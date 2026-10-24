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Land O’ Lakes junior running back Eli Melendez, who had two rushing touchdowns, sprints down the field during the 20th annual Butter Bowl at John Benedetto Stadium on Oct. 23. The Gators defeated their in-town rival Sunlake 31-0 for their sixth straight win over the Seahawks.

Land O’ Lakes junior running back Eli Melendez, who had two rushing touchdowns, sprints down the field during the 20th annual Butter Bowl at John Benedetto Stadium on Oct. 23. The Gators defeated their in-town rival Sunlake 31-0 for their sixth straight win over the Seahawks. [ Photo by MIKE CAMUNAS/Tampa Bay Beacons ]

Land O’ Lakes shuts out Sunlake to dominate Butter Bowl

Gators even up series by dominating rival 31-0

By MIKE CAMUNAS, Tampa Bay Beacons

47 minutes ago

LAND O’ LAKES — The Butter Bowl is all tied up now.

In its 20th edition, Land O’ Lakes (6-3) evened the all-time series record, with both the Gators and Sunlake (4-5) with 10 wins a piece against each other.

On Oct. 23 at John Benedetto Stadium, it was all Land O’ Lakes with a 31-0 shutout behind junior running back Eli Melendez and sophomore quarterback Luke Falco, both of whom had a pair of rushing and passing touchdowns, respectively.

Melendez rushed for his two touchdowns in the first half, while a field goal from senior kicker Ian Vazquez gave the Gators a 17-0 halftime lead.

Land O’ Lakes senior receiver and defensive back Danilo Faria, who had a touchdown catch, stiff-arms a Sunlake defender during the Gators' 31-0 victory in the 20th annual Butter Bowl at John Benedetto Stadium on Oct. 23.
Land O’ Lakes senior receiver and defensive back Danilo Faria, who had a touchdown catch, stiff-arms a Sunlake defender during the Gators' 31-0 victory in the 20th annual Butter Bowl at John Benedetto Stadium on Oct. 23. [ Photo by MIKE CAMUNAS/Tampa Bay Beacons ]

In the second half, Falco hit senior receiver Jayven Williams on a short slant for a score and then fellow senior Danilo Faria on a wideout streak from just outside the red zone.

But the Gators’ real difference maker this season has been its stout defense, which has allowed just 99 points, including its third shutout this year during the Butter Bowl. The Gators have now won six straight Butter Bowls and this was the first shutout by either team since 2015.

Linebackers Gabe Garcia and Makhali Wells lead the team in tackles, while Faria leads a ballhawking secondary that has five interceptions and 31 pass breakups.

This year’s Butter Bowl marks the final regular season game at John Benedetto Stadium, where the Gators have played for 50 seasons. The stadium is slated to undergo a major reconstruction that includes an overhaul of the field house, weight room, locker rooms concession stand and track. Construction is expected to be complete in time for the start of the 2027-28 school year.

The stadium is named after the late football coach John Benedetto, who coached the Gators football team for 32 years and to 196 wins. The stadium was dedicated to him in his honor in late 2012, but just six months later he passed away at the age of 66.

The Gators end their season this week at St. John’s Bartham Trail (6-3), looking for a strong finish to help propel them into the Class 5A regional tournament. But they make a strong case with their strength of schedule and a 4-1 district record. The Seahawks will be aiming to finish their season at .500 with a road game at KIPP Bold City (1-8), a charter public school in Jacksonville.

The Land O’ Lakes Student Section was fired up during the Gators 31-0 victory in the 20th annual Butter Bowl at John Benedetto Stadium on Oct. 23.
The Land O’ Lakes Student Section was fired up during the Gators 31-0 victory in the 20th annual Butter Bowl at John Benedetto Stadium on Oct. 23. [ Photo by MIKE CAMUNAS/Tampa Bay Beacons ]
From left to right Land O’ Lakes linemen Alejandro Davies, Grayson Benoist and Gavin Emin get some coaching on the bench during the 20th annual Butter Bowl at John Benedetto Stadium on Oct. 23.
From left to right Land O’ Lakes linemen Alejandro Davies, Grayson Benoist and Gavin Emin get some coaching on the bench during the 20th annual Butter Bowl at John Benedetto Stadium on Oct. 23. [ Photo by MIKE CAMUNAS/Tampa Bay Beacons ]
Sunlake senior linebacker Blake Daniels leads the Seahawks in tackles.
Sunlake senior linebacker Blake Daniels leads the Seahawks in tackles. [ Photo by MIKE CAMUNAS/Tampa Bay Beacons ]
For the sixth-straight season, Land O’ Lakes won the annual Butter Bowl, defeating rival Sunlake 31-0 on Oct. 23.
For the sixth-straight season, Land O’ Lakes won the annual Butter Bowl, defeating rival Sunlake 31-0 on Oct. 23. [ Photo by MIKE CAMUNAS/Tampa Bay Beacons ]
Land O’ Lakes sophomore quarterback Luke Falco, who had two passing touchdowns, gears up for a pass during the 20th annual Butter Bowl at John Benedetto Stadium on Oct. 23.
Land O’ Lakes sophomore quarterback Luke Falco, who had two passing touchdowns, gears up for a pass during the 20th annual Butter Bowl at John Benedetto Stadium on Oct. 23. [ Photo by MIKE CAMUNAS/Tampa Bay Beacons ]
A Land O’ Lakes Marching Band Member plays their heart out during the 20th annual Butter Bowl at John Benedetto Stadium on Oct. 23.
A Land O’ Lakes Marching Band Member plays their heart out during the 20th annual Butter Bowl at John Benedetto Stadium on Oct. 23. [ Photo by MIKE CAMUNAS/Tampa Bay Beacons ]
A Land O’ Lakes Marching Band Member plays their heart out during the 20th annual Butter Bowl at John Benedetto Stadium on Oct. 23.
A Land O’ Lakes Marching Band Member plays their heart out during the 20th annual Butter Bowl at John Benedetto Stadium on Oct. 23. [ Photo by MIKE CAMUNAS/Tampa Bay Beacons ]
Land O’ Lakes junior running back Eli Melendez, right, and senior Jayven Williams, left, do a little dance to celebrate the first of Melendez’s two rushing touchdowns in the Gators 31-0 victory in the 20th annual Butter Bowl at John Benedetto Stadium on Oct. 23.
Land O’ Lakes junior running back Eli Melendez, right, and senior Jayven Williams, left, do a little dance to celebrate the first of Melendez’s two rushing touchdowns in the Gators 31-0 victory in the 20th annual Butter Bowl at John Benedetto Stadium on Oct. 23. [ Photo by MIKE CAMUNAS/Tampa Bay Beacons ]
The Land O’ Lakes Cheerleading Squad pumped up the crowd during the Gators 31-0 victory in the 20th annual Butter Bowl at John Benedetto Stadium on Oct. 23.
The Land O’ Lakes Cheerleading Squad pumped up the crowd during the Gators 31-0 victory in the 20th annual Butter Bowl at John Benedetto Stadium on Oct. 23. [ Photo by MIKE CAMUNAS/Tampa Bay Beacons ]
Gators coach Dan Goodspeed, who is 29-22 in his fifth season, talks with sophomore quarterback Luke Falco during the 20th annual Butter Bowl at John Benedetto Stadium on Oct. 23.
Gators coach Dan Goodspeed, who is 29-22 in his fifth season, talks with sophomore quarterback Luke Falco during the 20th annual Butter Bowl at John Benedetto Stadium on Oct. 23. [ Photo by MIKE CAMUNAS/Tampa Bay Beacons ]
Sunlake halfback Nathan Merriman plows through to pick up some yards during the 20th annual Butter Bowl at John Benedetto Stadium on Oct. 23.
Sunlake halfback Nathan Merriman plows through to pick up some yards during the 20th annual Butter Bowl at John Benedetto Stadium on Oct. 23. [ Photo by MIKE CAMUNAS/Tampa Bay Beacons ]
Sunlake coach Christopher Digiacomo is 4-5 in his first season.
Sunlake coach Christopher Digiacomo is 4-5 in his first season. [ Photo by MIKE CAMUNAS/Tampa Bay Beacons ]
A concerned ‘Lando’ fan looks on, but no need to worry as the Land O’ Lakes Gators defeated rival Sunlake 31-0 in the 20th annual Butter Bowl at John Benedetto Stadium on Oct. 23.
A concerned ‘Lando’ fan looks on, but no need to worry as the Land O’ Lakes Gators defeated rival Sunlake 31-0 in the 20th annual Butter Bowl at John Benedetto Stadium on Oct. 23. [ Photo by MIKE CAMUNAS/Tampa Bay Beacons ]
A Land O’ Lakes Colorguard member dances during their halftime show at the 20th annual Butter Bowl at John Benedetto Stadium on Oct. 23.
A Land O’ Lakes Colorguard member dances during their halftime show at the 20th annual Butter Bowl at John Benedetto Stadium on Oct. 23. [ Photo by MIKE CAMUNAS/Tampa Bay Beacons ]
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Author
MIKE CAMUNAS, Tampa Bay Beacons
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