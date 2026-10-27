LBC’s new owner brews up a fresh vibe in Palm Harbor

PALM HARBOR — For nearly a decade, the Local Brewing Co., or LBC, has occupied the back corner of the Riviere Shopping Center at 35439 U.S. 19 N. in Palm Harbor on the northeast corner of Alderman Road.

The sprawling sports bar and gastro pub offered dozens of beers on tap and multiple TVs and game machines. It was a welcome addition for residents and visitors to the North Pinellas community, thanks to its open floor plan, distinct dark wood-and-metal decor, fun signage and atmosphere.

But over the years it changed owners, and LBC faded into the background a bit, especially after similar establishments opened in the area, and fewer people were going out to bars in the wake of the pandemic.

Enter Eugene Davis III.

The Clearwater native and Dunedin High graduate was working as a marketing director for a tequila company when he learned LBC’s previous owners were looking to sell the business. And after discussing it with his wife and family, Davis decided to make the leap from successful businessman to first-time bar owner.

“The previous owners had it for about two to three years, and it had been here for around 10 years when I bought it in September 2025,” the charismatic and energetic Davis said.

“And for the first five or six months, I just watched the day-to-day operations — the bands, the customer base, how things were operating — and I took that time to plan how to attack the events and the marketing and the partnerships.”

After getting a feel for the place, Davis began implementing his vision for LBC, and his gameplan would soon transform the somewhat sleepy neighborhood bar and restaurant into a hopping North Pinellas hot spot.

“Rather than cycling through the same bands that played at every other venue in the area, I saw that people wanted to come out, have different music, and have a vibe. So, I decided to implement a DJ,” he said.

“So, I brought the DJs in and I’m watching the money go ‘bam!’ because they can go from genre to genre and appeal to different ages and demographics,” Davis said. “And it just took off. The building was packed, and I thought, now that I’ve got their attention, let’s see what else I can do.”

Davis’ marketing-focused mind, which he admitted rarely rests, landed on hosting Sunday brunches featuring mimosa “towers” that are strategically placed on every table prior to opening.

“When they come in on Sundays, every single table has a tower on it,” he explained. “Because the more towers we have on the tables, the more they’re gonna want it. It’s all about the marketing.”

The successful brunches, which are free to attend but require reservations and are regularly booked solid, led to the creation of LBC’s theme nights, which to date have included a White Night, a Black Night, an R&B Night, a Beer, Boots and Bourbon event and an ‘80s Night.

“There has to be something for everyone here,” Davis said of the wide variety of events. “And it’s all about building the anticipation and bringing people together. It’s a restaurant by day and an event venue by night.”

The LBC marketing machine features colorful flyers and social media posts where Davis not only advertises the upcoming events but asks for customer feedback and input as to what they would like to see.

“When I post something online, my hashtag is ‘talk to me,’” he said. “Because I want to know what’s going on. And sometimes I’ll have 500 messages. But I respond to every single one. Because I want them to know I’m listening and I’m paying attention.”

Davis also credited the tight-knit LBC team, which consists of a handful of key staff members and roughly 25 employees plus his wife, brother and mother and father, who are co-owners, with being on the same page.

“They’re what I consider my foundation,” he said, adding, “they understand the vision. And I’m chasing the vision. I’m not chasing the money. I believe if the vision comes to life, the money will follow. If you’re chasing the money, you will do anything to get it. And I’m not doing that.”

In addition to the theme nights, Davis has implemented some new menu items and kept some old favorites at LBC, which Davis noted is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner.

“I went through every single item in the computer and looked at what was selling and what wasn’t,” he said, noting he kept the popular meatloaf cupcakes while changing the batter on the standard chicken tenders.

“And we have the best wing special in the game right now — 10 wings for eight bucks, or 20 for $15.00.”

Davis said he has also cultivated relationships with neighboring businesses and cities, including the adjacent Publix and nearby Innisbrook Golf Resort regarding hosting events during the annual Valspar Championship.

“I love to partner with people,” he said, noting he spoke with city officials about hosting parking lot concerts.

“My next step is to bring in celebrity-themed events,” Davis said. “With my background coming from tequila marketing, I’ve sat in rooms with Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan, Braid Paisley and Jelly Roll. So, we’re working on partnering with Uber to bring people in and hosting a big party outside for everyone to enjoy.”

While fostering local partnerships, Davis is growing the LBC brand in the Tampa Bay area and beyond.

“I’m pulling people from everywhere right now — Jacksonville, Tampa, St. Pete, Tennessee,” he said. “And I spoke with someone who wants to bring an LBC to Port St. Lucie. Which is the reason I kept the name. Because you can put an LBC building anywhere, and it will be local to that area. That’s my mindset.”

As for what he’s got planned next for LBC Palm Harbor, Davis mentioned some upcoming holiday events, a list includes a Halloween party, a Friendsgiving, and Christmas event centered on customer appreciation, and he said plans to cap his busy first year with a unifying New Years Eve gala.

“In light of all the things that have been said and written on social media, I’m taking a different approach with New Years Eve,” Davis said regarding the blowback and negative comments he’s received for his approach.

“We’re going to have a party, but it’s going to be about bringing people together in the (negative) climate that we’re in. So, I’m going to do an ‘all walks of life’ party that I hope will help bring everyone together.”

When asked how he’s dealt with everything that’s been thrown at him in his first year as a business owner, Davis became reflective.

“At one point in my life, I was not in a good space,” he said. “And one person gave me an opportunity, and I took it and ran with it. And ever since, I’m never satisfied. I don’t take days off and I don’t rest, because I don’t want to get back to that place. Not that I ever would, but the thought of it keeps me going. I’ve got my foot on the gas pedal at all times.”

He added, “I tell my kids, if you’re playing games, someone is playing you. Someone is outworking you. And I can’t let that happen. Being satisfied and complacent is not an option for me. An old man once told me if you’re going to pray, don’t worry. And if you’re going to worry, don’t pray. And that’s how I operate every day.”