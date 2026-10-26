Del Webb community building amenity campus

PARRISH — An $18 million amenity campus is under construction at Explore by Del Webb North River Ranch, which opened to residents earlier this year.

PulteGroup is building the first Explore by Del Webb community in Florida at 11435 Emberstone Circle in the North River Ranch master-planned community.

The amenity campus will be anchored by a 17,300-square-foot Foundry Clubhouse, with a restaurant, bar, café, game room and golf simulator.

The adjoining Wellspring Wellness Center will include infrared saunas with integrated red-light therapy, a cold plunge, massage room, full-service fitness center and movement studio. Outdoor amenities will include a resort-style pool, lazy river, cabanas, shaded pickleball courts, a yoga lawn, walking trails and a dog park.

New homes in Explore by Del Webb North River Ranch range from the mid-$300,000s to the $900,000s and include premium finishes such as tile roofs, paver driveways, impact-resistant windows and stainless-steel appliances. Buyers can choose from four series of homes from 1,500 to 3,400 square feet and two-car and three-car garages.

Completion is expected in 2028. For more information, visit https://delwebb.com/explorenrr.