Low-flying helicopters to spray for mosquito larvae around Hillsborough neighborhoods

Hillsborough County’s efforts to stop to spread of dengue fever will continue this week when helicopters will be treating neighborhoods around Carrollwood, Temple Terrace and Palm River.

The county said residents should expect to see helicopters flying low Oct. 28-30 treating neighborhoods for mosquito larvae during daytime hours.

They are working to break the life cycle of the mosquitoes using an aerial application of liquid Bti (Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis), which is a naturally occurring bacterium. According to the county, the product does not harm people, pets, fish, birds, or beneficial insects, and it breaks down naturally in the environment.

The low-flying helicopters are applying the bacterium to standing water in neighborhoods to prevent mosquitoes from breeding there — particularly mosquitoes that carry the dengue virus.

According to reports, Hillsborough County has reported more cases than anywhere in the state.

Helicopters will be treating for mosquito larvae during the daytime in the following communities:

Central Tampa

North Boundary: Fowler Avenue

South Boundary: I-275/I-4

East Boundary: North 50th Street

West Boundary: Dale Mabry Highway

Palm River

North Boundary: Selmon Expressway

South Boundary: Alafia River

East Boundary: U.S. 301

West Boundary: Hillsborough Bay (Body of water)

Hillsborough County Mosquito Management Services is urging residents across Tampa to take action to protect themselves against mosquitoes.

• Dress in light-colored, long-sleeved clothing with closed-toed shoes.

• Defend using an insect repellent with a CDC-recommended ingredient such as DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

• Dump or cover standing water.

Residents can find a list of current spray missions at HCFL.gov/MosquitoOperations.