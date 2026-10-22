Walk & Explore Pinellas County

Ready to reap the benefits of walking? From urban explorations of city streets by day or night to connecting with nature, there are dozens of ways to enjoy this healthy pastime and discover the best of Tampa Bay. Whether you’re solo, taking photos of birds or catching up with new friends at a walking club or meet-up, walking is food for your heart, lungs and soul. Get started by checking out parks, preserves, urban walks and other trails.

Health benefits

If you are just starting out, slowly work your way up to walking faster and farther. Over time, you may notice you can walk farther in less time. This helps you get in aerobic activity, improve heart health, build endurance and burn calories. Some fans advocate alternating slow and fast walking, known as interval training. Or indulge your inner child with skipping or doing a John Cleese “silly walk.” For those experiencing some hip problems, walking the beach or an uneven trail might not be best; find a smooth surface and be sure to wear good, supportive walking shoes.

Walking techniques

Turning your normal walk into a fitness stride takes good posture and purposeful movements. Try to keep your head up and look forward, not down. Relax your neck, shoulders and back and remember to breathe deep. Swing your arms freely with a slight bend in your elbows, or even do some arm pumps. Tighten your stomach muscles a little and keep your back straight, not arched forward or backward. Finally, walk smoothly and roll each foot from heel to toe.

Safe walking tips

Choose your route carefully in safe, well-lit areas and if you are walking alone, let someone know where you are walking. Avoid walking in the street or on uneven or cracked sidewalks. If the weather isn’t comfortable, consider an indoor option, such as a mall. Take the time to warm up slowly, stretch and slowly pick up the pace. At the end of your walk, cool down and walk slowly, then hydrate.

Guided Preserve Tours & Nature Hikes Check the websites for registration information and details.

One of the best ways to experience and discover Brooker Creek Preserve is through the guided hike program offered by the center. Each two-hour hike is designed to engage participants in a journey of discovery. You can take a guided tour on selected Saturdays at Weedon Island on a naturalist-led tour, where participants can discover native flora and fauna and the island’s rich cultural history.

Boyd Hill Nature Preserve in the heart of St. Petersburg spans 400 acres and connects to Lake Maggiore. At the Lake Maggiore Environmental Education Center, you can explore a variety of environmental education programs, including camps, hikes, and specialty programs. Walking the trails with a guide or alone, you’ll pass through diverse habitats that are vital for the wildlife who call the area home, such as gopher tortoises, alligators, and marsh rabbits.

Walk the parks

Pinellas County and local cities offers world-class trails with many amenities. You can walk and work out at outdoor fitness zones can be found in parks in Clearwater, Gulfport, Pinellas Park, Tarpon Springs, Largo, Kenneth City, Lealman and St. Petersburg (stpeteparksrec.org/programs___events ). These outdoor workout areas feature weather-resistant, people-powered exercise equipment, such as ellipticals, leg presses, and horizontal bars, that anyone can use for free during regular park hours without a membership. pinellas.gov/parks/

Here are some of our favorite healthy county and community parks with walking trails in Pinellas. Learn more here:

• The Fred Marquis Pinellas Trail is a linear, multi-use trail extending from St. Petersburg to Tarpon Springs. The Trail, created along a portion of abandoned railroad corridor, provides a unique, protected greenspace for walking, jogging, skating and biking.

• Boca Ciega Millennium Park is 186 acres in Seminole and is accessible to the Pinellas Trail. This park provides an observation tower to enjoy panoramic views of Boca Ciega Bay. The park is also recognized by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation as part of the “Great Florida Birding Trail.” Other highlights of this park include pine flatwoods, coastal oaks, hammock, mangrove swamp, salt marsh, bay head and wetlands.

• Walsingham Park is 354 acres with a 100-acre lake in Largo. The park has two entrances: one on Walsingham Road and one on 102nd Avenue North. The park also provides a 6-mile trail, a playground and a fitness area as well as a dog park.

• Sawgrass Lake Park is 400 acres in the Lealman community of unincorporated Pinellas County and is the result of a unique cooperative agreement between Pinellas County Parks & Conservation Resources and the Southwest Florida Water Management District. This park has one of the largest maple swamps on the Gulf Coast, which allows people to view a variety of wildlife including gators. Thousands of birds migrate through the park during the fall and spring.

• Fort De Soto Park is home to a barrier-free nature trail that welcomes all to come enjoy nature and the outdoors regardless of physical challenges. The idea was to create a self-guided interpretive program along the trail so visitors could use all their senses — touch, smell, sight and sound — to fully enjoy the experience.

• George C. McGough Nature Park is home to dozens of turtle species, rescued birds (raptors, screech owls, Sarge the eagle), nature center and is a 26-acre public nature preserve located along the Intracoastal Waterway in Largo.

Outdoor fitness zones

The Fred Marquis Pinellas Trail is a linear, multi-use trail extending from St. Petersburg to Tarpon Springs. The Trail, created along a portion of abandoned railroad corridor, provides a unique, protected greenspace for walking, jogging, skating and biking

Walking fun In addition to Facebook meet-ups such as Walk Pinellas, Walk with a Doc and The Clearwater Walking Meet-Up group (meetup.com/gowalkers), you can sign up for educational, historical or themed walking tours.

Explore downtown St. Petersburg’s murals (stpeteartssalliance.org/explore) or catch the Shine Mural Fest in November. For history, Preserve the ‘Burg leads walking tours most Saturdays from October through April, highlighting the city’s historic architecture and landmarks. A schedule is at ptb.wildapricot.org/walking-tours-calendar/

For something spookier, Dr. Brandy Stark’s St. Petersboo Interactive Walking Ghost Tour mixes local haunted history with hands-on paranormal investigation at downtown spots she has already investigated. Details are at spiritsofstpete.com.

Or make a meal of it. Tampa Bay Food Tours offers three-hour food and drink tours in spots ranging from Beach Drive to Dunedin. Visit tampabayfoodtours.com.