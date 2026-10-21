Seminole High School baseball team to host charity golf fundraiser

SEMINOLE — The Seminole High School baseball booster club is hoping for a home run with its annual Warhawks Golf Classic, set for Saturday, Nov. 7 at Bardmoor Country Club, 8001 Cumberland Road, Seminole.

Registration kicks off at 11 a.m., with a shotgun start to begin play at 12:30 p.m.

The event, which has become a community tradition, is one of the team’s biggest fundraisers of the year.

“All of the money from this golf tournament goes directly back into the organization — whether it’s field maintenance, tools, equipment, lawn mowing, clay and chalk,” said Ty Dougherty, who is a member of the team’s booster club. “We also use this money to supply new uniforms for the athletes and equipment.”

Dougherty said that in addition to helping fund the team’s maintenance, he hopes the tournament will help replace the scoreboard, which he says has definitely seen better days.

“The school board has helped us out as much as they can, but with the current economic climate, money is pretty tight,” Dougherty said.

In the hopes of meeting that goal, the boosters are seeking sponsors for the event, at several different price levels:

• The Platinum sponsorship at $2,500 includes four players, a hole sign, and a banner that will move to the baseball field following the tournament.

• The Gold sponsorship at $1,200 includes four players, a hole sign and banner that will move to the baseball field following the tournament.

• The Silver sponsorship at $650 includes four players, and a hole sign that will move to the bleachers following the tournament.

• The Bronze sponsorship at $400 includes two players, and a hole sign that will move to the bleachers following the tournament.

Individual players can sign up at a cost of $125.

Dougherty said the tournament usually has about 144 golfers sign up. Around 70 have confirmed so far.

“This tournament is pretty popular, and it sells out every year,” he said, adding it’s not too late to register.

A catered dinner will follow the tournament, along with a silent auction and raffle.

In addition to seeking sponsorships, Dougherty said the boosters are also in need of donations for the raffle and silent auction.

“If any local businesses are looking to showcase some of their products, this is a good opportunity to showcase their products,” he said.

For more information about the tournament, or to register, email shswarhawkbaseball@gmail.com.