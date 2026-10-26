Springstead senior elected student delegate to School Board

BROOKSVILLE — Hernando County students have a new voice before the School Board, though she will speak from a different seat than her predecessors.

Chrisandra Rogers, 17, a senior at Springstead High School, was introduced as the winner of the student delegate election at the board’s Oct. 20 meeting.

She takes over a position that was nearly eliminated last year. Her predecessor, Jaserah Abdul-Rahim, was the target of anti-Muslim attacks and accusations on social media from a local community activist, prompting a push to end the delegate post and limit students’ public exposure. In a compromise, the board kept the position but removed the delegate from the dais during meetings.

Rogers, smiling broadly, said the change has not dampened her enthusiasm.

“I’m excited to make some good, positive change this year,” she said. “I really want to see this program expanded.”

Rogers said she is ready for the challenge of representing more than 20,000 students.

She plans to attend the University of North Florida after graduation, noting that she has committed to the school “but it’s subject to change.” She hopes to become a lawyer, ideally one who represents a school district.

Supervisor of Elections Denise LaVancher, who attended the meeting, explained how students voted for their delegate. She also reminded the audience that early voting runs Thursday, Oct. 22, through Saturday, Oct. 31, and that voters who wait until Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, must cast ballots at their assigned precincts.