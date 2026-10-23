Bradenton woman among 10 charged in illegal fishing, wildlife poaching investigation

BRADENTON — Kayla Ann Boak, 36, of Bradenton, has been charged with racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering and cheating as a result of a multi-year undercover investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Office of Statewide Prosecution.

If convicted as charged, Boak could receive a maximum sentence of 65 years in the Florida Department of Corrections.

State Attorney General James Uthmeier, the FWC and law enforcement announced charges against Boak and nine others accused of running illegal commercial fishing operations:

• Terry Stephen Carrington Jr., 40, Port St. Joe (Gulf County) — racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, unlawful possession or sale of marine turtles, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and cheating

• David Eugene Echterling, 60, Eastpoint (Franklin County) — racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, unlawful possession or sale of marine turtles, and cheating

• Anthony Emmett Folsom (fka Anthony Land), 22, Carrabelle (Franklin County) — racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, unlawful possession or sale of marine turtles, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and cheating

• Steven Hawley, 68, Eastpoint (Franklin County) — racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, unlawful possession or sale of marine turtles, and cheating

• Curtis Randolph Morse, 45, Gibsonton (Hillsborough County) — racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, unlawful possession or sale of marine turtles, and cheating

• Jordan Neylan (Cagie), 31, Apalachicola (Franklin County) — racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, unlawful possession or sale of marine turtles, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and cheating

• Robert Register, 40, Carrabelle (Franklin County) — racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and cheating

• Joe Frank Tessa III, 44, Largo (Pinellas County) — racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and cheating

• Casey Lee Whitlock II, 20, Crawfordville (Wakulla County) — racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and cheating

The case started in May 2022, when investigators were looking into complaints about reef fish poaching in the Gulf of Mexico and one of the suspects approached them about buying illegally caught fish, according to the Attorney General’s office. Investigators say the group routinely caught far more red snapper and gag grouper than allowed, then dodged reporting requirements by selling fish dockside at night, out of their homes, or through on-the-water handoffs.

Collectively, the group is accused of poaching approximately 23,000 pounds of fish and selling more than $150,000 worth of fish, shrimp, and turtles illegally. Three of them — Terry Carrington, Anthony Folsom and Jordan Neylan — also caught sea turtles, a protected species and sold five of them (three adults and two hatchlings) to undercover officers.

“Florida’s fisheries belong to all of us, and the rules exist to protect these resources and the fishermen who play by them,” FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto said. “I’m proud of the hard work and dedication of our undercover officers over the past four years. We need thorough enforcement, accurate reporting and accountability to ensure Florida’s fisheries remain healthy and sustainable for everyone.”

Anyone who spots wildlife violations is urged to call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922 or report online at MyFWC.com/WildlifeAlert.