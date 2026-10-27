Suspicious incident reported near Explorer K-8

SPRING HILL -- The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said it is asking parents, students and residents to remain vigilant following a report of a suspicious incident on Tuesday, Oct. 27, involving an unknown male near Explorer K-8 School in Spring Hill.

According to the report, a 14-year-old student was walking to school on Portillo Road between 7:15 a.m. and 8 a.m. when she saw a man at a nearby construction site. The man was reportedly standing next to a dark-colored, four-door pickup truck, possibly blue, and appeared to be engaging in an indecent act.

The student reported that the man smiled at her as she crossed the road to avoid him. The man then left the area in the pickup truck and reportedly drove around the area before the student lost sight of him.

The suspect’s description is limited. He may have been wearing tan or khaki pants. The pickup truck may have had electrical equipment in the bed.

Deputies canvassed the area, and detectives are following up on the incident. Additional patrols are in the area during school commute hours.

Safety Reminder

• Parents are encouraged to discuss personal safety with their children and remind them to report suspicious behavior to a trusted adult or law enforcement.

• Students should avoid approaching or engaging with unfamiliar individuals who make them feel uncomfortable.

• Anyone who observes suspicious activity should contact law enforcement.

The suspect has not been identified. Anyone with information about this incident or who may recognize the individual or vehicle is asked to contact the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have information on this case, please contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous. Hernando County Crime Stoppers can be reached by phone at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS from a cellphone.

You may also submit your tip via the internet at http://www.hernandocountycrimestoppers.com.

You will remain anonymous and also be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 cash.