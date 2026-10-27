Parrish Arts Council announces photo contest winners

The Parrish Arts Council has announced the winners of its Eighth Annual Amateur Photography Competition, whose theme is “America the Beautiful.”

The winning photographers competed against 21 participants submitting 53 entries. Their work is on display this month at the Rocky Bluff Library, 6750 U.S. Highway 301 N., Ellenton.

Adult Non-Computer Enhanced

First Place — Dana Opalinski

Second Place — Vincent Veneruso

Third Place — Nancy White

Honorable Mention — Judy Zelio

Adult Computer Enhanced

First Place — Rhonda Olschefskie

Second Place — Dana Opalinski

Third Place — Vincent Veneruso

Honorable Mention — Kathryn Griffith

Youth

First Place — Jakob L.

Second Place — Peyton T.

Third Place — Jaxon S.

Honorable Mention Jakob L.