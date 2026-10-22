Around town: Beaches news briefs

Gulf Beach lodge adopts local classroom

MADEIRA BEACH — Gulf Beach Masonic Lodge No. 291, 14020 Marguerite Drive, has continued its longstanding commitment to local education by adopting Ms. Heather McShane’s classroom at Gulf Beaches Elementary School for the 2026–2027 school year.

For 76 years, Gulf Beach Masonic Lodge has supported schools, families, students, and local civic programs. Each year, the lodge adopts teachers and schools to help provide classroom materials and other needed support.

Members of Gulf Beach Lodge encourage other local businesses, civic groups, and community organizations to consider adopting a teacher or school of their own.

Gulf Beach Masonic Lodge also participates in the Adopt-a-Highway program, provides an annual $3,500 college scholarship, distributes holiday food baskets to families in need, and awards 12 bicycles each year to outstanding elementary school readers.

For more information about Freemasonry or Gulf Beach Masonic Lodge No. 291, contact membership@gulfbeachlodge.org or visit www.gulfbeachlodge.org.

Madeira Beach, Indian Rocks Beach collect supplies for Panhandle storm victims

The cities of Madeira Beach and Indian Rocks Beach are collecting donations for Florida Panhandle residents recovering from Hurricane Isaias, which made landfall near Destin on Oct. 9 as a Category 2 storm. City representatives will deliver the supplies directly to the area.

The drive carries special meaning for Madeira Beach, which received an outpouring of outside help after its own hurricane damage in 2024.

Donations are accepted at Madeira Beach City Hall, 300 Municipal Drive, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Indian Rocks Beach City Hall, 1507 Bay Palm Blvd, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Oct. 30.

Most needed are:

• Cleaning supplies

• Batteries and flashlights

• First aid supplies

• Brooms and shovels

• Work and cleaning gloves

• Toilet paper and paper towels

• Nonperishable food

• Bottled water

• Diapers, formula and baby food

Clothing is not being accepted.

Madeira Beach seeks input on recreation needs

MADEIRA BEACH — The city Recreation Department wants to hear from residents, businesses and community groups as it plans the future of its parks, programs, facilities and events.

An online survey, part of a recreation needs assessment, asks what people value most about the city’s parks and recreation services and where they would like to see improvements. Results will help guide programming, facility upgrades, budgeting, partnerships and the use of resources.

Take the survey at tinyurl.com/y6vbuh6f.

St. Pete Beach to hold workshop Nov. 5

City officials will hold a workshop Thursday, Nov. 5, on reducing flooding in the Don CeSar, Belle Vista, Lido and Boca Ciega Isle neighborhoods.

The meeting runs 6-7:30 p.m. at the St. Pete Beach Community Center, 7701 Boca Ciega Drive.

The project team will present its evaluation of suggestions from a July workshop, including preliminary findings on flood risks and community impacts under existing conditions. Attendees can talk with project planners, ask questions and share comments.

Lunch with Madeira Beach mayor

MADEIRA BEACH — Mayor Anne-Marie Brooks will hold the October edition of Conversations with the Mayor over lunch Thursday, Oct. 22, from noon to 1 p.m. on the second level of Dockside Dave’s, 14701 Gulf Blvd.

The informal gathering gives residents a chance to ask about upcoming projects, community initiatives and other city issues.

St. Pete Beach Public Library lists events

ST. PETE BEACH — The St. Pete Beach Public Library has scheduled the following programs:

• Storytime: Tuesdays, 10 a.m. Stories, songs and movement that build early literacy and motor skills, for children 5 and younger and their caregivers.

• Tech Help: Thursday, Oct. 22, 4-5 p.m., by appointment. Get help with technology basics for phones, computers and library apps. No repairs. Sign up for a 30-minute appointment at calendly.com/stpbeachlibrary/30min or call 727-363-9238. Because the session runs after regular hours, other library services will not be available.

• Story Time Adventures: Monday, Oct. 26, 4-5 p.m. For children 4 and older who are ready for longer stories and a craft. Kids will hear a spooky story, then make Halloween fingerprint art.

• Open Mahjong: Wednesday, Oct. 28, 1-4 p.m. Bring friends and play. Not instructional.

• Read Together: Wednesday, Oct. 28, 4:30 p.m. Read “Ella Enchanted” by Gail Carson Levine beforehand, as a family or on your own, then join the group to discuss the book and enjoy activities inspired by it.

Gulf Beaches Library sets activities

MADEIRA BEACH — The Gulf Beaches Public Library, 200 Municipal Drive, has scheduled the following events:

• Writers Group: Mondays, 10 a.m.

• Adult Coloring Book Group: Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-noon.

• Mahjong: Thursdays, 11 a.m. New and returning players welcome.

• Investment Club: Thursdays, 2:30-4 p.m.

• Meditation: Fridays, 11 a.m.-noon.

• Scrabble: Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

• Storytime: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., for ages 2 and younger; Fridays, 10:30 a.m., for ages 2-4.

• Collage Club: Tuesday, Oct. 27, 6-7:30 p.m. This new club invites participants to create their own masterpieces. Materials provided.

• International Movie: Every other Wednesday, 2 p.m. “Those Who Remained” (Hungarian) on Nov. 4 and “Il Nido” (Italian) on Nov. 18.

• Bring Your Own Book Club: First Tuesday of each month, 10-11:30 a.m., starting Nov. 3. Bring the book you’re reading and talk about it with the group.

• A Novel Book Club: Every other Tuesday, 10 a.m. “Worthy Opponents” by Danielle Steel on Nov. 10 and “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros on Nov. 24.

• Book Lovers Club: Tuesday, Nov. 17, 10:30 a.m. “The Pull of the Stars” by Emma Donoghue.

• Energy Abundance Book Club: Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2:30 p.m. Title to be announced.

• Adult Art Class: Tuesday, Nov. 24, 5-7:30 p.m. Deb Barnard will lead a watercolor class. Materials provided. Registration is $30.

The library accepts donations of gently used books, but not textbooks.