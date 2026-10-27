Parrish to honor Veterans Day with parade and more

PARRISH — Veterans Day is Wednesday, Nov. 11, and Parrish will mark the holiday with a parade and ceremony honoring those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Hosted by the Parrish Civic Association, the festivities will start with the second annual Parrish Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.

The parade will take place along Fort Hamer Road, just east of Parrish Community High School, 7505 Fort Hamer Road. The parade will depart from the roundabout east of the school, travel north to Erie Road and then loop back to finish at the high school, organizers say.

Last year’s inaugural parade featured marching band music, local school groups, antique cars, law enforcement and military veterans. Organizers anticipate another strong turnout this year.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring this event back — an opportunity to celebrate and honor our hometown veterans,” the Parrish Civic Association shared in a community statement.

A ceremony and festival will follow from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Parrish Community Park, 7550 Fort Hamer Road.

State College of Florida president and former state lawmaker Tommy Gregory, a U.S. Air Force veteran, will give a keynote speech, organizers say.

The event will also include:

• Unveiling of banners honoring veterans to be displayed on light poles along Fort Hamer Road

• A craft table where attendees can make cards of gratitude for local veterans

• A Parrish “Wall of Honor” on display

• A flag retirement ceremony

• Wreaths for purchase from Wreaths Across America, an organization that pays tribute to deceased veterans

• Food trucks

The event is free and open to the public.

Parade entries are being accepted through Nov. 1, and there is no fee to enter. Visit ParrishCivicAssociation.com for more information.