Around town: Pinellas County news briefs

Vacancy on Lealman Community Redevelopment Area Advisory Committee

Applications are being accepted for three appointments to the Lealman Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) Citizen Advisory Committee. These appointments are for three-year terms, which will begin on Jan. 1.

The Lealman CRA Advisory Committee advises the Pinellas County Community Redevelopment Agency on the creation and administration of the Lealman CRA redevelopment plan and any amendments thereto, and on issues and policies impacting the Lealman CRA.

The committee has nine members, who are appointed by the Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners. Applicants must be residents, business owners and/or property owners or other stakeholders from within the Lealman Community Redevelopment Area. A boundary map of the area can be found at pinellas.gov/lealman-cra-boundary-area-map. The bylaws of the Lealman Community Redevelopment Area Advisory Committee are available at: pinellas.gov/by-laws-of-the-lealman-community-redevelopment-area-advisory-committee.

The committee meets monthly or every other month on the fourth Wednesday of the month depending on CRA activity, which may vary from time to time. However, meeting dates may be canceled or adjusted as needed.

Applications are due by 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13. The application can be found at www.pinellas.gov/boards.

Vacancy announced on Unified Personnel System Board

Applications are being accepted for one appointment to the Unified Personnel System Board as the appointee for the Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners. This appointment is for a two-year term, beginning on Jan. 1.

The Unified Personnel Board is the final authority in all matters relating to personnel policy and actions for offices, agencies and employees of the BCC, Clerk of the Circuit Court, Property Appraiser, Tax Collector, Supervisor of Elections, Human Resources, Office of Human Rights, Business Technology Services, County Attorney’s Office, and Forward Pinellas. With few and rare exception, the Board is the final authority related to Classified employees. It reviews and adopts pay and classification plans, revises personnel rules and regulations, investigates compliance with the Personnel Act, establishes merit-based selection processes and determines processes for grievances and appeals.

The Personnel Board consists of seven members: two appointed by the BCC, two by the constitutional officers, two by the Employees’ Advisory Council and one by the other six members. Board meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. Additional special meetings may be occasionally scheduled.

Applications are due by 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13. Applications can be found at https://pinellas.gov/boards-councils-and-committees/.

Vacancy announced on Historic Preservation Board

Applications are being accepted for four positions on the Pinellas County Historic Preservation Board.

The Board of County Commissioners will appoint two at-large members and one alternate, while Commissioner Brian Scott will directly appoint the fourth member. All four terms are for three years, beginning Jan. 1, and ending Dec. 31, 2029. The HPB is seeking candidates who are historic preservation professionals, have expertise in the field or demonstrate an interest in local preservation and the history of Pinellas County.

Service on this board is a volunteer position. The Historic Preservation Board comprises nine members and two alternates, each serving a three-year term. Each member of the Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners nominates one member, and the commission jointly nominates two at-large members and two alternates. The commission also annually appoints one county commissioner to the HPB to serve as its chair and an ex officio, nonvoting member. The HPB consists of community advocates, municipal representatives and historic preservation professionals with knowledge in archaeology, preservation architecture, history, architectural history, historical museum studies and preservation planning.

Applications are available at pinellas.gov/boards-councils-and-committees and must include a current resume. The deadline to apply is 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13. The Board of County Commissioners will review all submissions and make its selections at an upcoming meeting.

Vacancy announced on Housing Finance Authority of Pinellas

Applications are being accepted for one appointment to the Housing Finance Authority of Pinellas. This appointment is for a four-year term beginning on Jan. 1.

The mission of the Housing Finance Authority is to assure that financing for affordable housing remains available to residents of Pinellas County. This is accomplished through the issuance of single-family and multi-family bonds and programs that support housing needs in the community. Applicants with multifaceted work experiences are strongly desired and should have experience with affordable housing. Applicants must be registered to vote in Pinellas County.

This is a working board, and the Authority is seeking members who can dedicate the time to attend monthly meetings consistently. Meetings of the Authority are held on the first Wednesday of each month at 3 p.m.

Housing Finance Authority board members also serve on the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee, which meets three to five times per year. The Committee is tasked with the evaluation of established County policies and procedures, ordinances, land development regulations, and comprehensive plan to provide recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners to facilitate affordable housing. For a full description of the powers and responsibilities of the Authority, visit www.pinellas.gov/hfa.

Applications are due by 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13. The application can be found at www.pinellas.gov/boards.

Early voting sites now open

Early voting for the November general election is now underway at the following locations in Pinellas County, according to Supervisor of Elections Julie Marcus. The voting sites are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The last day for early voting is Nov. 1.

• Centre of Palm Harbor, 1500 16th St., Palm Harbor

• Countryside Recreation Center, 2640 Sabal Springs Drive, Clearwater

• Gulfport Neighborhood Center, 1617 49th St. S., Gulfport

• J.W. Cate Recreation Center, 5801 22nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg

• Supervisor of Elections Office, County Building, 501 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg (entrance on Fifth Street)

• Supervisor of Elections Office, Pinellas County Courthouse, 315 Court St., Room 117, Clearwater

• Supervisor of Elections Office, Election Service Center, 13001 Starkey Road, Largo (Starkey Lakes Corporate Center)

Voters may choose to vote by mail, at an early voting location or at their polling place on Election Day.

SPC, Lockheed Martin launch soldering training program

St. Petersburg College and Lockheed Martin are launching an intensive soldering training program designed to prepare local talent for electronics assembler careers supporting the aerospace manufacturing industry.

The program consists of three weeks of full-time training at 40 hours per week at SPC’s Tarpon Springs campus.

The first two weeks focus on industry-standard soldering instruction leading to IPC-A-610 CIS and IPC J- STD-001 CIS certifications. During the third week, participants who meet Lockheed Martin’s required passing scores advance to company-specific soldering instruction using Lockheed Martin-designated circuit boards.

Lockheed Martin developed the curriculum and will provide instructors for the program. SPC will provide

the training facilities, equipment, circuit boards and other materials needed for hands-on instruction.

The program is designed as a pre-apprenticeship that can lead to Lockheed Martin’s registered apprenticeship program and support the company’s need for electronics assemblers at its Rotary and Mission Systems facility in Clearwater.

The fall 2026 class will serve as the pilot cohort, with approximately eight to 10 participants. Under the

agreement, Lockheed Martin will provide instructors for six additional cohorts in 2027.