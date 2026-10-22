Around town: Seminole news briefs

Seminole museum to hear FBI agent

Al Scudieri, a retired FBI agent, will speak at the Seminole Historical Museum Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 4 p.m.

He will highlight local cases involving corruption cases in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties and solved by the FBI that are part of his book, A Fortunate Fed — Behind the Scenes in the Life of an FBI Agent.

Come early and view the extensive Seminole historical displays. The fossil display and history of dig is one of the museum’s gems and one-of-a-kind in Pinellas County.

The museum is located at Seminole City Park, 7464 Ridge Road. It is open from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays.