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Enjoy a spooktacular evening when Ghostbusters in Concert materializes at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Oct. 29.

Enjoy a spooktacular evening when Ghostbusters in Concert materializes at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Oct. 29. [ Image courtesy of VAN WEZEL PERFORMING ARTS CENTER ]

Van Wezel to welcome Ghostbusters in Concert

By Tampa Bay Beacons

52 minutes ago

SARASOTA — Ghostbusters in Concert will be presented on Thursday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.

Tickets start at $46. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

Audiences are invited to head down to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall to catch the ultimate movie concert experience. “Ghostbusters,” the iconic 1984 supernatural comedy, will be presented on a large HD cinema screen. On stage, a live orchestra will perform the spine-tingling score, which has been artfully reconstructed for this live-to-film production.

Produced by Schirmer Theatrical — part of Wise Music Group — with Black Ink Presents, leaders in film concert experiences, this one-of-a-kind screening experience is not to be missed. The 35-city North American tour kicked off on Sept. 18 just in time for spooky season.

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