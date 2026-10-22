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Daniel Sloss visits Tampa Theatre on Nov. 1.

Daniel Sloss visits Tampa Theatre on Nov. 1. [ Photo courtesy of THE SYNDICATE ]

Tampa Theatre to present Daniel Sloss

By Tampa Bay Beacons

5 hours ago

TAMPA — Internationally acclaimed and award-winning Scottish comedian Daniel Sloss will take the stage on Sunday, Nov. 1, 7 p.m., at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa.

Tickets start at $39.50. Visit tampatheatre.org.

People complain that you can’t say anything anymore, but Scotland’s comedy superstar begs to differ. Performing standup for more than half of his 35 years on this planet, his massive live tours span 55 countries (so far) including nine sell-out off-Broadway theater runs in New York. In the process he has broken multiple box office records, broken up hundreds of thousands of couples and autographed hundreds of divorce papers.

His two hour-long specials for Netflix, “Dark” and “Jigsaw,” were released in 2018, streaming in 190 countries and 26 languages. He created his 11th show, “Now,” written largely in response to the public’s overwhelming response to “Dark” and “Jigsaw,” the latter of which purportedly caused over half a million relationship breakups and is cited in hundreds of divorces. Filmed in Texas in 2019, Sloss renamed it aptly as “Socio.”

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