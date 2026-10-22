Around town: Clearwater news briefs

Woman’s Club member graduates leadership training

Marla Rogers, legislation and public policy chairman of the GFWC North Pinellas Woman’s Club, has successfully graduated from the prestigious GFWC Florida Leadership Training Program 2026.

The training is designed to empower and educate club members on the fundamentals of leadership, organizational management, and community engagement. Through a series of workshops, interactive sessions, and mentorship opportunities, this year’s 87 graduates gained valuable skills to enhance their service and leadership within their clubs and communities.

“Marla exemplifies the leadership, commitment and spirit of service that make our members so extraordinary,” said Marli Lutz, president of GFWC North Pinellas Woman’s Club. “We are incredibly proud of her and the difference she continues to make in our club and throughout our community.”

GFWC North Pinellas Woman’s Club serves community partners throughout Pinellas County. In 2025 the 160-plus members participated in 2,654 service projects, volunteered 21,906 hours and donated $125,892 in community grants, scholarships, monetary and in-kind donations.

Clearwater native participating in SRU Theatre’s production of ‘Sweat’

Slippery Rock University students will showcase their talents on stage as the SRU Theatre Department presents “Sweat” on Oct. 23-25.

Lily Joseph, a senior acting major from Clearwater is costume shop assistant for the production.

First premiering on Broadway in 2017, “Sweat” is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage. Set in Reading, Pennsylvania in 2008, the play tells the story of a group of down-and-out factory workers struggling to keep their lives afloat, unaware of the financial devastation coming in the near future.

“Sweat” is based on Nottage’s thorough research and interviews with residents of Reading, making the play a topical reflection of America’s economical past and present.

Clearwater man reaches 100-gallon milestone

Michael Wright is a lifelong dedicated blood donor who will achieve an extraordinary milestone: donating his 100th gallon of blood. This incredible milestone highlights a lifelong commitment to saving lives.

He was expected to reach that landmark when he donates Thursday, Oct. 22, at the OneBlood Donor Center in Clearwater.

Wright started donating in high school and has been donating blood for 43 years. Once he realized that his A-positive blood type was perfect for giving platelets, he started giving almost every two weeks. His platelets go primarily to cancer patients to help sustain their lives during treatments. The 60-year-old Florida native says that giving blood over the years is his civic duty and his way of giving back.

Clearwater police reschedule National Night Out

The Clearwater Police Department says it has scheduled a new date for National Night Out, which was postponed because of rainy weather.

The family-friendly event is now scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1 at Countryside Mall. Clearwater Fire & Rescue will also have apparatus on hand, as well as a landing by Bayflite. In addition, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, Sunstar and the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary will be present. A special appearance by Phinley, the mascot of the Clearwater Threshers, also is planned.

National Night Out will be located south of Whole Foods, nearest the intersection of U.S. 19 and Countryside Boulevard.

Volunteers transform veteran’s house

A group of volunteers recently worked to freshen up the Clearwater home of U.S. Army veteran Albert Craig and his family. Throughout the morning, 15 Stewart Title volunteers worked alongside Rebuilding Together Greater Florida to paint the home’s final exterior coat, landscape the property and clear debris. The Clearwater project is one of eight projects taking place across the country this year made possible through a national partnership between Stewart Title and Rebuilding Together.