‘Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue’ to visit Van Wezel

SARASOTA — Following sold-out performances and rave reviews across the country, The Golden Girls are back and better than ever with a stage show that’s more exciting than a trip to the Rusty Anchor. “Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue,” currently on the road for its U.S. fall tour, will be presented on Saturday, Oct. 31, 1:30 and 7 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.

Tickets start at $58. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

“Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue” brings the sassiest seniors to stages around the country for one more hurrah. Audiences find Sophia out on bail after being busted by the DEA for running a drug ring for retirees. Blanche and Rose have founded CreakN, a thriving sex app for seniors. And Dorothy is trying to hold it all together with help from a new (much) younger sex-crazed lover. “Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue” allows audiences to relive the heartfelt hilarity of the four ladies who never stopped being best friends.

“Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue” is a professional stage show unlike any other “Golden Girls” tribute that you might have experienced. The cast includes Chris Davis as Dorothy, Vince Kelley as Blanche, Adam Graber as Rose, Christopher Kamm as Sophia, and Tommy Favorite as Stan. The show is produced by Murray & Peter Present and Outback Presents.