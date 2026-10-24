Land O’ Lakes shuts out Sunlake to dominate Butter Bowl

LAND O’ LAKES — The Butter Bowl is all tied up now.

In its 20th edition, Land O’ Lakes (6-3) evened the all-time series record, with both the Gators and Sunlake (4-5) with 10 wins a piece against each other.

On Oct. 23 at John Benedetto Stadium, it was all Land O’ Lakes with a 31-0 shutout behind junior running back Eli Melendez and sophomore quarterback Luke Falco, both of whom had a pair of rushing and passing touchdowns, respectively.

Melendez rushed for his two touchdowns in the first half, while a field goal from senior kicker Ian Vazquez gave the Gators a 17-0 halftime lead.

In the second half, Falco hit senior receiver Jayven Williams on a short slant for a score and then fellow senior Danilo Faria on a wideout streak from just outside the red zone.

But the Gators’ real difference maker this season has been its stout defense, which has allowed just 99 points, including its third shutout this year during the Butter Bowl. The Gators have now won six straight Butter Bowls and this was the first shutout by either team since 2015.

Linebackers Gabe Garcia and Makhali Wells lead the team in tackles, while Faria leads a ballhawking secondary that has five interceptions and 31 pass breakups.

This year’s Butter Bowl marks the final regular season game at John Benedetto Stadium, where the Gators have played for 50 seasons. The stadium is slated to undergo a major reconstruction that includes an overhaul of the field house, weight room, locker rooms concession stand and track. Construction is expected to be complete in time for the start of the 2027-28 school year.

The stadium is named after the late football coach John Benedetto, who coached the Gators football team for 32 years and to 196 wins. The stadium was dedicated to him in his honor in late 2012, but just six months later he passed away at the age of 66.

The Gators end their season this week at St. John’s Bartham Trail (6-3), looking for a strong finish to help propel them into the Class 5A regional tournament. But they make a strong case with their strength of schedule and a 4-1 district record. The Seahawks will be aiming to finish their season at .500 with a road game at KIPP Bold City (1-8), a charter public school in Jacksonville.