Man shot, ran over girlfriend near Safety Harbor bar, deputies say

A man was arrested the night of Oct. 13 after he shot and ran over his girlfriend in the area near a Safety Harbor bar, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher “Dodge” Smith, 40, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and child abuse.

Detectives learned that Smith entered the Harbor Bar at 840 Main St. at about 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 13, leaving his 5-year-old daughter and dog outside, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Multiple witnesses called 911 about 15 minutes later to report a shooting at the southwest corner of 9th Avenue South and Main Street, just west of the bar, according to the release.

Smith had walked out of the bar with his girlfriend, Jessica Antolini, 30. Witnesses told deputies that the couple were arguing and Smith shot Antolini. Then, witnesses said he got into his car with his daughter and dog. Before driving away, he ran Antolini over, the release states.

Antolini is in “critical condition” at a hospital with life threatening injuries, the release states.

Witnesses described Smith’s car in the 911 calls and deputies stopped him shortly after. His daughter and dog were reunited safely with family, the release states.

The Harbor Bar posted on its Facebook page Oct. 14, writing that Smith was not served at the bar and that the shooting “did not happen at Harbor Bar, in the street, or on the sidewalk out front.”

“We will always strive to keep a safe and neighborhood bar,” the post reads.

Smith is being held without bond at the Pinellas County Jail, court records show.

The sheriff’s office advises anyone who needs help regarding a domestic violence situation to contact CASA Pinellas at 727-895-4912, HOPE Villages of America at 727-442-4128, the National Domestic Violence 24/7 Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Victim Advocates at 727-582-6259.