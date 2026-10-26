Safety Harbor braces for $3.74 million hit

Safety Harbor could lose $3.74 million in fiscal 2029, about 16.6% of its general fund revenue, if voters approve Amendment 3 on Nov. 3. City Manager Josh Stefancic gave the estimate to city commissioners on Oct. 19.

The proposed constitutional amendment would expand homestead exemptions and tighten the cap on yearly assessment increases for other properties. It also would restrict what cities and counties can spend property tax revenue on. Stefancic said those limits leave officials unsure which everyday services they could still pay for. Constitutional amendments in Florida need 60% voter approval to pass.

The losses would begin sooner. Stefancic estimated the city would take in $2.17 million less in fiscal 2028, which begins Oct. 1, 2027.

“I do have concern about the immediate first two years if the bill is passed,” he said.

Under the amendment, the non-school homestead exemption would rise from $50,000 to $150,000 in 2027 and to $250,000 in 2028. The cap on annual assessment increases for businesses and non-homestead residential property would drop from 10% to 5%.

Stefancic said the 2027 exemption would shape the fiscal 2028 budget, which staff will start preparing in January. The 2028 increase would factor into the fiscal 2029 budget, with planning set to begin Jan. 1, 2028.

Early estimates based on county property data show the city’s property tax revenue falling by $1.9 million in fiscal 2028 and $3.3 million in fiscal 2029.

The city also expects smaller payments from Pinellas County. Funding for fire protection the city provides in nearby unincorporated areas is projected to drop about 13%, or $23,000 in fiscal 2028 and $41,000 in fiscal 2029. Countywide EMS funding to the city could fall by about $400,000 in fiscal 2029.

To put the fiscal 2029 figure in perspective, Stefancic said $3.74 million works out to about $234 per resident, or $19.50 a month, based on a population of 16,000. It is $1.9 million more than the city’s current library budget, he said, and equals roughly 20 to 25 city positions.

Beyond shrinking revenue, Amendment 3 would limit county and municipal property taxes to funding public safety, education, infrastructure, natural resource projects, debt service, pension obligations, and general government operations and administration.

“I know there’s lack of clarity from the bill,” Stefancic said, adding that if the measure passes, lawsuits likely would help define what it allows.

To identify possible cuts, city staff sorted services into five tiers based on whether the state considers them core services. Tiers 1 through 3 include public safety, fire, core city operations and basic park maintenance. Tiers 4 and 5 cover quality-of-life programs such as the library, recreation centers, nonprofit grants, festivals and downtown events.

“These items are not listed in the bill of what you could use ad valorem money for. That’s the hard part,” Stefancic said.

He noted that residents rated community events and the downtown highly in a city survey.

“So that’s what’s upsetting and bothersome,” he said, “that these are things that are the fabric of our community.”

To close the gap, the city could consider a new fire assessment fee or gradual property tax rate increases. Commissioners said shifting the burden would raise fairness concerns.

Commissioner Kevin Shanks said he supports considering a fire assessment fee but questioned whether the city should try to recoup the full $3.7 million that way. Such a fee, he said, could fall on businesses and renters who would see no tax savings from the amendment.

Commissioner Jacob Burnett said replacement fees could hit lower-income residents hardest.

“I think the people that need relief in their budget, more than anything, are actually going to suffer from this. I think renters are going to pay more,” Burnett said. “I’m nervous for our residents here in Safety Harbor and in Florida that are going to find their livelihoods less affordable after this passes.”

Dipping into savings is not a long-term answer, Stefancic said. The city has $4.4 million in unrestricted reserves, but he cautioned against using that money to cover a shortfall that would recur and grow each year.

“You should not use reserves to pay for those recurring costs,” he said.

Burnett urged residents to study the measure before voting.

“You can’t read one article and think you’re an expert on this bill. There’s propaganda on both sides,” he said. “So I just ask everybody that wants to take this vote seriously to dig in as deep as you can.”

Sample ballots and voter information are available from the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections at votepinellas.gov. The Florida Division of Elections posts summaries of statewide amendments at dos.fl.gov/elections.

Potential impacts

If Amendment 3 passes, the city could consider reducing or eliminating the following expenses.

• Arts & cultural programs

• Nonprofit grants

• Special events & sponsorships

• Downtown placemaking & enhancements

The city could also consider the following measures for “non-core” services, such as the library and recreation department.

Library

Annual library budget: $1.88 million

• Significant reduction in staffing and operating capacity

• Elimination of children’s, teen, adult, senior and community programs

• Elimination of digital resources including Hoopla, Kanopy, and LinkedIn Learning

• Reduction in new books and library materials

• Reduced facility maintenance and building appearance improvements

• Reduced staff training and professional development opportunities

Recreation

Annual recreation budget: $3.63 million

• Loss of more than 10 FTE positions affecting all service areas

• Reduced operating hours at city recreation facilities

• Elimination of aquatics and afterschool programs

• Reduction or elimination of major community events and festivals

• Reduced senior, arts, athletic, homeschool, and youth programming

• Elimination of internships and specialty camps

• Deferred facility maintenance, security upgrades, and capital improvements

• Significant reduction in overall recreation and community programming capacity