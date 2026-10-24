Column: Vote no on the plan to expand the Hillsborough commission

We are former county commissioners who served Hillsborough County at different times and brought different perspectives to county government.

Our commission experience has convinced us that Hillsborough Referendum No. 2 would fundamentally weaken voter accountability, and we urge Hillsborough County voters to reject it.

In our current system, every Hillsborough voter can vote for their own district commissioner plus all three countywide commissioners. That means each voter has a voice in choosing four of the seven commissioners — a majority of the board.

Under this referendum, the three countywide seats would be eliminated and the commission would become nine single-member districts. Each voter would elect only the commissioner from his or her district — just one of nine members,

For us, that is the fundamental issue in this referendum: Why should Hillsborough voters voluntarily surrender that much of their electoral voice?

The current system exists for a reason.

In 1983, Hillsborough County government was rocked by scandal. Federal investigators charged three of the five sitting county commissioners in a major bribery case. That same year, voters approved a new Home Rule Charter establishing a seven-member commission with four single-member districts and three countywide seats.

One of the defining principles of that structure was that every voter could participate in electing a majority of the commission: their district commissioner plus all three countywide commissioners.

Under Referendum No. 2, the other eight commissioners could still vote on matters affecting your neighborhood, taxes, roads and quality of life without ever having to face you on a ballot. The proposal does not simply add two commissioners. It dramatically reduces the number of commissioners directly accountable to each voter.

Hillsborough has grown enormously since 1983, and there may be a legitimate case for adding commissioners. But population growth does not require eliminating countywide representation.

District and countywide commissioners serve different but complementary purposes. District commissioners focus on particular geographic areas. Countywide commissioners must build support throughout Hillsborough and consider the interests of urban, suburban and rural communities alike.

We are also concerned about what an all-district commission would mean for redistricting. Those of us who have served in county government have witnessed firsthand how political that process can become. Leaders and activists from both major parties have appeared at redistricting hearings to argue over maps, boundaries and political consequences.

That is not an indictment of Republicans or Democrats. It is political reality.

Countywide seats have one important advantage: They cannot be geographically gerrymandered. Every voter participates, no matter where district lines are drawn.

We already have enough battles over political maps in Washington and Tallahassee. We should not bring more partisan redistricting battles into Hillsborough County government.

Local government should be where we solve problems together. Roads are not Republican or Democratic. Neither are flooding, fire rescue, transportation, infrastructure, growth management or public safety.

This is why opposition to this referendum should transcend party.

Political majorities change. Republicans win elections. Democrats win elections. Communities and coalitions change. The structure of government should protect voter influence regardless of who happens to be in power.

Whatever our party affiliation, we should all want a system that keeps elected officials accountable to as many voters as possible.

The question is what kind of commission Hillsborough residents want for decades to come.

We believe Hillsborough can expand representation while preserving countywide accountability. We can add commissioners without taking away the direct voice voters already have.

The numbers make the choice clear.

Today: You help elect 4 of 7 commissioners — 57%. Under this proposed change: You elect 1 of 9 — 11%.

Supporters may call that reform. We call it a dramatic diminishment of the voter’s voice.

If Hillsborough needs additional commissioners because of population growth, then let us add representation. But do not eliminate the commissioners who answer to the entire county, and do not make local government more dependent on politically drawn boundaries.

Republican, Democrat or independent, every voter should be able to agree on one principle: More representation should mean more voice — not less.

For that reason, we urge Hillsborough County voters to vote no on Referendum No 2.

Kevin Beckner, Pat Kemp, Kimberly Overman, Mariella Smith and Ed Turanchik are former members of the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners.