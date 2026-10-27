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Dana Opalinski won first place in the Parrish Arts Council Photography Competition in the Adult Non-Computer Enhanced category for “HAY America!”

Dana Opalinski won first place in the Parrish Arts Council Photography Competition in the Adult Non-Computer Enhanced category for “HAY America!” [ Photo courtesy of PARRISH ARTS COUNCIL ]

Parrish Arts Council announces photo contest winners

By Tampa Bay Beacons

1 hour ago

The Parrish Arts Council has announced the winners of its Eighth Annual Amateur Photography Competition, whose theme is “America the Beautiful.”

The winning photographers competed against 21 participants submitting 53 entries. Their work is on display this month at the Rocky Bluff Library, 6750 U.S. Highway 301 N., Ellenton.

Adult Non-Computer Enhanced

First Place — Dana Opalinski

Second Place — Vincent Veneruso

Third Place — Nancy White

Honorable Mention — Judy Zelio

Adult Computer Enhanced

First Place — Rhonda Olschefskie

Second Place — Dana Opalinski

Third Place — Vincent Veneruso

Honorable Mention — Kathryn Griffith

Youth

First Place — Jakob L.

Second Place — Peyton T.

Third Place — Jaxon S.

Honorable Mention Jakob L.

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