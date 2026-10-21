Van Wezel to welcome Ghostbusters in Concert

SARASOTA — Ghostbusters in Concert will be presented on Thursday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.

Tickets start at $46. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

Audiences are invited to head down to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall to catch the ultimate movie concert experience. “Ghostbusters,” the iconic 1984 supernatural comedy, will be presented on a large HD cinema screen. On stage, a live orchestra will perform the spine-tingling score, which has been artfully reconstructed for this live-to-film production.

Produced by Schirmer Theatrical — part of Wise Music Group — with Black Ink Presents, leaders in film concert experiences, this one-of-a-kind screening experience is not to be missed. The 35-city North American tour kicked off on Sept. 18 just in time for spooky season.