William Shatner to play heavy metal concert at a St. Petersburg bar

Captain Kirk is coming to St. Petersburg with his heavy metal band.

William Shatner and The *uckers, a new band from the 95-year-old “Star Trek” actor, announced a concert at Ferg’s Pavilion on Feb. 27.

Shatner debuted his group at Chicago’s Riot Fest in September, covering Ozzy Osbourne, Metallica and Motorhead. He also unveiled original songs from his upcoming album, “What the F Is Heavy Metal?”

“I feel like I’m living in a dream right now,” Ferg’s founder and owner Mark Ferguson said in a press release.

Shatner’s show isn’t the only high-profile concert heading to the Edge District bar in the coming months.

Sum 41 drummer Frank Zummo will lead a drum workshop on Nov. 20 with School of Rock.

Lou Gramm, of Foreigner fame, will play there in December.

And founding KISS member Gene Simmons is playing a gig there in January with Lita Ford.

Tickets for William Shatner and The *uckers go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday at fergspavillion.com.