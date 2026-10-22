Around town: North Pinellas news briefs

76 FENCE to mark opening with ribbon cutting

SAFETY HARBOR — 76 FENCE Pinellas will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon cutting at the Safety Harbor Chamber of Commerce at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.

Owned and operated by Patrick Schmitt, 76 FENCE Pinellas offers wood, vinyl, aluminum, composite, and chain-link fencing solutions.

The business combines Schmitt’s 30 years of experience in the construction and building industries with the established systems, technology and resources of the 76 FENCE brand.

Golf Crypt to open Palm Harbor location

PALM HARBOR – The Golf Crypt, a Trackman indoor golf club, will soon open a new location at 33334 U.S. 19, Palm Harbor.

The new facility will celebrate with a grand opening event from Friday, Nov. 6, through Sunday, Nov. 8. Attendees will have the opportunity to test their golf skills on the Trackman golf simulator, meet the staff, and learn more about membership details.

The Golf Crypt offers a private space where members can practice, play, and perform — 365 days a year, 24 hours per day.

The newest location will give members access to Trackman’s simulator technology, featuring play on more than 475 world-renowned courses along with in-depth shot analysis, game modes, and a variety of performance-enhancing tools.

Veterans Day golf tournament to aid Christmas fund

DUNEDIN — The 33rd annual Veterans Day Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Clearwater Golf Course.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Dunedin Children’s Christmas Fund.

There will be an 8 a.m. shotgun start.

Entry fee is $100 a person, which included one mulligan per nine holes per player and lunch at Norton’s in Dunedin.

Prizes, if available, will be awarded for first, second and third overall, family and couples flight winners, closest to the pin and longest drive.

Tournament entry payments, donations or sponsorships can be dropped off or mailed to “Dunedin Children’s Christmas Fund” in care of Flooring America, 100 Patricia Ave., Dunedin, 34698, or call 727-510-7888. Please make checks payable to Dunedin Children’s Christmas Fund.

Tarpon Springs wins national community impact award

The city of Tarpon Springs has been named a winner of the 2026 CivicPlus Community Impact Award, in recognition of the city’s commitment to improving government services, increasing transparency, and making it easier for residents to connect with their local government.

The national award recognizes public agencies that are making a meaningful difference in their communities through innovation, modernization, and improved service delivery.

In a press release, city officials commented about the award: “Led by the City’s Information Technology Department, Tarpon Springs has transformed how residents access city services by bringing its municipal website, agenda and meeting management, resident communications, and an interactive chatbot together through one connected CivicPlus platform.

“The results have been significant. Between May 2025 and May 2026, the city’s redesigned website recorded 124,000 active users and 456,000 page views, reaching an audience well beyond its approximately 26,000 residents. The city also achieved 100% staff adoption of its new agenda management process, improving efficiency and access to public meeting information.”

The modernization also introduced Spongy, the city’s custom chatbot, designed by the IT department to reflect Tarpon Springs’ unique sponge diving heritage. Spongy helps residents find information and access city services while providing insight into the questions and services most important to the community.

The CivicPlus Community Impact Award includes a $1,000 charitable contribution to an organization selected by the winning community. The city chose Cops ‘n Kids Youth Center, a local program originally founded in 1992 by current Tarpon Springs City Manager Mark LeCouris.