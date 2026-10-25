Clearwater moves forward with The Landings sports complex proposal

The city of Clearwater is moving forward with an idea for a proposed $180 million sports complex at the 77-acre Landings Golf Club.

In a 4-0 vote, with the mayor abstaining because of a conflict of interest, the City Council approved entering negotiations with a local developer. The council’s vote doesn’t mean the project is a done deal — the city would have to approve a final agreement.

“In order to get all the questions answered, and all further details, the process must continue,” Council member Lina Teixeira said. “I believe that this proposal has enough merit to warrant further consideration.”

Les Porter submitted an unsolicited proposal for the city-owned course a year ago. His proposal would bring a range of amenities, including two dozen covered pickleball courts, two 18-hole putting courses, a waterpark, a dozen sand volleyball courts and a family entertainment center.

In August, the City Council approved opening a 30-day window to accept additional development proposals for the site. The city received a second proposal from Clearwater Golf Associates Inc., which currently operates the golf course.

The Huston family, which owns Clearwater Golf Associates, has operated The Landings for more than 25 years and proposed renewing its lease for 20 more.

“At a time when the cost of recreation continues to increase, affordability matters,” Julie Huston, president and an owner of the company, said during a work session on Oct. 12. “The Landings not only serves the demand for golf tourism, but also an accessible and affordable course for the local residents of Clearwater.”

Porter’s team has made adjustments to his proposal, including changes based on neighborhood concerns. Brian Aungst Jr., a lawyer representing Porter’s team, said during the Oct. 12 meeting that, during the bid process, they decided to increase options for indoor activities.

The site plan now includes an indoor field and eight indoor basketball courts.

“This further diversifies the recreation, the activity, the amenities, the accessibility for families of all ages, for people of all ages, to enjoy this facility,” Aungst said.

Porter’s team’s proposal asks for money from the county’s tourist development tax fund to help pay for the project.

Council chambers were divided on Oct. 14, with roughly half of the attendees in the room in shirts supporting Porter’s proposal and the other half opposed to the project and how it would alter their neighborhood.

The golf course, off of Keene Road, abuts the Clearwater Executive Airport in a heavily residential area. Residents six years ago formed a group called Keep Keene Green to oppose a previous proposal to turn the golf course into a light industrial complex. That development proposal required a citywide referendum, which voters squashed with roughly 60% of votes.

Residents and neighbors with the group have once again taken up their fight against developing the golf course, saying they’re worried about potential environmental effects, increased traffic and loss of what they see as one of the last open green spaces in a dense, heavily developed county.

“When you discuss the future of this property, you are deciding our everyday lives,” said Melissa Stamos, who helps lead Keep Keene Green. “From where I stand, this process has left residents blindsided, dismissed and forced to scramble for a voice in decisions that could permanently change our community.”

Residents in favor of the complex say it will bring a much-needed space for recreation in the county, expand options for local youth sports teams and help boost the economy.

“People my age, and not my age, are constantly looking for things to do that revolve around being active,” said Abigail Kantzler, a local fitness business owner. “There’s a real desire for more spaces that bring together people through movement and community.”

City Council members reiterated to residents the vote on Oct. 14 wasn’t a final say on the proposal and said they would continue to listen to residents’ concerns about the project.

“My mind is not made up,” Council member Mike Mannino said. “I think it’s our due diligence to continue moving forward with the process, but I firmly believe there has to be conditions in place that protect our community, that protect the neighborhood, that protect our environment.”