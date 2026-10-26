Parrish Fire District referendum on Nov. 3 ballot

PARRISH — A referendum on the Nov. 3 ballot for residential and commercial property owners in the Parrish Fire District asks voters for a fee increase to add more firefighters, allowing the district to ease work schedules.

Passing the referendum would support the mental health of firefighters by allowing a reduction in their work schedule from a 56-hour week to a 42-hour week, which Florida law encourages, Parrish Fire District Fire Chief Stacey Bailey said.

Because firefighters are shift workers, their sleep cycles are constantly changing between work and home with little recovery time, he said, adding that no sooner do they adjust to one schedule, the new schedule begins.

“What happens is the grind never stops,” Bailey said, leading to a higher-than-average suicide rate among firefighters.

With more firefighters allowing reduced hours for all, more recovery time will allow sleep cycles to stabilize and mental health will improve, he said.

Titled “Authorization to Increase Annual Special Assessments for Fire Protection Services,” the referendum reads: “Shall the Parrish Fire District be authorized to increase its base rate of assessment to include an additional flat charge of $68 for each developed residential, commercial and industrial parcel, excluding vacant, acreage and golf course parcels, to fund additional personnel associated with changing the standard firefighter work schedule from 56 hours to 42 hours per week, consistent with the work-schedule policy encouraged under section 633.508(7)(c), Florida Statutes?”

The statute, titled the “Florida Firefighters Occupational Safety and Health Act,” outlines Division of State Fire Marshal rules “Encouraging firefighter employers to implement work schedules that do not require a firefighter employee’s normally scheduled shifts to exceed 42 hours per workweek.”