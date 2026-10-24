McDonald accounts for seven first-half TDs as Carrollwood Day routs St. Pete Catholic 50-3

TAMPA — Myles McDonald had the game of his career and didn’t need the second half to do it.

The Carrollwood Day quarterback piled up nearly 400 total yards and seven touchdowns before halftime Oct. 23, powering the Patriots to a 50-3 rout of visiting St. Petersburg Catholic for the Class 1A-8 title.

Nearly everything Carrollwood Day (9-0, 3-0 district) tried with the ball worked. The Patriots ripped off 10 plays of more than 10 yards, five of them covering at least 45, and McDonald was at the center of it all.

Making sharp split-second decisions and dropping in pinpoint throws, McDonald ran for touchdowns of 5, 22 and 55 yards. He hit junior running back Kameron Battle for scores of 48 and 45 yards and junior wide receiver Derrell Hines Jr. for scores of 58 and 50. He finished the half with 136 rushing yards and 241 passing yards, and the seven touchdowns pushed his season total to a school-record 26.

“It’s just reps,” McDonald said of the offense’s success. “Working with (Kansas State commit) Brooklyn (Maxey), working with Derrell, working with the line, film study and being confident. And the team bonding is like it’s never been, and communication is the key. Over here, that’s the No. 1 thing we preach, communication.”

That approach carries over to the defense, especially up front, where linemen Zylen Little and De’Voun Kendrick have been playing side by side since childhood.

“We’ve been playing together since we’ve been 8 years old, so this is really nothing new to us,” Little said. “We’ve been doing this for years, so just continuing to be dominant, communicating, listening to each other is the reason we’re able to play at the level we’re playing at.”

The pair, and plenty of teammates, made it a miserable night for Chase Burrill, who leads Pinellas County quarterbacks in passing yards. Little and Kendrick, a Florida commit, had seven tackles apiece, four quarterback pressures and a shared sack. Rashaun Fitts intercepted Burrill and nearly had a second pick, while Alfonso Brown, Jamie Demontagnac, Shawn Harvey and Max Richardson kept the pressure coming.

Burrill was held to 30 yards and was forced to rely on quick throws to beat the rush.

“We’ve just been playing to the standard, and that’s just playing fast, physical and being nasty,” Little said. “What we did (Friday) is what we’ve been doing all season, just being destructive. We’re doing what we can do to affect the game. We want to affect the quarterback, and when we did that, (St. Pete Catholic) crumbled as an offense and as a team.”

Special teams chipped in, too. Junior Kris Kolm raised his nation-leading extra-point total to 68 and added two touchbacks, and Fitts blocked a St. Pete Catholic punt out of the end zone for a safety during a 29-point second quarter.

There was little for the Barons (5-4, 2-1) to celebrate. Junior Dominic McAnally’s 21-yard field goal pulled St. Pete Catholic within 7-3 in the first quarter, and David Afanou later recovered an onside kick that Carrollwood Day fumbled. Both the Barons’ starters and reserves drove into the red zone, but each drive came up empty. St. Pete Catholic closes its regular season Oct. 30 at North Florida Educational Institute in Jacksonville.

Carrollwood Day finishes on the road against defending state champion Cardinal Newman, which ended the Patriots’ season in last year’s state semifinals. McDonald has no doubt about how this one ends.

“One hundred percent we have the team to do it,” he said. “That’s how much confidence I have in my team. This year is definitely our year.”