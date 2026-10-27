Manatee County accepting applications for Planning Commission

Manatee County is accepting applications for a vacant seat on the Planning Commission, a citizen’s advisory committee that makes recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners on land use items.

The item will go before the Board of County Commissioners on Nov. 19.

The Board of County Commissioners will appoint two people to the Planning Commission, one for a term to expire on Oct. 14, 2028, and the other seat to expire on Oct. 14, 2030.

The Planning Commission consists of seven voting members who are qualified electors in Manatee County. While no particular expertise is required, people with experience or training in the substantive areas of planning, engineering, environmental science and the development industry shall be considered in the appointment process.

Planning Commission members cannot be employed by the county or serve as a member of another land development-related advisory board serving unincorporated Manatee County.

The Planning Commission generally meets on the second Thursday of each month at 9 a.m. in the Honorable Patricia M. Glass Chambers, First Floor of Manatee County Administrative Building, 1112 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.

Applications are due Friday, Nov. 6. Visit https://www.mymanatee.org/connect/forms/forms-listing-a-z/form-details/advisory-board-application.