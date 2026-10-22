50 arrested in Hillsborough contractor sting

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced that 50 people were arrested during Operation Bad Builder, an undercover initiative targeting unlicensed contractors operating in the county. Detectives conducted the operation from June 1 through Oct. 2, using online and social media advertisements, resident complaints and undercover meetings to identify suspects.

Among those arrested was Calvin Wilson, 40, who was accused of taking on home-improvement projects and leaving homes in worse condition, resulting in costly repairs. Authorities said Wilson has a criminal history that includes robbery, grand theft and aggravated battery and was previously arrested for the same offense in 2023.

Detectives also arrested Steven Andreassen, 56, for allegedly performing electrical work without a license. The Sheriff’s Office said Andreassen was arrested in June on a domestic battery by strangulation charge and has prior out-of-state arrests for kidnapping, robbery, sexual battery, drug offenses and assault with a deadly weapon on a government official.

“Operation Bad Builder” was designed to protect homeowners from fraud and unsafe construction practices, according to Sheriff Chad Chronister, who urged residents to verify contractor licenses, obtain proof of insurance and avoid paying the full cost of a project upfront.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by an unlicensed contractor is asked to contact detectives at 813-247-8200.