Early voting in Tampa Bay starts Monday: where to go, what to know

Early in-person voting across the Tampa Bay area kicks off Monday morning and will continue until shortly before the Nov. 3 general election, depending on residents’ counties.

Here’s what to know, where to go, and how much time you have to vote before the Nov. 3 election day.

What do I need to bring?

The only thing a registered voter needs to bring to the ballot box is a current photo ID, like a driver’s license or U.S. passport.

The deadline to register to vote was on Oct. 5.

Do I have to early vote?

No. While any registered voter may choose to vote early in person, they can also choose to either wait until Election Day or request a vote-by-mail ballot.

The deadline to request a ballot be mailed to you is Oct. 22. You can do that through your county’s supervisor of elections office.

Where can I cast an early vote?

Registered voters can cast their ballot at any early voting site in their county. (This is different from Election Day, when voters must go to their assigned polling place.)

Pinellas County:

Early voting in Pinellas County runs from Monday through Sunday, Nov. 1. Sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early voting locations:

The Centre of Palm Harbor, 1500 16th St., Palm Harbor

Countryside Recreation Center, 2640 Sabal Springs Drive, Clearwater

Gulfport Neighborhood Center, 1617 49th St. S, Gulfport

J.W. Cate Recreation Center, 5801 22nd Ave. N, St. Petersburg

Supervisor of Elections Office in St. Petersburg, 501 First Ave. N, St. Petersburg

Supervisor of Elections Office in Largo, 13001 Starkey Road, Largo

Supervisor of Elections Office in the Pinellas County Courthouse, 315 Court St., Clearwater

Pasco County:

Early voting in Pasco County runs from Monday through Saturday, Oct. 31. Sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early voting locations:

Alice Hall Community Center, 38116 Fifth Ave., Zephyrhills

East Pasco Government Center, 14236 Sixth St., Dade City

J. Ben Harrill Recreation Complex, 2830 Gulf Trace Blvd., Holiday

Land O’Lakes Recreation Complex, 3032 Collier Parkway, Land O’ Lakes

New Port Richey Recreation Center, 6630 Van Buren St., New Port Richey

New River Branch Library, 34043 Wesley Chapel Blvd., Wesley Chapel

Odessa Community Center, 1627 Chesapeake Drive, Odessa

Pasco County Utilities Administration Building, 19420 Central Blvd., Land O’ Lakes

Veterans Memorial Park, 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson

Wesley Chapel District Park, 7727 Boyette Road, Wesley Chapel

West Pasco Government Center, 8731 Citizens Drive, New Port Richey

Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus, 3021 Sports Coast Way, Wesley Chapel

Hillsborough County:

Early voting runs from Monday through Sunday, Nov. 1. Sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early voting locations:

Apollo Beach Park and Recreation Center, 664 Golf and Sea Blvd., Apollo Beach

Bloomingdale Regional Public Library, 1906 E. Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico

Bruton Memorial Library, 302 W. McLendon St., Plant City

C. Blythe Andrews Jr. Public Library, 2607 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tampa

Fred B. Karl County Center, 601 E. Kennedy Blvd., Tampa

Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library, 3910 S. Manhattan Ave., Tampa

Jimmie B. Keel Regional Library, 2902 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa

Keystone Park & Recreation Center, 17928 Gunn Highway, Odessa

Maureen B. Gauzza Public Library, 11211 Countryway Blvd., Tampa

New Tampa Regional Library, 10001 Cross Creek Blvd., Tampa

North Tampa Branch Library, 8916 North Blvd., Tampa

Northdale Park & Recreation Center, 15510 Hooting Owls Place, Tampa

Northwest regional elections office, 4575 Gunn Highway, Tampa

Port Tampa Center, 4702 W. McCoy St., Tampa

Providence West Park, 5405 Providence Road, Riverview

Riverview Public Library, 9951 Balm Riverview Road, Riverview

Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center, 2514 N. Falkenburg Road, Tampa

Robert W. Saunders Sr. Public Library, 1505 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa

Seffner-Mango Branch Library, 410 N. Kingsway Road, Seffner

Southeast regional elections office, 10020 S. U.S. Highway 301, Riverview

SouthShore Community Resource Center, 201 14th Ave. SE, Ruskin

Southshore Regional Service Center, 410 30th St. SE, Ruskin

Temple Terrace Public Library, 202 Bullard Parkway, Temple Terrace

Town ‘N Country Regional Public Library, 7606 Paula Drive, Tampa

USF Training Center (PTB-Training Room), 13309 USF Plum Drive, Tampa

Victor Crist Community Center Complex (annex building), 14015 N. 22nd St., Tampa

West Tampa Branch Library, 2312 W. Union St., Tampa

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Tampa Bay Times Election Coverage