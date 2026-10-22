Column: World Series dreams come with a major-league price tag

By the time you read this we will be in the midst of the 2026 World Series between our beloved Milwaukee Brewers and the local favorite Tampa Bay Rays or the strangely named Cleveland “Guardians.”

Although clear foresight is not a gift granted to mere mortals, it is safe to say from this perch that the Brewers will be on their way to finishing off either of the two lesser teams by the time this publication reaches your front lawn or driveway.

Anyone who watched the Brewers during their 4-0 sweep last week of the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers knows that the young Milwaukee team has a resilience that is nothing short of remarkable. The ballclub is an exciting exhibit of what is known here as the “Audrey Rule.” The dictum is named for a bright little budding baseball fanatic who 30 years ago admonished her dad and younger sister during a blow-out game at the old Milwaukee County Stadium that, “in baseball you never leave till the last out because you just don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Well, the axiom doesn’t exactly apply to the 2026 Brewskis team. With this club you know exactly what’s going to happen: The Brewers will fall behind early and find some unlikely way to win in the late innings. You certainly don’t want to abandon any contest as long as Bernie Brewer has one last strike left. Left fielder Jackson Chourio, 22, offered proof a few weeks ago by hitting a two-strike, two-out game-winning home run against the over-paid San Diego Padres.

Brewers fans are intensely loyal and have a small-market chip on their shoulders, but it will be interesting to see how many of them will spend their hard-earned beer money on obscenely priced World Series tickets. Audrey, who now follows the Brew Crew from her home in Boston, has a friend who scored a ticket to Game 2 for a mere $700. That’s a bargain, given reports that upper deck seats at the former Miller Park are going for up to $1,800.

As for tickets closer to the field, if you have to ask the price, you can’t afford them. Just make sure your bank balance is well into four or five figures.

Which brings us to the Rays. If they advanced to the World Series and you’ve acquired tickets, good for you. Rays up! But will you be putting off your car payment and mortgage this month to finance your outing? Maybe feeding the kids ramen noodles as part of the household diet?

While ticket prices in baseball are not as criminal as those for NFL football or NBA basketball, the former National Pastime seems eager to reach parity in destroying family budgets of the loyal fans who show up night after night during the regular season. The so-called “secondary markets,” populated by loathsome leeches who grab tickets at face value and re-sell them with shocking mark-ups, don’t help matters.

The Brewers last played a World Series game in 1982. Bleacher seats were $8. What would $8 get you at any stadium these days? Maybe a program and scorecard, but you’ll have to toss in an extra buck for a pencil.

Owner-player collective bargaining agreements over the years caused prices to leap, and many fans have had to pare the number of games they attend to account for the inflation.

Lo and behold, The Athletic sports website reported that Tampa Bay fans were angered by ticket prices for the Rays’ first round of this year’s playoffs. That was the reasoning, anyway, for so many empty blue seats at the Trop.

Do tell.

Whether it takes Milwaukee four or seven games to win this year’s Commissioner’s Trophy, enjoy Major League Baseball while it lasts. Owners are expected to lock out players in 2027 until a new collective bargaining agreement is reached. Owners want a salary cap. Players don’t. And ne’er the twain shall meet.

Some Cassandras say next season could be delayed till Memorial Day or even later. We can safely say, though, that neither side will be offering ways to lower prices for fans. Affordability may be the catch phrase of the 2026 elections, but it is a concept foreign to the overlords of sports.

If next season’s Major League schedule is shortened by the lockout, take heart. They’re still supposed to be playing in Dunedin, Clearwater and the rest of the Florida State League and minor league baseball. There’s also Little League, high school and college ball if you need a fix.

Sure, we’ll miss the Major League teams if there’s a lockout next season.

But think of all the money we’ll save.

We’ll be able to move from ramen noodles to Hamburger Helper.