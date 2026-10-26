Hooters a no-go for Wesley Chapel

WESLEY CHAPEL — After nearly two years of questions about whether Hooters was really coming to Wesley Chapel, there is finally an official answer.

No.

While its website still lists the restaurant as “coming soon,” the signs are down at 25245 Wesley Chapel Blvd., next to the Harley-Davidson, and the project is dead.

Pasco County officials confirmed that the restaurant’s representatives no longer intend to move forward with the plans for the location.

“After further inquiry, we confirmed with the Hooters property owner’s representative that they do not intend to resubmit and advance the project,” the county wrote to the Beacon.

The confirmation came just days after county planners said the project was still undergoing site review and they were awaiting responses to requested revisions.

Hooter’s first announced plans for the Wesley Chapel location in October 2024, proposing a 4,500-square-foot restaurant with an outdoor patio next to the Harley-Davidson dealership.

The casual-dining sports bar and restaurant chain, best known for its chicken wings and waitresses in signature orange shorts and white tops, initially targeted a summer 2025 opening.

But despite the announcement and assurances that the project was moving forward, construction never began in earnest.

In March 2025, franchisor Hooters of America LLC filed for bankruptcy. A spokesperson for Hooters Restaurants (HMC Hospitality Group Inc.), the company behind the Wesley Chapel location, said at the time that plans to rebuild remained firm.

HMC, led by the original owners of the Hooters restaurant that opened in Clearwater in 1983, said it had experienced record sales in 2024 and had multiple new units under construction.

As recently as June 2025, a spokesperson told the Beacon that the Wesley Chapel location was “coming soon with an anticipated opening in the Fall.”

The company did open a new restaurant in The Villages in July 2025, and even touted the Wesley Chapel expansion in the press release.

The original Hooters ownership group and its partners acquired control of the larger Hooters of America chain following its bankruptcy. Since then, the new ownership has closed numerous restaurants, including several in Florida this month. CEO Neil Kiefer has said that the closures involve underperforming locations acquired during the restructuring and are part of an effort to rebuild the brand.

Whether that restructuring played a role in the decision to abandon Wesley Chapel is unclear.

What isn’t: Hooters won’t be opening next to Harley-Davidson.