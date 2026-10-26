British car show roars into Safety Harbor

SAFETY HARBOR — Cloudless skies and mild temperatures greeted the crowds that filled downtown Safety Harbor on Oct. 24 for the 39th annual All British Field Meet and Autojumble, which organizers called one of the most successful editions in the show’s history.

“We had 160 vehicles register this year, and about 10 to 20 walk-ups,” said Bill Borja, president of the Tampa Bay Austin-Healey Club, which hosts the free show. “So, it was a very successful show this year, one of the best we’ve ever had.”

Visitors strolled past long rows of meticulously maintained vehicles of every size, from tiny Mini Coopers and Nash Metropolitans to stately Rolls-Royces, Land Rovers and Jaguars. This year’s show celebrated the Land Rover Defender.

The event has long been a favorite with attendees because it breaks from the usual car show lineup of American muscle cars and Italian supercars.

Borja said the pairing of a walkable downtown and a county full of car enthusiasts has made Safety Harbor an ideal home for the show, which has been held in the city for about two decades, dating to when it was staged behind the Safety Harbor Resort & Spa.

“We’ve been doing this show for 39 years, probably around 20 years here in Safety Harbor,” he said. “The attendees and merchants love us coming here.”

Some of the show’s proceeds benefit The Arc, Borja said, along with all of the profits from the 50-50 raffle.

Volunteer Pat Brown said the welcome runs both ways.

“It’s a homey, comfortable city that has always welcomed us, because we have always brought a large crowd to town,” Brown said as club officials prepared to announce the award winners.

The day did bring one minor hiccup.

“Someone tried to enter a Corvette this morning,” Brown said. “We politely had to turn them away.”