Around town: South Pinellas news briefs

Housing authority awarded $7.4M for new apartment complex

ST. PETERSBURG – The St. Petersburg Housing Authority, in partnership with Blue Sky Communities, has been awarded $7.4 million in funding from the city of St. Petersburg for the construction of The Hartford Apartments, a new affordable housing development, as well as renovations to the existing Saratoga Apartments.

The St. Petersburg City Council on Oct. 1 unanimously approved funding for six affordable housing projects across the city, totaling $40.85 million through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Community Development Block Grant–Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) program.

SPHA is collaborating with Blue Sky Communities and Place Architecture to develop The Hartford Apartments, a new residential community, located at Hartford Street North and 32nd Avenue North, near the 34th Street corridor. The Hartford site is 1.35-acre in size. The Hartford Apartments will have 75 new family apartment units. The new building will be constructed on land already owned by SPHA.

The funding will also support renovating the existing SPHA property Saratoga Apartments, which is located nearby on 3475 32nd Ave. N. Saratoga Apartments is an affordable family housing development, consisting of 34 units. The community features one- and two-bedroom units in two two-story residential apartment buildings.

Applications open for MLK mini grants

ST. PETERSBURG — Officials here have opened applications for the MLK Communities in Action Mini-Grant Program. The program will fund local small businesses, nonprofit organizations, and civic groups to host healing and wellness-focused events that honor Dr. King’s legacy of service and resilience. The application period started Oct. 15 and closes Oct. 28.

As many as 20 mini-grants of $2,500 each will be awarded to fuel community-driven events taking place between Jan.9-24, 2027. The grants are open to a broad coalition of community anchors, including 501(c)(3) nonprofits, faith-based groups, educational institutions, small businesses, and grassroots organizations.

Eligible initiatives include:

• Intergenerational wellness events and free health screenings

• Neighborhood cleanups and resource fairs

• Community garden revitalizations

• Healthy cooking and nutrition workshops

• Community fitness challenges, from walk-a-thons to local yoga sessions

• Located within St. Petersburg city limits

Grant funds are flexible and can support essentials like supplies, space rentals, healthy food resources, and promotional materials.

Interested organizations should submit an application and a two-page proposal detailing their project’s alignment with Dr. King’s legacy, community needs, implementation plan, and expected outcomes. A detailed budget and proof of tax-exempt status (if applicable) are also required.

Applications will be accepted until Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 4 p.m.

Details and the application can be found at https://tinyurl.com/37ps5ms8

30 local businesses raise $4,500 for Live Love St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG — LocalShops1, the organizer of the Shopapalooza Festival, offered vendors the opportunity to donate $150 to Live Love St Pete, a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. In exchange, the businesses get a “cut the line” option during check-in for their holiday extravaganza that is expected to be largest Small Business Saturday and Sunday event in the nation. Donations from this initiative totaling $4,500 were made directly to Live Love St. Pete.

The 30 businesses who donated include Great Scott Designs, ZPlant, Artware, Love Art St. Pete, Parrotland CarvingsBeach Blossom Studio, Pieces of Melee, The Frigid Collective, The Nutty Snack Shack, Kara’s Greek, Edward’s Kool Kreations, Dr. BBQ, Skirtin Around, Parking Lot Pirates, FNP Accessories, 15 Olives, XMTX Collections, Ella’s Craft Corner, Art Rodgers Design, WDT Gifts & Home Decor Division, PMFB, Pens Made From Braun, Artistic Creationz, Casey’s Collections, CocoRoo, JoyFL State, Pearls by Pat, MShap, The Jagged Oyster, Magni’s Munchies and More and Shape Shifter Fish and Friends.

“It’s a win-win-win: Live Love St. Pete gets $4,500, vendors get a head start on setup, and Friday check-in runs smoother. Thank you to the Shopapalooza vendors for coming together to give back to a good cause to help children,” said Ester Venouziou, LocalShops1 and Shopapalooza founder. Live Love St. Pete was founded by St. Petersburg resident Melody Proud, who has a passion to help underserved school children in the area.

LocalShops1’s Shopapalooza Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28, and Sunday, Nov. 29, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The two-day shopping event at Vinoy Park celebrates local businesses, local arts, local tastes, local music, and the local vibe that makes Tampa Bay such a special place. More than 350 local makers and small businesses are expected.

Admission is free.

Welch adds $173 million for storm restoration on Milton anniversary

ST. PETERSBURG — Mayor Kenneth T. Welch, joined by City Council Vice-Chair Richie Floyd and U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, have announced the city will receive an additional $!73 million to support the city’s disaster recovery program, Sunrise St. Pete.

“These funds will be used strategically and intentionally to make sure our residents can recover from recent storms and that our infrastructure is prepared for future disasters,” Welch said in an announcement.

$126 million of the newly awarded funding will be used to directly support housing recovery for St. Pete residents. The remaining $47.6 million will be used in partnership with Pinellas County to support infrastructure and mitigation projects.

Following the 2024 hurricanes, St. Petersburg was awarded $159.8 million in federal funding to help residents and communities rebuild after hurricanes Helene and Idalia through HUD’s CDBG-DR program. These federal funds were awarded to the city directly by HUD and became the Sunrise St. Pete program. HUD determines the total award amount the city receives, the qualifying disasters the city receives funding for, and the household income levels eligible for support.

Under the initial allocation, the city did not receive funding for Hurricane Milton impacts and could not use the funding to assist residents solely impacted by Hurricane Milton.

Residents who have previously applied for a single-family Sunrise St. Pete program do not need to apply again. Applications will be reviewed, and applicants may be contacted by a case manager for next steps.

BayCare Proton Center opens

The BayCare Proton Center is now open and accepting patients, expanding access in the Tampa Bay area to one of the most advanced forms of radiation treatment for adults and children. The opening marks a significant milestone in BayCare’s ongoing investment in advanced cancer care across West Central Florida.

The Proton Center, located at St. Joseph’s Hospital, uses a compact proton therapy system from Mevion Medical Systems designed to integrate into existing health care settings. The system includes an upright patient positioning chair, allowing patients to receive proton treatment while seated.

Proton therapy uses charged particles to precisely target tumors while reducing radiation exposure to nearby healthy tissue. This approach may be especially helpful when cancers are located near critical organs or structures, and for some pediatric patients whose bodies are still developing.

Located at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa, the new proton center gives eligible patients access to this advanced cancer care as part of a comprehensive, integrated cancer program that supports patients across every stage of their treatment journey. The program is part of BayCare’s continued investment in cancer services and its broader network of accredited radiation oncology programs across West Central Florida.