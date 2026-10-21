Capitol to screen ‘Rocky Horror’ with Hell on Heels cast

CLEARWATER — A screening of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” featuring a live cast, will be presented on Friday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.

Tickets start at $15. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

The movie screening will be accompanied by Tampa Bay’s Rocky Horror Live cast, Hell on Heels.

Probably the oddest, most off-the-wall cult film ever made, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is everybody’s favorite “midnight” kinky rock ‘n’ roll science fiction horror satire show. A young couple, Janet Weiss (Susan Sarandon) and Brad Majors (Barry Bostwick), stumbles into a castle inhabited by weirdos from the planet Transylvania, including Dr. Frank N. Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite Frankenstein in rhinestone heels. The film also stars Richard O’Brien as Riff Raff and Meat Loaf as Eddie.

Still in release some 50 years after its premiere, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is the longest-running theatrical release in film history. In 2005, it was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.”