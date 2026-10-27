Tampa Bay Downs unveils state-of-the-art driving range

WESTCHASE — Next to the horse track, golfers can now keep their swings on track, too.

The Tampa Bay Downs Golf Practice Facility unveiled its newly renovated grounds Oct. 17, headlined by a high-tech driving range and a host of other upgrades.

The centerpiece is a covered, 10-bay Toptracer Range, the same shot-tracking technology found at Topgolf. Digital screens in each bay measure a shot’s distance, launch angle, ball speed and more, and golfers can also play games and full virtual rounds on courses built into the software.

Through Oct. 29, golfers can use the Toptracer bays free with any range ball purchase. After that, reservations will be required.

The lighted pavilion housing the Toptracer bays, which is equipped with adjustable fans, also covers 12 additional turf mats. Nearby, the new Bunker Bar, a full bar, serves signature cocktails named after references from the golf movies “Caddyshack” and “Happy Gilmore.”

The facility also added a large synthetic-turf practice putting green just outside its main office and pro shop, complementing its two chipping areas and open-air driving range. It also offers lessons and golf camps.

The range sits next to, and is managed by, Tampa Bay Downs, the longtime thoroughbred racing, gambling and entertainment venue that celebrated its 100th anniversary in February.

Tampa Bay Downs Golf Practice Facility

Where: Stable Gate Lane, Westchase

When: Open daily at 8:30 a.m.

Cost: Buckets start at $10.

For more info, visit www.tampabaydowns.com/golf.