Around town: Belleair news briefs

Discover, create and celebrate with the Belleair Garden Club this November

BELLEAIR — The Belleair Garden Club welcomes the season with an inspiring November program, a festive community market and a December celebration filled with food and friendship.

On Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 12:30 p.m., local author and photographer Linda Rhodes will present “Nature Through the Lens: Photography & Tablescaping.” Rhodes will share practical tips and fresh inspiration for memorable photographs and inviting table settings. The program is free and open to all.

On Thursday, Nov. 12, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., join the club for “Snip, Root & Grow: Plant Propagation Made Easy.” Enjoy pizza, salad and good company before digging into an evening of plant propagation. Learn how to turn cuttings into thriving new plants while helping grow a beautiful selection for the club’s February plant sale. The experience is free for members, with a $5 suggested donation for non-members.

Kick off your holiday shopping at the Holiday Harvest Market in the Bluffs on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Belleair Bluffs City Hall and Park. Hosted by the Belleair Garden Club and Candles for Caterpillars, the market will feature local artisans, handcrafted gifts, seasonal décor, garden finds and specialty foods. Enjoy live music, a flower bar, children’s activities and a nature scavenger hunt while celebrating the spirit of the season. Admission is free, and proceeds support the missions of both nonprofit organizations.

The Belleair Garden Club is located at 903 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Belleair. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the club is dedicated to horticulture education, conservation, community beautification and historic preservation.

Visit belleairgardenclub.com to discover more programs and events and learn how to become a member.

Bluffs wine walk to return

BELLEAIR BLUFFS — The Bluffs Business Association will hold the 12th Annual Bluffs Wine Walk on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 3-7 p.m., throughout Belleair Bluffs. This year, approximately 90 participating vendors, BBA members and local businesses will welcome guests. The event draws thousands of attendees and continues to grow year after year.

Recognized as a No. 1 Best Attractions & Events winner for three consecutive years, the Wine Walk brings wine tastings, local shopping, food, music and community together.

Longtime Wine Walk favorites the Surfin’ Raccoons return, joined by the Smart Monkeys and additional live music at other check-in locations. The traditional hog roast will also return. The BBA provides the hogs through contributions from The Silver Queen and Powered By Belltech, with the City of Belleair Bluffs participating in this community tradition.

Star Trolley’s distinctive Pink Champagne Bus will be part of event transportation. The specialty bus accommodates up to 16 passengers and features a lounge-style interior with a bar area and dance floor. Onboard champagne service has not been announced.

The Silver Queen — Belleair Coins, Gold & Diamonds — is the presenting sponsor. Its owner, Chris Arbutine, is also mayor of Belleair Bluffs and serves as the BBA’s mayoral liaison. The association thanks its board, members, volunteers, sponsors and participating businesses, including Clean Eatz, Vista at the Top, Shawn & Shawn Moving, Powered By Belltech and Bender Chiropractic Center. Wine selections are provided by Belleair Market and Bella Vino Wine & Cheese Market.

Check-in locations are Valley Bank, BayFirst National Bank, Belleair Market and Stefanec’s South Barber Shop. All ticketed Wine Walk participants must be at least 21 years old and present valid government-issued photo identification at check-in. Attendees are encouraged to drink responsibly.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bluffs-wine-walk-2026-tickets-1990719482561

Event information: www.BBAstrong.com