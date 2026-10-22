Clearwater city manager earns high marks from council

CLEARWATER — City Council members gave City Manager Jennifer Poirrier high marks in her third annual evaluation, crediting her with getting ahead of budget cuts and keeping both the council and residents informed, often outside business hours.

The council also agreed to amend Poirrier’s contract so she can sell back unused general leave, a benefit already available to other city employees. Members noted she asked only for the same cost-of-living increase given to the rest of the city’s workforce. Her current annual salary is just over $301,000.

Council member David Allbritton said Poirrier’s fiscal management over the past couple of years stood out most. He said she had departments cutting their budgets even before word came from Tallahassee that cities would need to.

“She showed that she was very good at bringing it down,” he said.

Allbritton also credited her with long-discussed improvements to the city’s website and public postings, which make it easier for residents to “see what’s going on in the city.”

“If I need something I call her and she answers the phone,” he said. “She’s very good with keeping me abreast with everything that’s going on.”

Council member Mike Mannino praised Poirrier’s handling of Amendment 3, the property tax measure on the Nov. 3 ballot, saying “her communication and engagement with the community has been important.”

He noted that she regularly attends homeowners association meetings, “representing our city extremely well,” and credited her with “finding efficiencies in our government and processes, along with having fiscal responsibility and respect for the taxpayer’s dollar.”

Mannino also cited her work on strategic development. “It’s evident in the direction the community is going from beach to bay,” he told her.

Vice Mayor Ryan Cotton said Poirrier has advanced the council’s goals of fiscal responsibility and limited government spending while maintaining the services residents expect. He pointed to this year’s balanced budget, which he said absorbed the rollback rate, reduced operating expenses and did not rely on reserves.

“She’s demonstrated the willingness to address difficult financial issues directly, and provide council with the information necessary to make informed decisions,” Cotton said.

He said he appreciates that she keeps him informed as important matters develop, “including communication outside of normal business hours when circumstances warrant it.” Even when council members see an issue differently, he said, she “remains professional, provides solutions, and carries out the direction of council.”

Council member Lena Teixeira also praised Poirrier’s accessibility, saying she sometimes calls the city manager after hours.

“I am uniquely cognizant of the demands and responsibilities of this position, especially in a city that is very unique in its challenges,” Teixeira said. “So I appreciate the work that you do.”

Mayor Bruce Rector said a city manager’s most important duty is building a staff that keeps day-to-day operations “flowing and performing at a very high level” and that Poirrier has done that well.

“In my opinion we have one of the best city employee teams in the entire country,” Rector said, noting that she has filled numerous positions since she was hired. “You have played an integral role in putting that team together and keeping them. My hat’s off to you for that.”

Poirrier became city manager April 4, 2023. She joined the city in August 2018 as human resources assistant director and was soon promoted to human resources director. Before coming to Clearwater, she spent more than nine years as human resources director for the city of Treasure Island.

In October 2025, she earned the Credentialed Manager designation from the International City/County Management Association. She was also named to Know Women’s 2025 Women to Know in Florida list, a statewide recognition of women leaders.