Parrish Arts Council announces photo contest winners

The Parrish Arts Council has announced the winners of its Eighth Annual Amateur Photography Competition, whose theme is “America the Beautiful.”
The winning photographers competed against 21 participants submitting 53 entries. Their work is on display this month at the Rocky Bluff Library, 6750 U.S. Highway 301 N., Ellenton.
Adult Non-Computer Enhanced
First Place — Dana Opalinski
Second Place — Vincent Veneruso
Third Place — Nancy White
Honorable Mention — Judy Zelio
Adult Computer Enhanced
First Place — Rhonda Olschefskie
Second Place — Dana Opalinski
Third Place — Vincent Veneruso
Honorable Mention — Kathryn Griffith
Youth
First Place — Jakob L.
Second Place — Peyton T.
Third Place — Jaxon S.
Honorable Mention Jakob L.