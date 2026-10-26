Wine Walk draws record crowd to Belleair Bluffs

BELLEAIR BLUFFS — The Bluffs Wine Walk drew its biggest crowd yet Oct. 24, as several thousand people turned out under clear skies for the Bluffs Business Association’s 12th annual sip-and-stroll.

About 90 businesses and vendors lined the route through the city’s business district along Indian Rocks Road and West Bay Drive. Bluffs Business Association President Larry Bell credited live music, the event’s traditional hog roast and a new attraction, Star Trolley’s Pink Champagne Bus, with making it the largest Wine Walk to date.

“This year’s celebration was our biggest yet,” Bell said in an email two days after the event. He said the Wine Walk “continues to grow as one of our area’s favorite annual traditions.”

The Pink Champagne Bus, a party bus with a lounge, a bar and a dance floor, replaced the Jolley Trolley as the event’s free shuttle. It ran the trolley’s old route for the full four hours.

The party stretched several blocks from 3 to 7 p.m. without a drop of rain. At Belleair Bluffs City Hall, Alex Whalen, a former contestant on NBC’s “The Voice,” performed for an enthusiastic crowd while attendees lined up for food from several vendors, including Tavern in the Bluffs.

Farther down the route, outside Stefanec’s South Barber Shop, organizers of The Annika, the LPGA tournament coming to Pelican Golf Club in Belleair next month, ran a putting contest.

The barber shop, near Mehlenbacher Road, was new this year as a check-in site. Belleair Bluffs Vice Mayor Dave Roberts said the added stop helped spread out the crowd.

“I think they did a great job this year,” Roberts said from outside the shop. “I like how it was spread out, with the crowd stretching from one end of the route to another instead of just being concentrated at City Hall. It was really well organized, and the beautiful weather certainly helped.”