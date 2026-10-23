Early voting in Tampa Bay starts Monday: where to go, what to know

Early in-person voting across the Tampa Bay area kicks off Monday morning and will continue until shortly before the Nov. 3 general election, depending on residents’ counties.
Here’s what to know, where to go, and how much time you have to vote before the Nov. 3 election day.
What do I need to bring?
The only thing a registered voter needs to bring to the ballot box is a current photo ID, like a driver’s license or U.S. passport.
The deadline to register to vote was on Oct. 5.
Do I have to early vote?
No. While any registered voter may choose to vote early in person, they can also choose to either wait until Election Day or request a vote-by-mail ballot.
The deadline to request a ballot be mailed to you is Oct. 22. You can do that through your county’s supervisor of elections office.
Where can I cast an early vote?
Registered voters can cast their ballot at any early voting site in their county. (This is different from Election Day, when voters must go to their assigned polling place.)
Pinellas County:
Early voting in Pinellas County runs from Monday through Sunday, Nov. 1. Sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- The Centre of Palm Harbor, 1500 16th St., Palm Harbor
- Countryside Recreation Center, 2640 Sabal Springs Drive, Clearwater
- Gulfport Neighborhood Center, 1617 49th St. S, Gulfport
- J.W. Cate Recreation Center, 5801 22nd Ave. N, St. Petersburg
- Supervisor of Elections Office in St. Petersburg, 501 First Ave. N, St. Petersburg
- Supervisor of Elections Office in Largo, 13001 Starkey Road, Largo
- Supervisor of Elections Office in the Pinellas County Courthouse, 315 Court St., Clearwater
Pasco County:
Early voting in Pasco County runs from Monday through Saturday, Oct. 31. Sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Alice Hall Community Center, 38116 Fifth Ave., Zephyrhills
- East Pasco Government Center, 14236 Sixth St., Dade City
- J. Ben Harrill Recreation Complex, 2830 Gulf Trace Blvd., Holiday
- Land O’Lakes Recreation Complex, 3032 Collier Parkway, Land O’ Lakes
- New Port Richey Recreation Center, 6630 Van Buren St., New Port Richey
- New River Branch Library, 34043 Wesley Chapel Blvd., Wesley Chapel
- Odessa Community Center, 1627 Chesapeake Drive, Odessa
- Pasco County Utilities Administration Building, 19420 Central Blvd., Land O’ Lakes
- Veterans Memorial Park, 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson
- Wesley Chapel District Park, 7727 Boyette Road, Wesley Chapel
- West Pasco Government Center, 8731 Citizens Drive, New Port Richey
- Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus, 3021 Sports Coast Way, Wesley Chapel
Hillsborough County:
Early voting runs from Monday through Sunday, Nov. 1. Sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Apollo Beach Park and Recreation Center, 664 Golf and Sea Blvd., Apollo Beach
- Bloomingdale Regional Public Library, 1906 E. Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico
- Bruton Memorial Library, 302 W. McLendon St., Plant City
- C. Blythe Andrews Jr. Public Library, 2607 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tampa
- Fred B. Karl County Center, 601 E. Kennedy Blvd., Tampa
- Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library, 3910 S. Manhattan Ave., Tampa
- Jimmie B. Keel Regional Library, 2902 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa
- Keystone Park & Recreation Center, 17928 Gunn Highway, Odessa
- Maureen B. Gauzza Public Library, 11211 Countryway Blvd., Tampa
- New Tampa Regional Library, 10001 Cross Creek Blvd., Tampa
- North Tampa Branch Library, 8916 North Blvd., Tampa
- Northdale Park & Recreation Center, 15510 Hooting Owls Place, Tampa
- Northwest regional elections office, 4575 Gunn Highway, Tampa
- Port Tampa Center, 4702 W. McCoy St., Tampa
- Providence West Park, 5405 Providence Road, Riverview
- Riverview Public Library, 9951 Balm Riverview Road, Riverview
- Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center, 2514 N. Falkenburg Road, Tampa
- Robert W. Saunders Sr. Public Library, 1505 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa
- Seffner-Mango Branch Library, 410 N. Kingsway Road, Seffner
- Southeast regional elections office, 10020 S. U.S. Highway 301, Riverview
- SouthShore Community Resource Center, 201 14th Ave. SE, Ruskin
- Southshore Regional Service Center, 410 30th St. SE, Ruskin
- Temple Terrace Public Library, 202 Bullard Parkway, Temple Terrace
- Town ‘N Country Regional Public Library, 7606 Paula Drive, Tampa
- USF Training Center (PTB-Training Room), 13309 USF Plum Drive, Tampa
- Victor Crist Community Center Complex (annex building), 14015 N. 22nd St., Tampa
- West Tampa Branch Library, 2312 W. Union St., Tampa
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