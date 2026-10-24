Hobby Lobby is coming to Tampa

One of the largest arts and crafts retailers will open its doors in Tampa.

Shoppers can soon head to North Dale Mabry Highway for a new Hobby Lobby location, according to Hillsborough County records.

It will occupy 49,106 square feet in the Carrollwood Commons. The shopping center is also home to businesses like Applebee’s, Target, Sprouts Farmers Market, Dollar Tree and the U.S. Postal Service.

The Oklahoma City-based company sells over 80,000 items featuring home decor, seasonal decor, tableware, florals, art supplies, craft supplies, yarn, fabrics, as well as jewelry making — and goes all out for the different seasons.

Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming Tampa location.

Is there an opening date for the new Hobby Lobby in Tampa?

While there are “coming soon” signs near the North Dale Mabry Highway location, an opening date has not been announced.

The Tampa Bay Times has reached out to Hobby Lobby for comment.

What are Hobby Lobby’s store hours?

Hobby Lobby is closed on Sundays.

The store’s hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Are there more Hobby Lobby locations in the Tampa Bay area?

Yes!

There are currently 59 Hobby Lobby locations in Florida.

There are already Tampa Bay-area stores in Bradenton, Brandon, Clearwater, Lutz, New Port Richey, Sarasota and Zephyrhills.

Find more details in Hobby Lobby’s store directory.