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The 2026 Bluffs Wine Walk, hosted Oct. 24 by the Bluffs Business Association, drew a record crowd to the sip-and-stroll route through the city’s business district along Indian Rocks Road and West Bay Drive.

The 2026 Bluffs Wine Walk, hosted Oct. 24 by the Bluffs Business Association, drew a record crowd to the sip-and-stroll route through the city’s business district along Indian Rocks Road and West Bay Drive. [ Photo by JEFF ROSENFIELD/Tampa Bay Beacons ]

Wine Walk draws record crowd to Belleair Bluffs

Bell: ‘This year’s celebration was our biggest yet’

By JEFF ROSENFIELD, Tampa Bay Beacons

2 hours ago

BELLEAIR BLUFFS — The Bluffs Wine Walk drew its biggest crowd yet Oct. 24, as several thousand people turned out under clear skies for the Bluffs Business Association’s 12th annual sip-and-stroll.

About 90 businesses and vendors lined the route through the city’s business district along Indian Rocks Road and West Bay Drive. Bluffs Business Association President Larry Bell credited live music, the event’s traditional hog roast and a new attraction, Star Trolley’s Pink Champagne Bus, with making it the largest Wine Walk to date.

“This year’s celebration was our biggest yet,” Bell said in an email two days after the event. He said the Wine Walk “continues to grow as one of our area’s favorite annual traditions.”

The 2026 Bluffs Wine Walk, hosted Oct. 24 by the Bluffs Business Association, drew a record crowd to the sip-and-stroll route through the city’s business district along Indian Rocks Road and West Bay Drive.
The 2026 Bluffs Wine Walk, hosted Oct. 24 by the Bluffs Business Association, drew a record crowd to the sip-and-stroll route through the city’s business district along Indian Rocks Road and West Bay Drive. [ Photo by JEFF ROSENFIELD/Tampa Bay Beacons ]

The Pink Champagne Bus, a party bus with a lounge, a bar and a dance floor, replaced the Jolley Trolley as the event’s free shuttle. It ran the trolley’s old route for the full four hours.

The party stretched several blocks from 3 to 7 p.m. without a drop of rain. At Belleair Bluffs City Hall, Alex Whalen, a former contestant on NBC’s “The Voice,” performed for an enthusiastic crowd while attendees lined up for food from several vendors, including Tavern in the Bluffs.

Farther down the route, outside Stefanec’s South Barber Shop, organizers of The Annika, the LPGA tournament coming to Pelican Golf Club in Belleair next month, ran a putting contest.

The barber shop, near Mehlenbacher Road, was new this year as a check-in site. Belleair Bluffs Vice Mayor Dave Roberts said the added stop helped spread out the crowd.

“I think they did a great job this year,” Roberts said from outside the shop. “I like how it was spread out, with the crowd stretching from one end of the route to another instead of just being concentrated at City Hall. It was really well organized, and the beautiful weather certainly helped.”

Crowds gathered outside Stefanec's South Barber Shop during the Bluffs Wine Walk on Oct. 24 for a putting contest run by organizers of The Annika, the LPGA tournament coming next month to Pelican Golf Club in Belleair.
Crowds gathered outside Stefanec's South Barber Shop during the Bluffs Wine Walk on Oct. 24 for a putting contest run by organizers of The Annika, the LPGA tournament coming next month to Pelican Golf Club in Belleair. [ Photo by JEFF ROSENFIELD/Tampa Bay Beacons ]
Star Trolley’s Pink Champagne Bus made its debut at this year’s Bluffs Wine Walk, replacing the Jolley Trolley as the event’s free shuttle.
Star Trolley’s Pink Champagne Bus made its debut at this year’s Bluffs Wine Walk, replacing the Jolley Trolley as the event’s free shuttle. [ Photo by JEFF ROSENFIELD/Tampa Bay Beacons ]
Former Bluffs Business Association President Bonnie Trembulak and current BBA President Larry Bell attended the 2026 Bluffs Wine Walk on Oct. 24.
Former Bluffs Business Association President Bonnie Trembulak and current BBA President Larry Bell attended the 2026 Bluffs Wine Walk on Oct. 24. [ Photo by JEFF ROSENFIELD/Tampa Bay Beacons ]
The 2026 Bluffs Wine Walk, hosted Oct. 24 by the Bluffs Business Association, drew a record crowd to the sip-and-stroll route through the city’s business district along Indian Rocks Road and West Bay Drive.
The 2026 Bluffs Wine Walk, hosted Oct. 24 by the Bluffs Business Association, drew a record crowd to the sip-and-stroll route through the city’s business district along Indian Rocks Road and West Bay Drive. [ Photo by JEFF ROSENFIELD/Tampa Bay Beacons ]
The 2026 Bluffs Wine Walk, hosted Oct. 24 by the Bluffs Business Association, drew a record crowd to the sip-and-stroll route through the city’s business district along Indian Rocks Road and West Bay Drive.
The 2026 Bluffs Wine Walk, hosted Oct. 24 by the Bluffs Business Association, drew a record crowd to the sip-and-stroll route through the city’s business district along Indian Rocks Road and West Bay Drive. [ Photo by JEFF ROSENFIELD/Tampa Bay Beacons ]
Star Trolley’s Pink Champagne Bus made its debut at this year’s Bluffs Wine Walk, replacing the Jolley Trolley as the event’s free shuttle.
Star Trolley’s Pink Champagne Bus made its debut at this year’s Bluffs Wine Walk, replacing the Jolley Trolley as the event’s free shuttle. [ Photo by JEFF ROSENFIELD/Tampa Bay Beacons ]
Two revelers enjoy the 2026 Bluffs Wine Walk, hosted Oct. 24 by the Bluffs Business Association.
Two revelers enjoy the 2026 Bluffs Wine Walk, hosted Oct. 24 by the Bluffs Business Association. [ Photo by JEFF ROSENFIELD/Tampa Bay Beacons ]
The 2026 Bluffs Wine Walk, hosted Oct. 24 by the Bluffs Business Association, drew a record crowd to the sip-and-stroll route through the city’s business district along Indian Rocks Road and West Bay Drive.
The 2026 Bluffs Wine Walk, hosted Oct. 24 by the Bluffs Business Association, drew a record crowd to the sip-and-stroll route through the city’s business district along Indian Rocks Road and West Bay Drive. [ Photo by JEFF ROSENFIELD/Tampa Bay Beacons ]
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JEFF ROSENFIELD, Tampa Bay Beacons
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