Around town: Regional news briefs

Operation Christmas Child dropoff locations due to open

Volunteers are preparing to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 16-23. Nearly 5,000 drop-off locations will open across the country in November, and shoebox packers can find their local drop-off locations across Florida.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering gift-filled shoeboxes to children including many who are suffering from war, poverty, disease and disaster. Operation Christmas Child hopes to reach 12.8 million children in 2026 with the hope of Jesus.

The project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver gifts to children in need. Participants can donate $10 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination.

Participants can find the nearest drop-off location and hours of operation as they make plans to drop off their shoebox gifts. The online lookup tool is searchable by city or ZIP code. Signs at each location will identify the drop-off.

https://samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/drop-off-locations/?utm_source=OCC-ToolKit&utm_campaign=m_YOCC-PRRE&utm_content=OCC-Drop-off-locations

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 244 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 175 countries and territories.