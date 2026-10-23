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Air Supply performs on Nov. 21 at Ruth Eckerd Hall.

Air Supply performs on Nov. 21 at Ruth Eckerd Hall. [ Photo by DENISE TRUSCELLO/Photo by DENISE TRUSCELLO/LUCK MEDIA ]

Looking ahead: A&E concerts and events

By LEE CLARK ZUMPE, Tampa Bay Beacons

Just now

PINELLAS

Clearwater

• “The Book of Will,” through Oct. 25, at West Coast Players, 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater. Tickets are $25. Call 727-437-2363. Visit wcplayers.com.

• Jake Owen, Thursday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m., at The BayCare Sound, 255 Drew St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $63.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

• Live Dead & Brothers, Thursday, Oct. 22, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $44.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• Jessica Kirson, Friday, Oct. 23, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $38.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• “Dracula,” Oct. 23-Nov. 1, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $32. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.

• Cake, Friday, Oct. 23, 8:30 p.m., at The BayCare Sound, 255 Drew St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $63.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

• Te’ Davis, Oct. 23-24, 8:30 p.m., at Clearwater Comedy Club, 483 Mandalay Ave., Clearwater. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.clearwatercomedyclub.com.

• “Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue,” Saturday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $57.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• Garrison Keillor and Erica Rhodes, Saturday, Oct. 24, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $49. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• Josh Thomas, Saturday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m., in Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• Mitch Rossell, Saturday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m., at the Music4Life Living Arts Center, 1204 Rogers St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $39.19. Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.

• The Hip Abduction, Saturday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m., at The BayCare Sound, 255 Drew St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $40. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

• Turnpike Troubadours, Sunday, Oct. 25, 6 p.m., at The BayCare Sound, 255 Drew St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $67.75. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

• Dan and Phil: Hard Launch World Tour; Monday, Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $70.25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• Alice Cooper, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $79. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• The Florida Orchestra: Monumental Sounds; Wednesday, Oct. 28, 11 a.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $27. Visit floridaorchestra.org.

• Hairball, Friday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $32.75. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” Friday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $15. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• Amir Schuman, Oct. 30-31, 8:30 p.m., at Clearwater Comedy Club, 483 Mandalay Ave., Clearwater. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.clearwatercomedyclub.com.

• Ghostbusters in Concert, Saturday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• “The Cottage,” Nov. 1-Dec. 13, at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $60 including tax. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations. Visit www.earlybirddinnertheater.com.

• The Carpenters Songbook: A Live Celebration; Sunday, Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• Classic Albums Live: AC/DC, Highway to Hell; Friday, Nov. 6, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $45. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• Keith Harkin, Friday, Nov. 6, 7 p.m., at the Music4Life Living Arts Center, 1204 Rogers St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $49.87. Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.

• The Phil Collins Story, Friday, Nov. 6, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $51.25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• Bill Pettifer, Nov. 6-7, 8:30 p.m., at Clearwater Comedy Club, 483 Mandalay Ave., Clearwater. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.clearwatercomedyclub.com.

• Griffin House, Saturday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m., at the Music4Life Living Arts Center, 1204 Rogers St., Clearwater. Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.

• Brian Kilmeade, Saturday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $75.25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• The Florida Orchestra: Ginastera’s Harp Concerto; Sunday, Nov. 8, 2 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $28. Visit floridaorchestra.org.

• Emo Orchestra with The Spill Canvas, Sunday, Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $50.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• Paula Cole, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $45. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• Brad Williams, Thursday, Nov. 12, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $44.25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• O.A.R., Thursday, Nov. 12, 6:30 p.m., at The BayCare Sound, 255 Drew St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $52.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

• Erik Lewin, Nov. 13-14, 8:30 p.m., at Clearwater Comedy Club, 483 Mandalay Ave., Clearwater. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.clearwatercomedyclub.com.

• Jim Henson’s “Labyrinth” in Concert; Friday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $58.25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• Sam Robbins, Saturday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., at the Music4Life Living Arts Center, 1204 Rogers St., Clearwater. Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.

• Floyd Nation, Saturday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $49.75. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• Here Come the Mummies, Saturday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $58. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage; Sunday, Nov. 15, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $42.75. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• Reggae Sound Splash with The Wailers, Sunday, Nov. 15, 4 p.m., at The BayCare Sound, 255 Drew St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $42. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

• Lindsey Stirling, Thursday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $49.25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• Russ Taff & Steve Taylor, Thursday, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $58. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• Suncoast Jazz Festival, Nov. 20-22, at the Sheraton Sand Key Resort, 1150 Gulf Blvd., Clearwater Beach. Visit suncoastjazzfestival.com.

The Hails take the stage at the Orpheum on Nov. 21.
The Hails take the stage at the Orpheum on Nov. 21. [ Photo by ANDREO OTINIANO/BIG HASSLE ]

• Ty Herndon, Friday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m., at the Music4Life Living Arts Center, 1204 Rogers St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $55.20. Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.

• Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, Friday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $46. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• Blue October, Friday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $68.25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• Jenna Kim Jones, Nov. 20-21, 8:30 p.m., at Clearwater Comedy Club, 483 Mandalay Ave., Clearwater. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.clearwatercomedyclub.com.

• Air Supply, Saturday, Nov. 21, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $79.74. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

Dunedin

• Daniel Neihoff, Friday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m., at Coastal Lifestyle House Concerts, 1242 Taylor Ave., Dunedin. Admission is a $25 donation which goes directly to the artist. RSVP required. For information and to RSVP, visit www.CoastalLifestyleConcerts.com.

• Art Harvest, Saturday, Nov. 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in Highlander Park, 903 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin. Admission is free but donations are encouraged. Parking is $5. Visit clearwater-dunedin.jl.org/support-us/art-harvest/.

• Dunedin Wines the Blues, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2 to 10 p.m., in Pioneer Park, 420 Main St., Dunedin. The event is free. VIP tickets are available for purchase. Visit winesthebluesdunedin.com.

• Dunedin Celtic Festival, Saturday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Highlander Park, 903 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin. Tickets are $20 in advance and $27 at the gate. Visit www.DunedinCelticMusicFestival.com.

• Celtic Conundrum, Saturday, Dec. 5, 6 p.m., at Coastal Lifestyle House Concerts, 1242 Taylor Ave., Dunedin. Admission is a $25 donation which goes directly to the artist. RSVP required. For information and to RSVP, visit www.CoastalLifestyleConcerts.com.

• Downtown Dunedin Art Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 9-10, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Main Street in Dunedin. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.

• The Whispering Tree, Friday, Jan. 29, 7 p.m., at Coastal Lifestyle House Concerts, 1242 Taylor Ave., Dunedin. Admission is a $25 donation which goes directly to the artist. RSVP required. For information and to RSVP, visit www.CoastalLifestyleConcerts.com.

• Max Hatt & Edda Glass, Friday, Feb. 19, 7 p.m., at Coastal Lifestyle House Concerts, 1242 Taylor Ave., Dunedin. Admission is a $25 donation which goes directly to the artist. RSVP required. For information and to RSVP, visit www.CoastalLifestyleConcerts.com.

• Aaron English & Sean Taylor, Friday, March 27, 7 p.m., at Coastal Lifestyle House Concerts, 1242 Taylor Ave., Dunedin. Admission is a $25 donation which goes directly to the artist. RSVP required. For information and to RSVP, visit www.CoastalLifestyleConcerts.com.

• Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, April 17-18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Main Street in Dunedin. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.

Gulfport

• “The 39 Steps,” Nov. 12-22, at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $20 online or $25 at the box office. Visit gulfportcommunityplayers.org.

• Damon Fowler, Friday, Dec. 11, 7 p.m., at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Visit www.barrelhousetalent.com/tickets.

• Dead Set: A Very Jerry Christmas; Saturday, Dec. 12, 7 p.m., at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $23.66. Visit mygulfport.us/events/.

• Fourth annual Very Jerry Christmas featuring Dead Set Florida, Saturday, Dec. 12, 7 p.m., at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Visit gratefultix.com.

• “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” Jan. 14-24, at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $20 online or $25 at the box office. Visit gulfportcommunityplayers.org.

• Tom Holland & The Shuffle Kings, Friday, Jan. 29, 7 p.m., at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $25. Visit www.barrelhousetalent.com/tickets.

• Hot Tonic Orchestra, Saturday, Feb. 13, 7 p.m., at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $35. Visit www.barrelhousetalent.com/tickets.

• “Drinking Habits,” March 11-21, at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $20 online or $25 at the box office. Visit gulfportcommunityplayers.org.

• The Divas of the ’70s and ’80s, Friday, April 9, 7 p.m., at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $30.52. Visit mygulfport.us/events/.

• Vince Converse & Hot Tonic, Saturday, April 17, 7 p.m., at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $30. Visit www.barrelhousetalent.com/tickets.

• JP Soars & The Red Hots, Saturday, April 24, 7 p.m., at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $25. Visit www.barrelhousetalent.com/tickets.

• Kat Riggins & Her Blues Revival, Friday, May 14, 7 p.m., at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $25. Visit www.barrelhousetalent.com/tickets.

• “The Golden Girls Musical Parody,” June 10-20, at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $20 online or $25 at the box office. Visit gulfportcommunityplayers.org.

• We May Be Right: The Music of Billy Joel; Saturday, June 26, 7 p.m., at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $50. Visit www.barrelhousetalent.com/tickets.

• Summer One Acts 2027, July 8-18, at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $20 online or $25 at the box office. Visit gulfportcommunityplayers.org.

Largo

• Etta May, Sunday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $30. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

• “Rogers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” presented by Eight O’Clock Theatre; Nov. 6-15, at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $33. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

• The second annual Rockin’ for Heroes weekend concert featuring Atlanta Rhythm Section, Firefall, and The Derek Stoner Band; Saturday, Nov. 7, 2:30 p.m., at the Indian Rocks VFW Post 10094, 14450 Walsingham Road, Largo. Tickets start at $39.19. Visit Eventbrite.com.

• The Sunkicks, Nov. 27-29, at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $30. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

• Death by Chocolate, Friday, Dec. 4, 7 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $25. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

• Christmas with the King, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2 and 7 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $25. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

• A Big Band Christmas featuring the 10 O’Clock Band; Saturday, Dec. 12, 2 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $20. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

• An Ozzie and Harriet Christmas with the Nelsons, Thursday, Dec. 17, 7 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $30. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

• “The Nutcracker,” presented by Coastal Ballet of Florida, Dec. 19-20, at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $35. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

• Jen Kramer’s Magical New Year, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $30. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

Palm Harbor

• Graeson Mcgaha, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., at Snappers Grill & Comedy Club, 36657 U.S. 19 N., Palm Harbor. Tickets start $22.50. Visit www.snappersgrill.com.

• Palm Harbor Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 21-22, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Florida Avenue in Palm Harbor. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.

• Basile, Jan. 22-23, at Snappers Grill & Comedy Club, 36657 U.S. 19 N., Palm Harbor. Tickets start $22.50. Visit www.snappersgrill.com.

Floyd Nation plays the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Nov. 18.
Floyd Nation plays the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Nov. 18. [ Photo courtesy of VAN WEZEL PERFORMING ARTS HALL ]

Pinellas Park

• The Honky Tonk Chicks, Saturday, Nov. 21, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $21.64. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• Divas3, Saturday, Dec. 19, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $21.64. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• Dwight Icenhower, Saturday, Jan. 9, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• Come What May: A Tribute to Moulin Rouge; Saturday, Jan. 30, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• Live From Earth: Pat Benatar & Beyond; Saturday, Feb. 6, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• Get Down On It: A Tribute to Kool & The Gang; Saturday, Feb. 20, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• Voices of Rock, Saturday, March 6, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• MJ The Illusion: Prince of Pop Tribute; Saturday, March 27, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• Eric Clapton Experience, Saturday, April 10, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• Shades of Buble: A Tribute to Michael Buble; Saturday, May 15, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• Caribbean Chillers Tribute to Jimmy Buffett, Saturday, June 12, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• Sounds of Soul: Motown & Beyond; Saturday, July 17, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• Beautiful Loser: Tribute to Bob Seger; Saturday, Aug. 14, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• Bee Gees Now, Saturday, Sept. 18, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• The Boss Project: Tribute to Bruce Springsteen; Saturday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• Red Corvette: A Tribute to Prince; Saturday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• The Edge Effect Presents Icons: The Show; Saturday, Dec. 18, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

Safety Harbor

• Selwyn Birchwood, Friday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

• The Black Honkeys, Saturday, Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

• Coco Montoya, Sunday, Nov. 8, 5:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

• Damon Fowler, Friday, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

• Mikel Paris, Saturday, Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

• Jeriko Turnpike, Saturday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m., at Crooked Thumb Brewery, 555 10th Ave. S., Safety Harbor. Visit crookedthumbbrew.com.

• Ariella and Nicolaas, Sunday, Nov. 29, 5:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

• Mike Zito, Friday, Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

• Lowdown Brass Band, Saturday, Dec. 5, 4:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

• Selwyn Birchwood, Sunday, Dec. 6, 5:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Admission is free. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

• Sugaray Rayford, Friday, Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

• Kelli Baker, Sunday, Dec. 13, 5:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

• Tinsley Ellis, Friday, Jan. 22, 7:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

• Mary Gauthier, Friday, Feb. 5, 7 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

St. Pete Beach

• Donald Evans, Oct. 23-24, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Chris Robinson, Nov. 6-7, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Jake Clark, Nov. 13-14, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Erica Lederman, Nov. 20-21, 8:0 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Paul Farahvar, Dec. 4-5, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Corey Avenue Art & Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 5-6, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach. Visit www.sikpromotions.com.

• Tayler Yarish, Dec. 11-12, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Tal Almog, Dec. 18-19, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Sean Harper, Saturday, Dec. 26, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Lance Weiss, Jan. 15-16, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Mark Christopher, Jan. 22-23, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Sharon Simon, Feb. 5-6, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Jenna Kim Jones, Feb. 12-13, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Drew Davis, June 25-26, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

St. Petersburg

• “The Architecture of The Dalí,” through April 18, 2027, at The Dalí Museum, One Dalí Boulevard, St. Petersburg. Visit TheDali.org.

• “New African Masquerades: Artistic Innovations and Collaborations,” through Jan. 3, at the Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg, 255 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg. Visit mfastpete.org.

• Esdeekid, Thursday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $58.55. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• Bombargo, Thursday, Oct. 22, 8 p.m., at Bayboro Brewing Co., 2390 Fifth Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $28.14. Visit www.bayborobrewing.com.

• Scene Queen, Friday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $42.55. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• Mumiy Troll, Saturday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $90. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• The Florida Orchestra: Raymond James Pops in the Park; Saturday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m., at Vinoy Park, 701 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg. Visit floridaorchestra.org.

• Yung Gravy, Sunday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $46.65. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• The Florida Orchestra: A Star to Remember; Sunday, Oct. 25, 2 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Visit floridaorchestra.org.

• Prof, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $42.31. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• The Florida Orchestra: Monumental Sounds; Thursday, Oct. 29, 11 a.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $28. Visit floridaorchestra.org.

• The Dillinger Escape Plan, Thursday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $42.55. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• Sonic Live in Concert, Friday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $54.15. Visit themahaffey.com.

• Little Stranger with Mihali and Damn Skippy; Friday, Oct. 30, 9:30 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $40.20. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• Little Stranger with Badfish, Saturday, Oct. 31, 9:30 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $40.20. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• The Florida Orchestra: John Williams @ 95; Sunday, Nov. 1, 2 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $28. Visit floridaorchestra.org.

• Movements, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 6 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $52.89. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• “Meteor Shower,” Nov. 4-22, presented by American Stage Theatre at Raymond James Theatre, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Ticket prices vary by performance. For information and tickets, call 727-823-7529 or visit Americanstage.org.

• Trivium, Thursday, Nov. 5, 5:30 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $63.15. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• Greensky Bluegrass, Friday, Nov. 6, 6:30 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $47.70. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• “The Da Vinci Code,” Nov. 6-Dec. 6, at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. For performance times and tickets, call 727-498-5205 or visit freefalltheatre.com.

• The Florida Orchestra: Ginastera’s Harp Concerto; Saturday, Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $28. Visit floridaorchestra.org.

• “Kay WalkingStick: Hudson River School,” Nov. 7-March 21, at the James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art, 150 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Visit thejamesmuseum.org. 

• Wednesday, Saturday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $48.76. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• The Brook & The Bluff, Sunday, Nov. 8, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $37.14. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• Mannheim Steamroller, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $67.05. Visit themahaffey.com.

• Judah & The Lion, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 6:30 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $45.65. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• The Altons, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m., at Bayboro Brewing Co., 2390 Fifth Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $26.67. Visit www.bayborobrewing.com.

• Lenny Pearce, Thursday, Nov. 12, 6 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $54.15. Visit themahaffey.com.

• Hawthorne Heights, Thursday, Nov. 12, 6 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $41.50. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• Deer Tick, Friday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m., at Bayboro Brewing Co., 2390 Fifth Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $35.27. Visit www.bayborobrewing.com.

• David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Friday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $60.35. Visit themahaffey.com.

• Paul Oakenfold & The Crystal Method, Saturday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $37.93. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• UB40, Saturday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $66. Visit themahaffey.com.

• The Wrecks, Sunday, Nov. 15, 6 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $41.50. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• Periphery, Monday, Nov. 16, 5:30 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $51.85. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• Bleood, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $138.96. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• The Revivalists, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 6 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $58. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• The Florida Orchestra: Inside the Music — Strauss’ Der Rosenkavalier; Thursday, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets are pay-what-you-can at the door. Visit floridaorchestra.org.

• A Magical Cirque Christmas, Friday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $37.65. Visit themahaffey.com.

• St. Pete Country Fest, Nov. 20-22, at Vinoy Park, 701 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg. A general admission 3-day ticket starts as $198.79. Visit stpetecountryfest.com.

• The Florida Orchestra: The Blue Danube & Beyond; Saturday, Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $28. Visit floridaorchestra.org.

• Spafford, Saturday, Nov. 21, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $38.18. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• Professor Brian Cox: Emergence; Sunday, Nov. 22, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $66. Visit themahaffey.com.

• Buzzcocks, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 8 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $38.69. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• The inaugural Sunscreen Fantastic Fest and Comic-Con, Saturday, Nov. 28, 9 a.m.-10:30 p.m., at Coastal Creative, 2201 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Vendor area access is free. A film festival day pass is $25. Visit festaiv.com/festival/sunscreen-fantastic-fest.

• Silverstein & Story of the Year, Sunday, Nov. 29, 6 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $52.85. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• Eli Young Band, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $42.31. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

Seminole

• Almighty Queen, Friday, Nov. 6, 6-9 p.m., in front of Studio Movie Grill at Seminole City Center, 11201 Park Blvd. N., Seminole. Free. Visit www.seminolecitycenter.com.

Tarpon Springs

• “A Play Gets Murdered,” through Oct. 25, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $20. Visit tarponarts.org.

• Frontiers: Tribute to Journey; Saturday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $39. Visit tarponarts.org.

• CountryLIVE, Saturday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $45. Visit tarponarts.org.

• Flip Flop Opera: From Page to Stage; Sunday, Nov. 15, 2 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $20. Visit tarponarts.org.

• “A Twisted Christmas Carol,” Dec. 11-13, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $20. Visit tarponarts.org.

• Rocky Mountain Christmas: John Denver Musical Tribute featuring Ted Vigil, Sunday, Dec. 20, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $39. Visit tarponarts.org.

• Live and Let Die: The Music of Paul McCartney; Saturday, Jan. 2, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $39. Visit tarponarts.org.

• CeCe Teneal’s Divas of Soul, Friday, Jan. 8, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $49. Visit tarponarts.org.

• “Deathtrap,” Jan. 15-24, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $20. Visit tarponarts.org.

• Voices of Rock, Sunday, Jan. 17, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $39. Visit tarponarts.org.

• Double Duran, Sunday, Jan. 24, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $45. Visit tarponarts.org.

• Icons & Divas with Jene Caramielo, Sunday, Feb. 7, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $49. Visit tarponarts.org.

• For the Love of Tarpon Springs, Friday, Feb. 12, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum, 100 Beekman Lane, Tarpon Springs. Admission is free. Visit tarponarts.org.

• Rhinestone Cowgirls, Friday, Feb. 12, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $45. Visit tarponarts.org.

• Journeyman: A Tribute to Eric Clapton; Friday, Feb. 19, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $39. Visit tarponarts.org.

• Flip Flop Opera: Puccini’s Tosca; Sunday, Feb. 21, 2 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $20. Visit tarponarts.org.

• The Tamburitzans, Saturday, Feb. 27, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $39. Visit tarponarts.org.

• The Sensational Soul Cruisers: Destination Soultown; Saturday and Sunday, March 6-7, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $39. Visit tarponarts.org.

• Phat Cat Swinger, Sunday, March 14, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $49. Visit tarponarts.org.

• Tarpon Springs Fine Arts Festival on the Bayou, Saturday and Sunday, March 20-21, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 100 Beekman Lane in Tarpon Springs. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.

• “Elvis Has Left the Building,” April 9-18, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $20. Visit tarponarts.org.

• Stray Cats’ Lee Rocker, Saturday, April 10, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $49. Visit tarponarts.org.

• Beginnings: A Celebration of the Music of Chicago; Friday, April 16, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $45. Visit tarponarts.org.

• The Little Mermen & The Princess Pals, Sunday, May 2, 3 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $49. Visit tarponarts.org.

• Ticket to the Moon: The ELO Experience; Saturday, May 15, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $39. Visit tarponarts.org.

• Flip Flop Opera: Broadway; Sunday, May 16, 2 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $20. Visit tarponarts.org.

• “Vanya & Sonia & Marsha & Spike,” June 11-13, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $20. Visit tarponarts.org.

• “Birthday Club,” July 16-25, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $20. Visit tarponarts.org.

HILLSBOROUGH

Plant City

• Paul & Ieva Cataldo, Friday, Oct. 23, 6 p.m., at Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Visit www.keelfarms.com.

• Tyler Dusek, Saturday, Oct. 24, 1:30 p.m., at Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Visit www.keelfarms.com.

• Mai Sweet Basil, Sunday, Oct. 25, 12:30 p.m., at Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Visit www.keelfarms.com.

• Eric Engle, Friday, Oct. 30, 6 p.m., at Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Visit www.keelfarms.com.

• Dean Johanesen, Saturday, Oct. 31, 1:30 p.m., at Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Visit www.keelfarms.com.

Ruskin

• “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express,” through Oct. 25, at the Firehouse Cultural Center, 101 First Ave. NE, Ruskin. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Visit firehouseculturalcenter.org.

Tampa

• “Misery,” through Nov. 8, in Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $59.40. Visit strazcenter.org.

• “Bat Boy: The Musical,” through Oct. 25, at the Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa. Tickets are $35. Call 813-922-8167 or visit carrollwoodcenter.org.

• “Hamilton,” through Nov. 8, in Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $85. Visit strazcenter.org.

• Josh Blue, Oct. 22-24, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Tickets start at $35. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.

• Rocky Horror Picture Show Spooktacular Tour with Patricia Quinn, Thursday, Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $71.80. Visit strazcenter.org.

• Tampa Halloween Indie Night featuring Rohna, Parrotfish, Kitty Kitty Meow Meow and Palova; Friday, Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $21.65. Visit www.theritzybor.com.

• Hol! Holoween; Friday, Oct. 23, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $31.15. Visit www.theritzybor.com.

• The Planet Smashers, Friday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $35.06. Visit www.theorpheum.com.

• Javi Bailon, Saturday, Oct. 24, 10:30 p.m., at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.

• Flaw, Saturday, Oct. 24, 6:30 p.m., at the Brass Mug, 1450 Skipper Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $21.93. Visit www.facebook.com/brassmugtampa/.

• Nekrogoblikon, Saturday, Oct. 24, 6 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $44.25. Visit www.theritzybor.com.

• House of Heavy, Saturday, Oct. 24, 8 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $23.19. Visit www.theorpheum.com.

• Teddy Swims, Sunday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m., at Benchmark International Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $71.30. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

• The Linda Lindas, Sunday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $39.52. Visit www.theorpheum.com.

• Drivin N Cryin, Sunday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa. Tickets are $25.03 in advance. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com.

• Rich Guzzi, Sunday, Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m., at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Tickets start at $20. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.

• Campfire Stories, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m., at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. Tickets start at $10. Visit tampatheatre.org.

• Peelingflesh, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 6 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $29.96. Visit www.theorpheum.com.

• Steve Lacy, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

• Cece Winans, Thursday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

• Clara La San, Thursday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $51.99. Visit www.theritzybor.com.

• Willie Barcena, Oct. 29-31, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.

• Dustin Nickerson, Thursday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m., at Funny Bone Comedy Club, 1600 Eighth Ave., C-112, Tampa. Tickets start at $27. Visit tampa.funnybone.com.

• Clownvis Presley, Thursday, Oct. 29, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa. Tickets are $19.75 in advance. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com.

• The Florida Orchestra: John Williams @ 95; Friday, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m., at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $28. Visit floridaorchestra.org.

• Juelz, Friday, Oct. 30, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $31.15. Visit www.theritzybor.com.

• Tampa Metropolitan Improv, Friday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m., at the Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa. Tickets are $10. Call 813-922-8167 or visit carrollwoodcenter.org.

• Chayanne, Friday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m., at Benchmark International Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $85.70. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

• 2026 Freaker’s Ball: The Big Uneasy with Damon Fowler & Friends; Friday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa. Tickets are $19.75 in advance. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com.

• Don “DC” Curry, Oct. 30-31, at Funny Bone Comedy Club, 1600 Eighth Ave., C-112, Tampa. Tickets start at $27. Visit tampa.funnybone.com.

• Nightmare on Channelside featuring 21 Savage, Kodak Black and more; Saturday, Oct. 31, 7 p.m., at Benchmark International Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $71.50. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

• Dead Poet Society and Honey Revenge, Saturday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $43.71. Visit www.theorpheum.com.

• Eli Brown, Saturday, Oct. 31, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Visit www.theritzybor.com.

• Daniel Sloss, Sunday, Nov. 1, 7 p.m., at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. Tickets start at $39.50. Visit tampatheatre.org.

• Nick Shoulders, Sunday, Nov. 1, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $28.69. Visit www.theorpheum.com.

• Martin Moreno, Sunday, Nov. 1, 6 p.m., at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.

• Midnight, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 7 p.m., at the Brass Mug, 1450 Skipper Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $28.52. Visit www.facebook.com/brassmugtampa/.

• Sheryl Underwood, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 7 p.m., at Funny Bone Comedy Club, 1600 Eighth Ave., C-112, Tampa. Tickets start at $37. Visit tampa.funnybone.com.

• Ryan Goodcase, Thursday, Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m., at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Tickets start at $20. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.

• Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Thursday, Nov. 5, 7 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $37.25. Visit www.theritzybor.com.

• Scoochie Boochie, Thursday, Nov. 5, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $35.06. Visit www.theorpheum.com.

• “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Nov. 5-22, in the Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $67.20. Visit strazcenter.org.

• The Florida Orchestra: Ginastera’s Harp Concerto; Friday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m., at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $28. Visit floridaorchestra.org.

• Rickey Smiley, Friday, Nov. 6, 8 p.m., at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. Tickets start at $63. Visit tampatheatre.org.

• Ryan Sickler, Nov. 6-7, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Tickets start at $29. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.

• Dany One, Saturday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $57.94. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

• Ed Sheeran, Saturday, Nov. 7, 5:30 p.m., at Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Tickets start at $92.90. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

• Luke Severeid, Sunday, Nov. 7, 10:30 p.m., at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.

• Matt McCusker, Sunday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m., at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. Tickets start at $35.75. Visit tampatheatre.org.

• Lamont Landers, Saturday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa. Tickets are $25.03 in advance. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com.

• Cash Money & No Limit Tour featuring Birdman and Master P, Saturday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m., at Benchmark International Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $83.65. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

Wesley Chapel

• Cody Smith, Oct. 23-24, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Tickets start at $28.80. Call 813-960-1197 or visit sidesplitterscomedy.com.

• Wesley Chapel Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 24-25, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.

• Willie Sweets, Sunday, Oct. 25, 6:30 p.m., at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Tickets start at $23.80. Call 813-960-1197 or visit sidesplitterscomedy.com.

• JoseNotJuan & Nana Rodriguez, Friday, Nov. 6, 7 p.m., at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Tickets start at $23.80. Call 813-960-1197 or visit sidesplitterscomedy.com.

• Eric Eaton, Nov. 13-14, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Tickets start at $33.80. Call 813-960-1197 or visit sidesplitterscomedy.com.

PASCO

Dade City

• Bay Area Renaissance Festival, Feb. 6-March 21, at the festival grounds, 12838 Auton Road, Dade City. Visit bayarearenfest.com.

Hudson

• “Dear Evan Hansen,” Oct. 23-Nov. 15, at Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre, 16128 U.S. 19, Hudson. Tickets start at $79. Visit suncoastbroadway.com.

• Karen Hester as Dolly Parton, Nov. 20-21, at Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre, 16128 U.S. 19, Hudson. Tickets start at $79. Visit suncoastbroadway.com.

• “A Christmas Carol: The Musical,” Nov. 27-Dec. 24, at Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre, 16128 U.S. 19, Hudson. Tickets start at $79. Visit suncoastbroadway.com.

• New Year’s Brass: Brass Transit; Thursday, Dec. 31, noon and 8 p.m., at Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre, 16128 U.S. 19, Hudson. Tickets start at $79. Visit suncoastbroadway.com.

• The Lionel Richie Songbook, Jan. 8-9, at Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre, 16128 U.S. 19, Hudson. Tickets start at $79. Visit suncoastbroadway.com.

• “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations,” Jan. 15-Feb. 21, at Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre, 16128 U.S. 19, Hudson. Tickets start at $79. Visit suncoastbroadway.com.

• Charity Lockhart: A Tribute to Whitney & Aretha, Sunday, Feb. 14, noon and 6 p.m., at Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre, 16128 U.S. 19, Hudson. Tickets start at $79. Visit suncoastbroadway.com.

• The Fortunate Sons: Creedence Clearwater Revival; Feb. 26-27, at Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre, 16128 U.S. 19, Hudson. Tickets start at $79. Visit suncoastbroadway.com.

• “Les Misérables,” March 5-April 11, at Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre, 16128 U.S. 19, Hudson. Tickets start at $79. Visit suncoastbroadway.com.

New Port Richey

• “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” through Oct. 25, at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets start at $30. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.

• Skooba’s Comedy: Marty Malloy; Friday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m., at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets start at $13. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.

• “Noises Off,” Nov. 6-15, at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets start at $32. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.

• Kick the Bucket List Comedy Show, Saturday, Nov. 28, 3 and 7 p.m., at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets start at $20. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.

• “A Christmas Carol,” Dec. 10-20, at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets start at $26.75. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.

• New Year’s Burlesque, Thursday, Dec. 31, 7 p.m., at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets start at $30. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.

• Two Voices: Eirinn Abu and Pedro Alfonso, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2 and 7 p.m., at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets start at $31. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.

• “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” Feb. 19-28, at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets start at $32. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.

• “Radium Girls: The Dark Story of America’s Shining Women,” March 26-April 4, at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets start at $30. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.

• “The Producers,” June 4-13, at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets start at $32. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.

Port Richey

• Barefoot Bob and The Hope, Friday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m., at Whiskey River on the Water, 5245 Limestone Drive, Port Richey. Visit www.facebook.com/WhiskeyRiverOntheWater.

• 12 Strings and a Fiddle, Sunday, Nov. 15, 1 p.m., at Whiskey River on the Water, 5245 Limestone Drive, Port Richey. Visit www.facebook.com/WhiskeyRiverOntheWater.

• Michael Allman & Mark Shane: Blues for Christmas; Thursday, Dec. 24, 1 p.m., at Whiskey River on the Water, 5245 Limestone Drive, Port Richey. Visit www.facebook.com/WhiskeyRiverOntheWater.

HERNANDO

Brooksville

• Hardwired, Friday, Oct. 23, 6 p.m., at Sparacia Witherell Family Winery & Vineyard, 21509 Snow Hill Road, Brooksville. Tickets start at $30.37. Visit www.facebook.com/sparaciawitherellfamilywinery.

• Phantasy Floyd, Sunday, Oct. 25, 5 p.m., at Sparacia Witherell Family Winery & Vineyard, 21509 Snow Hill Road, Brooksville. Tickets start at $19.01. Visit www.facebook.com/sparaciawitherellfamilywinery.

• Human Clay and Collective Shine, Friday, Oct. 30, 6 p.m., at Sparacia Witherell Family Winery & Vineyard, 21509 Snow Hill Road, Brooksville. Tickets start at $30.37. Visit www.facebook.com/sparaciawitherellfamilywinery.

• Michael Allman Band, Friday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m., at Sparacia Witherell Family Winery & Vineyard, 21509 Snow Hill Road, Brooksville. Tickets start at $30.37. Visit www.facebook.com/sparaciawitherellfamilywinery.

• Beer for my Horses, Saturday, Nov. 21, 6 p.m., at Sparacia Witherell Family Winery & Vineyard, 21509 Snow Hill Road, Brooksville. Tickets start at $30.37. Visit www.facebook.com/sparaciawitherellfamilywinery.

• The Pure Zeppelin Experience, Saturday, Nov. 28, 6 p.m., at Sparacia Witherell Family Winery & Vineyard, 21509 Snow Hill Road, Brooksville. Tickets start at $30.37. Visit www.facebook.com/sparaciawitherellfamilywinery.

• The Sting Police, Friday, Dec. 4, 6 p.m., at Sparacia Witherell Family Winery & Vineyard, 21509 Snow Hill Road, Brooksville. Tickets start at $30.37. Visit www.facebook.com/sparaciawitherellfamilywinery.

• Sounds of Simon & Garfunkel, Friday, Dec. 11, 6 p.m., at Sparacia Witherell Family Winery & Vineyard, 21509 Snow Hill Road, Brooksville. Tickets start at $30.37. Visit www.facebook.com/sparaciawitherellfamilywinery.

Spring Hill

• “The Addams Family,” through Oct. 25, at Stage West Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Tickets are $28. Visit stagewestplayhouse.org.

• Carmen Ciricillo, Saturday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., at Stage West Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Tickets are $22.07. Visit stagewestplayhouse.org.

• “The Game’s Afoot,” Nov. 20-Dec. 6, at Stage West Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Tickets are $28. Visit stagewestplayhouse.org.

• “Candy Cane Chaos 2,” Dec. 17-20, at Stage West Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Tickets are $22.07. Visit stagewestplayhouse.org.

• “She Loves Me,” Jan. 15-24, at Stage West Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Tickets are $28. Visit stagewestplayhouse.org.

• Dueling Pianos, Saturday, Jan. 30, 7 p.m., at Stage West Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Tickets are $35. Visit stagewestplayhouse.org.

• “Social Security,” Feb. 19-March 7, at Stage West Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Tickets are $28. Visit stagewestplayhouse.org.

• “Lucky Stiff,” March 26-April 4, at Stage West Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Tickets are $28. Visit stagewestplayhouse.org.

• “Rumors,” April 22-May 9, at Stage West Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Tickets are $28. Visit stagewestplayhouse.org.

• The Orlando Rat Pack, Saturday, June 19, 7 p.m., at Stage West Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Tickets are $35. Visit stagewestplayhouse.org.

• Nearly Diamond, Saturday, July 221, 7 p.m., at Stage West Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Tickets are $35. Visit stagewestplayhouse.org.

• Liverpool Live, Saturday, Sept. 18, 7 p.m., at Stage West Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Tickets are $35. Visit stagewestplayhouse.org.

MANATEE

Anna Maria

• “Silent Sky,” Nov. 12-22, at the Island Players, 10009 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria. Tickets are $28. Visit www.theislandplayers.org.

• “Prescription for Murder,” Jan. 7-24, at the Island Players, 10009 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria. Tickets are $28. Visit www.theislandplayers.org.

• “‘Til Beth Do Us Part,” March 4-21, at the Island Players, 10009 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria. Tickets are $28. Visit www.theislandplayers.org.

• “Social Security,” May 6-16, at the Island Players, 10009 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria. Tickets are $28. Visit www.theislandplayers.org.

Bradenton

• “Carrie the Musical,” through Nov. 1, in Bradenton Kiwanis Theater at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Tickets start at $32.50. Call 941-748-5875 or visit www.manateeperformingartscenter.com.

• “Dear Evan Hansen,” Oct. 22-Nov. 1, in Stone Hall at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Call 941-748-5875 or visit www.manateeperformingartscenter.com.

• Suburban Wasteland’s Halloween Volume 3, Saturday, Oct. 31, 7 p.m., at Oscura, 816 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. Admission is a $10 minimum donation. Visit oscura.live.

• Mike Pinto, Thursday, Nov. 5, 7 p.m., at Oscura, 816 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Visit oscura.live.

• Mike Feeney, Friday, Nov. 6, 7 p.m., at Oscura, 816 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. Tickets start at $23 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Visit oscura.live.

• Sons of Paradise & Stylie, Saturday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m., at Oscura, 816 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Visit oscura.live.

• Donefor, Sunday, Nov. 8, 7 p.m., at Oscura, 816 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show. Visit oscura.live.

• Beauty School Dropout, Saturday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., at Oscura, 816 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Visit oscura.live.

• Punk Rock Masquerade with Chilled Monkey Brains and Neverless, Saturday, Nov. 21, 6 p.m., at Oscura, 816 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the show. Visit oscura.live.

• Beach Fly, Saturday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m., at Oscura, 816 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show. Visit oscura.live.

• “Anastasia,” Dec. 3-13, in Stone Hall at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Call 941-748-5875 or visit www.manateeperformingartscenter.com.

• Evergreen Terrace with Drosera, Thirst, Xerocide and Bitter Man; Saturday, Dec. 5, 7 p.m., at Oscura, 816 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Visit oscura.live.

• “The Da Vinci Code,” Jan. 14-24, in Bradenton Kiwanis Theater at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Tickets start at $32.50. Call 941-748-5875 or visit www.manateeperformingartscenter.com.

• “Come From Away,” Jan. 21-31, in Stone Hall at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Call 941-748-5875 or visit www.manateeperformingartscenter.com.

• Larger Than Life: The Definitive Boy Band Tribute; Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2 and 7 p.m., in Stone Hall at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Tickets start at $37. Call 941-748-5875 or visit www.manateeperformingartscenter.com.

• A Motown Revue with The Soul Sensations, Feb. 9-13, in Stone Hall at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Tickets start at $38. Call 941-748-5875 or visit www.manateeperformingartscenter.com.

• “Appropriate,” Feb. 18-28, in Bradenton Kiwanis Theater at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Tickets start at $32.50. Call 941-748-5875 or visit www.manateeperformingartscenter.com.

• “Alice by Heart,” March 4-14, in Stone Hall at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Call 941-748-5875 or visit www.manateeperformingartscenter.com.

• Shatoby: Tributes to Shania Twain and Toby Keith; Tuesday, March 9, 2 and 7 p.m., in Stone Hall at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Tickets start at $37. Call 941-748-5875 or visit www.manateeperformingartscenter.com.

• Paddy O’Furniture, Tuesday, March 16, 2 and 7 p.m., in Stone Hall at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Tickets start at $37. Call 941-748-5875 or visit www.manateeperformingartscenter.com.

• “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”, April 8-18, in Bradenton Kiwanis Theater at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Tickets start at $32.50. Call 941-748-5875 or visit www.manateeperformingartscenter.com.

• “Guys and Dolls,” April 22-May 2, in Stone Hall at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Call 941-748-5875 or visit www.manateeperformingartscenter.com.

• Liverpool Live: A Tribute to the Beatles; Tuesday, April 27, 2 and 7 p.m., in Stone Hall at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Tickets start at $37. Call 941-748-5875 or visit www.manateeperformingartscenter.com.

Myakka City

• Sarasota Medieval Fair, Saturdays and Sunday, Nov. 7-Dec. 6, at Woods of Mallaranny, 29847 FL 70 E., Myakka City. Visit www.sarasotamedievalfair.com.

Parrish

• Donny Brewer, Saturday, Nov. 14, 1 p.m., at Tiki Tony’s House Concerts, 3202 95th Drive E., Parrish. Cost is a customary $20 donation. RSVP is required. Call 941-779-5213 or visit tikitonyshouseconcerts.com.

• Carrie Welling, Saturday, Dec. 12, 6 p.m., at Tiki Tony’s House Concerts, 3202 95th Drive E., Parrish. Cost is a customary $20 donation. RSVP is required. Call 941-779-5213 or visit tikitonyshouseconcerts.com.

• Mick Fury, Saturday, Jan. 9, 7 p.m., at Tiki Tony’s House Concerts, 3202 95th Drive E., Parrish. Cost is a customary $20 donation. RSVP is required. Call 941-779-5213 or visit tikitonyshouseconcerts.com.

• Brent Burns, Sunday, May 16, 1 p.m., at Tiki Tony’s House Concerts, 3202 95th Drive E., Parrish. Cost is a customary $20 donation. RSVP is required. Call 941-779-5213 or visit tikitonyshouseconcerts.com.

SARASOTA

Longboat Key

• Longboat Key Festival of the Arts, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 2-3, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 600 Bay Isles Road in Longboat Key. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.

• Longboat Key Festival of the Arts, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 6-7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 600 Bay Isles Road in Longboat Key. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.

• Longboat Key Festival of the Arts, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 20-21, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 600 Bay Isles Road in Longboat Key. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.

Sarasota

• “Sailing,” through Feb. 7, in Court Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St., Sarasota. Tickets start at $37. Visit www.floridastudiotheatre.org.

• “Motown & More,” through Oct. 24, in Goldstein Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre, 1239 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. Tickets start at $37. Visit www.floridastudiotheatre.org.

• Basile, through Oct. 24, at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. Tickets are $26. Visit www.mccurdyscomedy.com.

• Lakewood Ranch Art Festival at University Town Center, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 24-25, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 140 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.

• The Vampire Circus, Sunday, Oct. 25, 6 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Tickets start at $41. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

• Ghostbusters in Concert, Thursday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Tickets start at $46. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

• “Hansel and Gretel,” Oct. 30-Nov. 14, at the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. Visit www.sarasotaopera.org.

• “Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue,” Saturday, Oct. 31, 1:30 and 7 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Tickets start at $58. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

• “American Rebels,” Nov. 4-March 21, in Goldstein Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre, 1239 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. Tickets start at $37. Visit www.floridastudiotheatre.org.

• The Phil Collins Story, Thursday, Nov. 5, 7 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Tickets start at $36. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

• “Rootabaga Country,” Nov. 7-8, at the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. Visit www.sarasotaopera.org.

• Michelle Malone, Monday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m., at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. Tickets are $55. Visit www.mccurdyscomedy.com.

• Neil Berg’s The ’70s: Long Live Rock ’N’ Roll; Thursday, Nov. 12, 7 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

• Blank Space: The Unofficial Taylor Swift Tribute; Friday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Tickets start at $36. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

• David Foster & Katharine McPhee, Saturday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Tickets start at $56. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

• St. Armands Circle Art Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 14-15, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at St. Armands Circle, Sarasota. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.

• GA 20, Monday, Nov. 16, 7 p.m., at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. Tickets are $49. Visit www.mccurdyscomedy.com.

• Floyd Nation, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 7 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Tickets start at $43. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

• “Kimberly Akimbo,” Nov. 18-Jan. 3, in Gompertz Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St., Sarasota. Tickets start at $39. Visit www.floridastudiotheatre.org.

• Ron Feingold, Nov. 19-22, at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. Tickets are $26. Visit www.mccurdyscomedy.com.

• Rocky in Concert, Sunday, Nov. 22, 7 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Tickets start at $46. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

• “The Unauthorized Hallmark(ish) Parody Musical,” Monday, Nov. 23, 7 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Tickets start at $41. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

• Home for the Holidays featuring All-4-One, Sheena Easton, Ruben Studdard and Lindsey Webster; Friday, Nov. 27, 7 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Tickets start at $51. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

• “The Bodyguard,” Dec. 1-2, at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

• Dave Koz & Friends, Thursday, Dec. 3, 7 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Tickets start at $56. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

• Ben Bankas, Dec. 4-6, at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. Tickets are $31. Visit www.mccurdyscomedy.com.

• Mr. Showtime, Dec. 9-13, at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. Tickets are $26. Visit www.mccurdyscomedy.com.

• “The Bully Pulpit,” Dec. 9-Feb. 14, in Keating Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. Tickets start at $39. Visit www.floridastudiotheatre.org.

• John Mulaney, Thursday, Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Tickets start at $123. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

• Outlander in Concert, Saturday, Dec. 12, 7 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Tickets start at $51. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

• Leslie Odom Jr.: The Christmas Tour; Monday, Dec. 14, 7 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Tickets start at $61. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

• Anthony Rodia, Dec. 18-19, at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. Tickets are $42. Visit www.mccurdyscomedy.com.

• Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland, Sunday, Dec. 20, 6 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Tickets start at $56. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

• A Very Broadway Christmas, Monday, Dec. 21, 7 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Tickets start at $49. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

Author
Author
LEE CLARK ZUMPE, Tampa Bay Beacons
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