises of all time, Senbla and Sega have partnered to produce Sonic Live In Concert. The global tour will make a stop in the Tampa Bay area for a show on Friday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.

Tickets start at $54.15. Visit themahaffey.com.

As part of a global rollout celebrating the franchise’s milestone anniversary, Sonic Live In Concert features the most recognizable music from the Sonic universe, performed by a live ensemble alongside rock musicians, vocalists, and electronic elements. The setlist includes fan-favorite tracks and an incredible array of music from the very first game through to today accompanied by synchronized HD footage of iconic levels, moments and boss battles from the franchise. Audiences can expect musical Easter eggs woven into the arrangements, adding an extra layer of discovery that brings Sonic’s world vividly to life on stage.

The concert also highlights the creative legacy behind Sonic’s music from legendary composers Jun Senoue and Tomoya Ohtani, whose work has helped define Sonic’s sound across generations.

“Sonic has some of the most distinct and celebrated music in gaming,” says Ollie Rosenblatt, CEO of Senbla. “We wanted to create a live show that stays true to what the fans love about Sonic’s music, from the electronic and melodic themes.”

Since his debut in 1991, Sonic the Hedgehog has become a global entertainment icon spanning video games, film, television, and consumer products. With renewed momentum driven by recent film releases, new game titles, and a global brand campaign tied to the 35th anniversary, the franchise continues to reach new generations of fans worldwide.

For more information, tour dates, and tickets, visit www.sonicliveinconcert.com.

Coastal Lifestyle House Concerts

Daniel Neihoff

DUNEDIN — Daniel Neihoff will perform on Friday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m., at Coastal Lifestyle House Concerts, 1242 Taylor Ave., Dunedin.

Admission is a $25 donation which goes directly to the artist. RSVP required. For information and to RSVP, visit www.CoastalLifestyleConcerts.com.

Born in Texas and raised in Kentucky, Neihoff grew up in a family of songwriters, with both his father and grandmother crafting melodies and lyrics. According to his website, he wrote his first song at 8 years old. Living now in Paducah, Kentucky, Neihoff honed his skills while playing at church and learning from masterful guitar player, Cheryl Yates. Over the years, whether it was for paying gigs or for open mics, Neihoff turned heads with his voice and rewarded the interest with his lyrics. At 20, his first audition for a set at Nashville’s iconic Bluebird Cafe was successful.

Neihoff won the Kerrville New Folk Competition in 2019, was a three-time finalist of Songwriter Serenade, placed third in the Woody Guthrie songwriter contest, and won the Rocky Mountain Songwriters Contest in 2023. Neihoff has also been featured on PBS and received praise from Lori Walsh, host of “In The Moment” on South Dakota Public Broadcasting.

Ruth Eckerd Hall

Hairball

CLEARWATER — Hairball will perform on Friday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.

Tickets start at $32.75. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

Hairball is on the road with their “Balls to the Wall Tour,” cranking the arena rock experience into overdrive. For over 25 years, Hairball has blown away fans with spot-on recreations of rock’s greatest anthems, and this year is no exception. Expect lights, fire, smoke, and the ultimate rock and roll party that has to be seen to be believed.

Vocalists Kris Vox, Dave Moody, and Patrick Stone lead the band through more than two hours of mind-blowing music in a drop-dead accurate homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world. Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey, and Aerosmith are but a few of the acts fans will see brought to life. The Hairball stage becomes an entirely new rock concert before your very eyes countless times throughout the night.

Ruth Eckerd Hall

Ghostbusters in Concert

CLEARWATER — Schirmer Theatrical will present Ghostbusters in Concert on Saturday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.

Tickets start at $43.25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

Ghostbusters in Concert is a live concert experience of the beloved classic film featuring a live orchestra. The fall tour will see performances in 35 cities across North America, inviting a new generation of fans to experience Columbia Pictures’ supernatural comedy in an immersive, live concert setting. The tour continues the expansion of the iconic franchise for audiences of all ages — uniting longtime fans and newcomers for a one-of-a-kind cinematic and symphonic event.

Audiences will see the original 1984 “Ghostbusters” film — written by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis, produced and directed by Ivan Reitman — presented on a massive HD screen, accompanied by an orchestra performing the iconic score and soundtrack live to picture. Peter M. Bernstein, son of Academy Award-winning composer Elmer Bernstein and an orchestrator on the original film, joins Schirmer Theatrical’s creative team in reconstructing his father’s score for the live performance.

Jannus Live

Prof

ST. PETERSBURG — Rapper Prof is on the road in support of his new studio album “Good Time Boy,” released in June. The tour will include a show on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.

Tickets start at $42.31. Visit www.jannuslive.com. Grieves also will perform.

With lyrical skill matched only by his raucous live shows, Prof has cemented his place on the national stage. Hailing from Minneapolis, Minnesota, Prof has perfected the art of combining blue collar hard work and unimpeachable content while never taking himself too seriously. His eighth studio album, “Good Time Boy,” out on Stophouse Music Group, shows that Prof is a force to be reckoned with. His last LP, “Horse,” shocked pundits and the industry alike with an amazing run through the charts and streaming platforms. Released in April of 2023, “Horse” reached a career-high on the Billboard charts ranking as the No. 2 Current Rap Album, No. 1 Heatseekers Album, No. 1 Emerging Artist Album, No. 8 Top Billboard Album, and No. 17 Independent Album the week of its release.

Jannus Live

The Dillinger Escape Plan

ST. PETERSBURG — The Dillinger Escape Plan will perform on Thursday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.

Tickets start at $42.55. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

The Dillinger Escape Plan reunited to mark the 25th anniversary of “Calculating Infinity.” Born out of the late-1990s New Jersey hardcore underground, The Dillinger Escape Plan arrived on the extreme music scene with a sound that felt less like a band and more like a structural collapse in real time. With the release of their landmark 1999 debut album “Calculating Infinity,” the group redefined the boundaries of hardcore, metal, and experimental music through impossible time signatures, violent precision, and a chaotic live presence that quickly became legendary.

The Dillinger Escape Plan fused mathcore complexity with grindcore intensity and punk unpredictability. Tracks like “43% Burnt,” “Sugar Coated Sour,” and “Destro’s Secret” sounded mechanical yet deeply human — controlled explosions stitched together with razor-sharp musicianship. At a time when heavy music was becoming increasingly polished and formulaic, The Dillinger Escape Plan embraced dissonance, instability, and outright danger.

This era became synonymous with total sensory overload. Their live shows were infamous for shattered equipment, stage-dives from impossible heights, and performances that blurred the line between catharsis and collapse. Yet beneath the chaos was a level of compositional sophistication that would influence an entire generation of progressive metal, hardcore, and experimental bands for decades to come.

More than just a debut record, “Calculating Infinity” remains a defining statement in heavy music — an album that challenged listeners, alienated purists, and established The Dillinger Escape Plan as one of the most fearless and innovative acts of their era.

Benchmark International Arena

Chayanne

TAMPA — Global Latin music icon Chayanne will perform on Friday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m., at Benchmark International Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.

Tickets start at $85.70. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

After captivating millions of fans in Latin America, tickets were sold out within hours, and additional dates were added to meet overwhelming demand. Chayanne is one of the leading Latin artists globally and a recognized pioneer in merging music and dance into a signature performance style.

With over four decades of musical presence, Chayanne has solidified his status as one of Latin music’s most influential and beloved artists. He has released more than 20 albums, achieved multi-platinum certifications across the globe and delivered an impressive setlist of chart-topping hits including “Tiempo de Vals,” “Dejara Todo” and “Torero.” The hit single “Bailando Bachata” reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Tropical chart for 13 weeks, with widespread acclaim across top radio stations. His music continues to transcend generations, blending pop, ballads and Latin rhythms into an unmistakable sound that has defined an era.

This is the last opportunity to see Chayanne perform with the passion and excellence that has fueled his international success with “Bailemos Otra Vez,” alongside his signature choreography and powerful stage presence that reflects his continued artistic evolution.

Benchmark International Arena

Nightmare on Channelside featuring 21 Savage

TAMPA — 21 Savage will headline the Nightmare on Channelside Halloween concert set for Saturday, Oct. 31, 7 p.m., at Benchmark International Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.

Tickets start at $71.50. Visit www.ticketmaster.com. Joining 21 Savage are Kodak Black, Meek Mill and DaBaby, with additional national, rising and Tampa-area artists.

Presented by Tampa 813 Events The Mark Oliver Show, with community initiatives led by the Specially Fit Foundation, Nightmare on Channelside is being built as more than a one-night concert. Organizers envision a Halloween destination combining major national artists, Tampa culture, local talent, costumes, youth engagement and community impact.

Tampa Bay artists will also have opportunities to perform as part of Nightmare on Channelside.

Grammy-winning, multi-platinum global superstar 21 Savage, one of the most sought-after rappers of this generation, landed his second solo No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with the release of his third solo LP, “american dream,” holding the No. 1 spot for two weeks straight. Following a blistering 2023, during which Savage toured North America with Drake on the “It’s All A Blur Tour,” he made a triumphant return on an eight-stop tour to his native London and received six Grammy nominations, bringing his career nomination total to 11, including a victory in 2020 for Best Rap Song.

Yuengling Center

Steve Lacy

TAMPA — Grammy Award winning artist Steve Lacy will perform on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa.

Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

Lacy’s first album in four years, “Oh yeah?” came highly anticipated. Self-produced, the 10-track album features collaborations with SZA, Erykah Badu and Cecile Believe. It’s also paired with carefully engineered visuals, like the “doom” music video, which seamlessly pairs with the album’s themes.

“Oh yeah?” has allowed Lacy to further design an aural world that is singularly him. That “him” has taken Lacy, who released his first EP almost 10 years ago, to the highest of highs: at only 28, he has two songs in the Spotify Billions Club, as well as two Grammy Awards. He has stood alongside his musical peers like Kendrick Lamar and Solange, sells out shows across the globe and is universally known as a style maverick whose eye for design grows bolder every day.

Yuengling Center

Cece Winans

TAMPA — Grammy-award-winning music icon CeCe Winans will perform on Thursday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa.

Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

Winans is on the road for “Come Worship,” her largest headlining run to date. The tour invites audiences of every age, ethnicity and denomination to gather as one body for an unforgettable night of worship.

Winans will be joined by some of today’s most influential worship voices, including special guest Charity Gayle, whose anthems “Thank You Jesus for the Blood” and “I Speak Jesus” have become defining songs in churches worldwide. Rounding out the lineup are rising worship collective Red Worship and powerhouse vocalist Terrian, creating an evening crafted to be unlike anything audiences have experienced before.

Each night will serve as a unified gathering, blending beloved classics, modern worship staples and spontaneous moments designed to create space for faith, expectancy and encounter.

“I could not be more excited that Charity Gayle, Red Worship and Terrian will be joining me on the ‘Come Worship! Tour,’” says Winans. “My prayer for this journey is that people of all ages feel welcomed and encouraged and are reminded that when we lift up the name of Jesus, he meets us right where we are. I pray that communities will gather together, put aside our differences and worship together.”

With a career spanning decades, Winans remains one of the most celebrated and influential voices in Christian music. The tour marks a new milestone moment, gathering some of the genre’s most impactful worship leaders for a united, arena-scale experience rooted in faith and community.

Skipper’s Smokehouse

Clownvis Presley

TAMPA — Clownvis Presley will perform on Thursday, Oct. 29, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa.

Tickets are $19.75 in advance. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com.

Clownvis’ legendary live show incorporates comedy, magic, madness and more, all held together by his powerful vocals and charming wit. Don’t expect an Elvis impersonator! What you can expect is hilarious original songs and plenty of arbitrary hits to keep the crowd entertained.

Over the years Clownvis has gone viral across social media platforms and has a large, wildly loyal fanbase. He tours regularly with bands like Insane Clown Posse and The Supersuckers, comedians like Neil Hamburger and Tim Heidecker, and headlines his own shows.

Skipper’s Smokehouse

Damon Fowler & Friends

TAMPA — Damon Fowler & Friends will perform at the 2026 Freaker’s Ball: The Big Uneasy. The show is set for Friday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa.

Tickets are $19.75 in advance. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com.

The Skipperdome will transform into the bayou for a Halloween masquerade event. Doors will open at 7 p.m. Freaker’s Ball is for ages 21 and older, unless accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Florida’s Gulf Coast has produced a plethora of distinctive musicians, from the blues of Tampa Red to jazz greats Cannonball and Nat Adderley to former Allman Brothers guitarist Dickey Betts to The Outlaws. Tampa’s Damon Fowler, a masterful singer, guitar player and songwriter, has absorbed the best of and furthered the work of the region’s definitive artists. A hard driving troubadour, his music is steeped with soul and representative of the many styles that make up the roots of American music. He gained the respect of his peers given his featured slot in Butch Trucks Freight Train Band and his side gig as guitarist in the Dickey Betts Band. Critics have compared Fowler’s guitar work to Johnny Winter and Jeff Beck, while his slide guitar is reminiscent of the late Duane Allman.

Fowler’s 2021 Landslide Records release, “Alafia Moon,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Chart, spent four months in the Top 20, and was nominated for a BMA in the Blues/Rock category. His follow up record, “Damon Fowler and Friends, LIve at the Palladium,” garnered strong airplay throughout the United States and Europe. The new release, “Barnyard Smile,” featuring eight new original Fowler compositions plus distinctive covers of Bo Diddley and Jerry Reed tunes, combines all the influences that have shaped his distinctive blues career.

The Orpheum

PeelingFlesh

TAMPA — Slam death metal outfit PeelingFlesh will perform on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 6 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa.

Tickets start at $29.96. Visit www.theorpheum.com.

Current band members include Damonteal Harris on vocals, Jason Parrish on guitars, Mychal Soto on guitars, Joe Pelletier on drums, and Chip Smith on bass. PeelingFlesh formed in 2021 following the breakup of deathcore band Strangled. In addition to several EPs, the band released their debut album, “The G Code,” in 2024. They followed up with their second, self-titled album in 2026.

The Orpheum

Dead Poet Society

TAMPA — Boston-based alternative rock band Dead Poet Society will perform on Saturday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa.

Tickets start at $43.71. Visit www.theorpheum.com. Also performing will be support act Honey Revenge.

Dead Poet Society formed in 2013 when most of its members were attending Berklee College of Music. The band is known for heavy, emotionally raw alternative rock style that blends garage rock, blues rock, and progressive indie elements. Following a string of EPs, they released their debut album, “-!-,” in 2021, following up in 2024 with their sophomore effort, “Fission.”

Earlier this month, they released their newest album, “Monarch,” on Spinefarm Records.

Band members include Jack Underkofler (lead vocals and guitar), Jack Collins (guitar), Will Goodroad (drums), and Dylan Brenner (bass).

The Ritz

Clara La San

TAMPA — Clara La San will perform on Thursday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa.

Tickets start at $51.99. Visit www.theritzybor.com.

Renowned for her richly personalized, effortless style of hook-rich songcraft, Clara La San is a composer, producer, and singer who has developed a resounding reputation for writing and arranging songs that feel instantly familiar and timeless, with a distinctly fresh appeal. The 2023 self-release of her single “In This Darkness” earned her solo sound millions of plays on streaming services, launching her status among the prized songwriters of her generation.

Whilst her music is patently steeped in a holistic listening of myriad musical strands — from early 2000s R&B to contemporary rap instrumentals — she fuses her influences with inspirations from cinema scores and up-to-the-second sound design to express a singular style of soul for the 2020s and beyond. This palpable sense of classically emotive but modernist production is matched by a rare ability for realizing top line vocal melodies, layered in blushing harmonies that instantly imprint on the memory and have kept her growing and devoted fanbase, including many other artists and peers, returning for more.

The Ritz

Eli Brown

TAMPA — Renowned electronic music maestro Eli Brown will perform on Saturday, Oct. 31, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa.

Tickets start at $38.39. Visit www.theritzybor.com.

The electronic music DJ and producer from Bristol in England has worked with some of the biggest names in house and techno, including Calvin Harris, Solardo, Alan Fitzpatrick, and Green Velvet. He gained early traction when Skream signed his debut EP to Of Unsound Mind, and has since released music on prominent labels like Drumcode, Truesoul, Polydor Records, and his own imprint, Arcane.

Brass Mug

Midnight

TAMPA — Black metal outfit Midnight will bring its “Satanic Royalty 15th Anniversary Tour” to the Tampa Bay area for a show on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 7 p.m., at the Brass Mug, 1450 Skipper Road, Tampa.

Tickets start at $28.52. Visit www.facebook.com/brassmugtampa/.

According to Midnight’s official website, the one-man-band features Jamie Walters — known by the stage name Athenar. He performs vocals and all instruments in the studio, “churning out an ungodly racket” and dropping demos and EPs. Midnight’s debut album, “Satanic Royalty,” was released in 2011. The most recent studio album, “Steel, Rust and Disgust,” was released in 2025 through Metal Blade Records.

On tour, Athenar is accompanied by different musicians. During live performances, all musicians cover the faces with hoods.